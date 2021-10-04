My Portfolio Performance Q3 2021

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

1. Positions as of 09/30/2021

My portfolio is divided into three sections: 1) long-term holdings (value and dividends), 2) growth at a reasonable price and 3) special situations.

1) Long-term Holdings (value and dividends):

Company Ticker First Purchase Holding Period in Months Performance in Q3 '21 (Including Dividends and Costs) (%) Total Return 2021 (%) AT&T T Jul 21 3 - 1.6 - 1.6 Bank of China OTCPK:BACHF Jan 15 81 +11.9 + 24.3 BB Biotech OTC:BBAGF Mar 20 19 - 2.0 + 18.9 BMW pref. OTCPK:BMWYY Oct 15 72 - 12.6 + 22.5 BP plc BP Mar 14 91 + 9.6 + 41.2 Ferrexpo OTCPK:FEEXF Oct 19 24 - 16.8 + 46.1 Foot Locker FL Aug 21 2 - 16.2 - 16.2 Ford F Oct 18 36 - 2.5 + 70.6 freenet OTC:FRTAF Feb 21 8 +13.5 + 39.8 Gazprom ADR OTCPK:OGZPY Mar 17 55 +38.1 + 92.6 Lukoil OTCPK:LUKOY Jul 18 39 + 7.6 + 48.9 LyondellBasell LYB Aug 19 26 - 3.7 + 13.7 Renault OTC:RNSDF Jul 18 39 - 9.6 - 14.6 Société Générale OTCPK:SCGLF Oct 18 36 +10.2 + 62.4 TAKKT OTC:TAUKF Feb 20 20 - 1.9 + 38.1

The average yield on cost (YOC) for these portfolio stocks climbed to 6.55%. The three highest payouts compared to the initial stock price were Ferrexpo (YoC= 29%), freenet (YOC= 9.5%) and TAKKT (YOC = 8.7%). Gazprom is expected to surpass a YOC of more than 10% next year. The average holding period for the 15 stocks now stands at 3.06 years.

2) Growth at a reasonable price

Company Ticker First Purchase Holding Period in Months Performance in Q3 '21 (Including Dividends and Costs) (%) Total Return 2021 (%) Lenovo OTCPK:LNVGY Jun 14 88 - 0.4 + 30.6 Himax Technologies HIMX May 21 5 - 28.2 - 16.7

Both companies delivered strong results in Q2 2021, but while Lenovo kept steady at least, Himax lost all its gains from the second quarter. However, my plan is to hold on to both companies because long-term demand for chips, computers and servers is still very strong and the results in the next quarters should be excellent. Furthermore, both stocks are relatively cheap (Lenovo P/E 2022 = 7, Himax PE 2022 = 5) compared to their peers with a high probability of solid returns in the near future.

3) Special situations

Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) is one of the biggest losers in Q3 2021 due to the high uncertainty of the Wise Road Deal. The small position is down 23.5% and 25% YTD. I will stick to Magnachip as long as the deal is not withdrawn and as long there is a chance for another merger deal at $35.

Shaw Communications (SJR) is up 11.9% since I first bought it in March. The takeover deal at 40 CAD per share offers another upside of 8%. While holding the stock, it offers a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Change Healthcare (CHNG) is down 2.6% but the merger deal is still likely and offers upside of 22%.

The special situations are just 9.4% of my entire portfolio and I have currently no plans to add any other special situations stocks.

2. Performance Q3 2021

My portfolio gained 3.51% in the third quarter of 2021 and is up 81.19% in 2021. Since its inception in January 2013, it gained 260.91%.

During the year I sold these positions with decent gains which add to my total performance:

GameStop (GME) +215% (1) and +179% (2) ITOCHU (OTCPK:ITOCF) +84.1% BMW pref. (half of the position sold) +66.3% Turtle Beach (HEAR) +64.4% Foot Locker (old position) +45.9% Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) +47.7% NWD (OTCPK:NDVLY) -9.4%

Performance since inception 01/01/2013 Cassiopeia Value Investing Monthly performance: July: -3.20%; August: +1.63%; and September: +5.21% Portfolio value as of 01/01/2013 As of 12/31/2020 As of 06/30/2021 As of 06/30/2021 Performance Q3 2021 Performance 2021 Total performance since inception Annual return 100.00 199.19 348.69 360.91 + 3.51 % +81.19 % +260.91 % +15.8%

3. Outlook

Many stocks from the portfolio are still cheap, fundamentally solid and pay generous dividends with great chances of further increases next year. Dividend payments already surpassed pre-crisis levels of 2019 and in 2022, I expect a sharp increase in dividend payments, not only because of Gazprom, but also because of oil, chemicals and cars. These industries are currently reporting increasing margins which will lead to better returns next year and enough cash for increasing dividends. BP and Société Générale also announced to spend surplus cash for buybacks. I am not planning to sell any long-term holdings or growth stocks. The special situations are always on watch and further announcements or stock gains could result in selling actions.

My long-term goals have not changed and I am aiming for low costs, increasing dividend payments (which are likely in 2022) and above-average stock market returns. Keeping annual returns at current levels (>15 %) would be very satisfying.

Good luck and success in the stock market to all of you!