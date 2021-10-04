Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I keep my Neutral rating for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:NYSE:JLL). I previously published my write-up for JLL on May 7, 2021.

Leading Chinese property company China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) is struggling to repay the company's debt, and this has brought risks associated with China real estate exposure into the spotlight. This is not expected to be a significant concern for Jones Lang LaSalle, as the company boasts a balanced geographic revenue mix with China's sales contribution percentage in the single-digit range.

Jones Lang LaSalle's valuations seemed to have priced in a full recovery already with its P/E valuations exceeding historical averages, despite the fact that there is uncertainty over the near-term prospects of JLL's Leasing service line. As such, I think that a Neutral or Hold rating for Jones Lang LaSalle is more reasonable.

China Exposure Is Not A Major Concern

China Evergrande Group, which Reuters refers to as "China's second biggest property developer", has caught the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks. A recent September 30, 2021 BBC commentary called China Evergrande Group "the world's most indebted real estate developer" which "is struggling to meet the interest payments on its debts." China Evergrande Group has an estimated $313 billion of liabilities, according to UBS (UBS) research quoted in a September 17, 2021 Barron's article.

As one of the leading commercial real estate services in the worldwide, Jones Lang LaSalle's exposure to the Chinese property market is something that investors in the company's shares have to consider.

JLL is a global giant in the commercial real estate services space, with revenue generated from Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Jones Lang LaSalle derived 19% of the company's FY 2020 real estate services revenue from the Asia Pacific region, and Greater China (which includes Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) contributed 32% of JLL's Asia Pacific revenue last year. In other words, Greater China accounted for approximately 6% of Jones Lang LaSalle's real estate services revenue in the most recent fiscal year. JLL's exposure to China's real estate market appears to be significant, but not sufficiently substantial to be of concern.

More importantly, JLL stressed at a recent investor webcast on September 29, 2021 that "JLL's focus on commercial real estate means that our businesses and exposure to development focus, residential for sale real estate companies is really very limited." Jones Lang LaSalle also emphasized that it has "been primarily targeting the new economy (segments) such as the tech sector" as part of its "growth strategy" in China.

In summary, Jones Lang LaSalle has minimal exposure to China's residential property market, and the company is pretty geographically diversified with Greater China making up only a single-digit percentage of its top line. This implies that if the fallout from China Evergrande Group's debt issues is eventually limited to the Chinese residential property segment, Jones Lang LaSalle's China exposure is not expected to be a major risk for the company.

Instead, investors should pay more attention to Jones Lang LaSalle's pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which I cover in the next section.

Pace Of Recovery Encouraging

Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue and earnings have already recovered back to pre-COVID levels in the second quarter of 2021, but the Leasing service line remains a weak spot for the company.

JLL's fee revenue grew by +41% (adjusted for foreign exchange effects) YoY to $1,817 million in Q2 2021, and represented a +11% increase as compared to the company's Q2 2019 fee revenue. Similarly, Jones Lang LaSalle's Q2 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $332.4 million was +215% (local currency terms) and +46% higher vis-a-vis its Q2 2020 and Q2 2019 adjusted EBITDA, respectively.

At the company's Q2 2021 results briefing, Jones Lang LaSalle noted that "the recovery had exceeded our expectations". The market has acknowledged this as well, with JLL's share price rising by +32% in the past three months as compared to negative returns for the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 over the same period. But this also implies that JLL's current valuations are less appealing, which I detail in the final section of the current article.

Looking ahead, a further share price re-rating for Jones Lang LaSalle will be dependent on the pace of recovery for the company's Leasing service line. JLL's leasing volumes worldwide in the most recent quarter were still -36% lower than they were two years ago.

The pace of workers returning to offices is a key variable in the recovery of JLL's Leasing service line. Jones Lang LaSalle generates roughly 50% and 30% of its Leasing business from offices and industrial properties, respectively with others contributing the remaining 20%.

The near-term outlook is mixed. Wells Fargo (WFC) became the latest company to announce a delay in return to office plans last week due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases brought about by the Delta Variant. On the flip side, JLL's peer Cushman & Wakefield Plc (CWK), has recently forecasted in late-September 2021 that "most office workers globally will be able to return to the office in the first quarter of 2022."

While JLL's global leasing volumes are still below pre-pandemic levels, the stock's P/E valuations have already reverted to above historical mean as I will highlight in the next section.

Valuation and Risk Factors

JLL trades at 16.2 times consensus forward fiscal 2021 normalized P/E and 15.4 times consensus forward fiscal 2022 normalized P/E, based on its last traded share price of $258.02 as of October 1, 2021. According to the market consensus' financial estimates obtained from S&P Capital IQ, Jones La LaSalle is forecasted to achieve consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Return on Assets or ROAs of 4.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Also, JLL is expected to expand the company's top line by +14.7% in this fiscal year and +7.0% in the subsequent fiscal year.

JLL's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROA Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) 20.4 19.2 9.1% 9.2% +12.3% +9.7% Cushman & Wakefield Plc 13.2 11.1 2.3% 2.6% +12.2% +5.8%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

As per the peer valuation comparison table above, the forward P/E valuations for Jones Lang LaSalle and its peers are largely correlated with their respective forecasted ROAs i.e. the higher the ROAs, the more expensive the P/E multiples are. In other words, JLL's valuations are fair on a relative valuation basis, as its P/E multiples are aligned with its forward ROAs.

From the perspective of historical valuations, Jones Lang LaSalle's current P/E multiples are relatively higher than its five-year and 10-year mean forward P/E multiples of 14.1 times and 14.4 times, respectively.

JLL's key risks include a longer-than-expected period of time required for its Leasing service line to recover to pre-pandemic levels, and China Evergrande Group's debt crisis having a greater-than-expected spillover effect on the Chinese and global economies.