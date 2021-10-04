Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) is a one-stop e-commerce platform for appliances (although furniture, home goods and others are also provided). It is a company evolved from local brick and mortar operations in St. Louis to an omnichannel retailer. Founded in 1951, GOED has been in the appliance business for a long time. Since its IPO in July 2020, GOED's share price has lagged the S&P 500 significantly. I think this stock has great future growth prospect and can offer investor decent long-term returns.

Data by YCharts

The Business

The appliance category is its largest business with the sales accounting for 72.8% and 80.3% revenue in 2020 and 2019 respectively. This is a business that GOED has done for a long time with lots of experiences. The furniture category is its second largest which accounted for 21.4% and 14.4% revenue in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Thanks to the recent acquisition of Appliances Connection, GOED can further expand its scale as the largest pure appliance e-commerce. The goedekers.com has more than 57k appliance SKUs available (you rarely have this anywhere else) with free shipping. Daily pricing model allows most accurate adjustments to be made to have prices lower than other major resellers. Their seamless delivery (6-10 day shipping) and installation along with expert customer care have received good reviews from customers. They also offer a 30-day money back, 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Source

GOED is doing a great work marketing its services nationwide through third-party distribution, delivery and installation agreements. They pick up and deliver products directly from manufacturers' warehouses. Currently, they cover all the regions in the US.

Source

Sales and Earnings

With limited track record after the IPO, GOED grew its quarterly pro forma net product sales from $91.5M in 2020 Q2 to $140.1M in 2021 Q2. Adj EBITDA is $15.2M. The latest guidance expects full-year revenue on a pro forma basis to be $520M to $550M with gross margins of 22.5% to 24.5%.

Source

In the recent quarter, the operational income is still at a loss of $1.2M. However, there is $1.4M operating expense for "loss on abandonment of right of use asset". If we don't count this cost, GOED's operational income will turn positive. Since GOED is at an early stage of growth, it is very common to stay unprofitable for several years, which is similar to companies like Wayfair (W) whose operational income is negative for the first eight years. With $53.6M in cash on hand, the company should have plenty of flexibility for future debt payment and investment.

Growth Strategies and management

I think GOED has a very appealing growth prospects and a strong management. The company plans to focus on:

Increasing marketing spend which will attract more website traffics (right now you could find GOED from the first page of a Google search "fridge"). investing in commercial market. GOED's low price model will be very attractive for homebuilders, contractors and designers who make purchasing decisions. Improvement on shipping logistics (increase shipping speed and cut cost) and on customer services and investments in people.

The integration with Appliances Connection is currently underway as the management plans to roll out a full website UI/UX rebranding during 2022 Q1.

Market Prospects

The appliance e-commerce market is currently benefiting from the tailwinds post-COVID and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 3.08%. Revenue from appliances sales is forecast to reach $22.5B. This is a very fragmented market with mass-market resellers such as Wayfair and Amazon (AMZN) and Big Box retailers such as Best Buy (BBY), Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW). However, few players are pure appliance resellers and can match the product offerings of GOED. The CEO is aggressively pursuing the company's intermediate-term goal of reaching $1B in revenue. I think this is definitely possible given the fixed-cost structure and network effects of GOED business as it grows. Specializing on appliances will also keep the company focus on what it does the best and build its logistics and business relationships that could last.

Risks and Valuation

The Appliances Connection acquisition led to a huge $205M equity offering with 91M units. Each unit includes one GOED stock and a warrant (expires in five years) to purchase another share. These warrants may drag share prices until they are resolved. The huge income tax benefit ($8M) during 2021 Q2 is not so convincing and the company has not provided much clarity on it. The $222M goodwill and $50M long-term liability are also concerning. Large number of receivables raise questions about the company's cash flow capabilities. However, appliances are durable goods which usually hold value very well. If some goods were returned or unsold, most of their value should still be there.

The recent appointment of Ellery Roberts who is a meaningful shareholder (1.5% of shares outstanding) as Executive Chairman should be a good thing for the stock price and should instill some confidence in the company insiders. The company is not as efficient as the management wants. If the company can deliver strong growth and some light on profitability for the next 2-3 quarters, they should earn the trust form investors.

With pro forma revenue of $550M in 2021, the company is well on its way to reach $1 billion in sales. The current $334M market cap only gives GOED a price-to-sales ratio of 0.67. Compared to Wayfair (similar debt situation) which has a price-to-sales ratio of 1.89, GOED's price is very low. As Howard Marks said "low price is the ultimate source of margin for error." Yes, there are some concerns with the stock, but all early-stage businesses will have such issues. These are the risks we have to keep in mind. But I think the valuation here did offer a cushion for future prices. Even if GOED cannot deliver excellent financial results, we should still have spaces to go upwards.