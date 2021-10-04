chokchaipoomichaiya/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

While another market crash will inevitably happen at some point in the future and many commentators enjoy speculating about when it will begin, its catalyst and timing likely won't be easy to predict. Just as there has only been one tulip bubble, one South Sea bubble, one dot com tech bubble, one housing bubble, and one Covid crash, the setup of the next crash probably won't be identical to any historical one. While there are some causes for concern in the market, there are also many reasons to be bullish that don't get as much attention, especially when it comes to high growth names.

Introduction

Although there is always fear in the market, it seems like calls for a major market crash akin to the 2000 dot com bubble have only grown louder with each year that such an event hasn't come to fruition. Recent articles have claimed that this is "the most dangerous stock market ever" and that "the big crash is imminent."

Bears harp on how the market's valuations are at an all-time high, how inflation will prevent further quantitative easing, how many traders are over-leveraged, and how high growth stocks in particular - like those in ARK Invest (NYSEARCA:ARKK) - have valuations that approach dot com bubble levels. Certainly, these factors are concerning and have been involved in other crashes. But it's less clear that they will cause a crash or make one inevitable, and do so imminently.

These days, many people dismiss bullish articles as foolish authors claiming that "this time is different." But sometimes, things really do change. Looking at the world 20 years ago and comparing it to now, it's hard to find anything that has stayed the same. Welcome to the era of disruptive innovation.

This article is divided into two parts. In the first part, we'll look at some major differences between today's market and the 2000 dot com crash. The second part of the article will take a closer look at some of the high-growth names in ARK funds and consider whether they could still be market-beating investments today.

The dot com bubble narrative

The prevailing narrative around the dot com bubble seems to be that hot tech stocks traded at all-time high valuations. Then all of a sudden, the market came to its senses and valuations reset. Investors were given a golden buying opportunity, and smart investors who passed on great companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in past years scooped them up at a major discount and sailed off into the sunset. However, history tells a different story.

In 1999, Amazon grew revenues by 169% with gross margins of 18%. By 2002, growth had decelerated to just 26% while gross margins improved slightly to 25%. Nevertheless, Amazon still posted a loss with -4% operating margins. In hindsight, it's easy to say "why buy Amazon in 1999 for $70 when you could buy it in 2002 for $14," and many of today's bears make this argument regularly.

But at the time, an unprofitable company growing at "just" 25% per year would not have been a screaming buy. It would have been easy to spin a bearish narrative about a declining stock suffering from slowing growth, low margins, and a perpetual lack of profitability. In fact, many did just that. Here are some quotes about Amazon in 2002, after it crashed:

"A lot of people are pricing in a growth rate of 25 to 30 percent for the foreseeable future. That just seems a little too much" - Rydex Global Advisors (source)

"I like the company and like the strategy but I just can't be long on the stock at this price" - EGM Capital, a hedge fund (source)

"There's no question that a lot of Amazon's properties have struggled. The Amazon partnership, in retrospect, does not look like the godsend that it did a couple of years ago" - Jupiter Media Metrix, a digital commerce analyst (source)

Even those who were bullish on the stock probably would not have been so bold as to predict that Amazon would maintain a re-accelerated growth rate for decades while simultaneously spinning off a higher margin and arguably more successful business in cloud computing.

This situation is not unique to Amazon. As another example, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) was growing revenue at a rapid 43% per year in 1999, but that dropped like a rock to -15% in 2002. Cisco's stock - which was the largest stock by market cap at the time - fell over 60% in this time period. It's easy to claim that Cisco was massively overvalued during the dot com bubble and simply reset to a more reasonable valuation, seeing as its P/S ratio approached 40 while none of today's tech giants have even reached 20. But it's also important to realize that fundamentals played a large role in the valuation reset. Even if Cisco was pricey, there's no way that its stock would have fallen to the extent that it did if its growth story had remained intact. While Cisco was certainly cheaper in 2002 than in 1999, its revenue was also declining instead of growing at 43%; like Amazon, it might not have been a screaming buy.

It is unlikely that the dot com crash would have been nearly so extreme or drawn out if the affected companies' revenue growth had continued at a high rate, and even post-crash, it was not clear that there was a good buying opportunity. In fact, while stock prices were strictly speaking lower in 2002 than in 1999, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 was actually higher in 2002 (46) than it was in 1999 (33), despite 1999 being a period of higher growth. Even though 2002 was the better time to buy in hindsight, at the time that could have been somewhat unclear.

While today's market could also see a massive deceleration in revenue growth and valuations, it's also possible that growth and strong returns will continue for years before this happens, and that when a crash does come, it won't take us back below today's levels. This is why many investors find more success buying and holding great companies for years than they do trying to time the exact top or bottom of a crash.

Amazon.com vs. today's growth companies

There's another important point to make about the dot com bubble, which is that it had some more extreme valuations than what we see today.

At the time, Amazon.com traded at over 40x price-to-sales with 18% gross margins. Today, we see some of the fast-growing companies in ARKK trade at similar valuations like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) (24x P/S, 70% gross margins), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) (21x P/S, 51% gross margins), Unity (NYSE:U) (38x P/S, 77% gross margins), and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (47x P/S, 54% gross margins). However, these companies' margins are much better than Amazon's.

Companies with higher gross margins should generally trade at higher P/S ratios. That doesn't mean that every one of these companies' valuations is justified. But most investors would probably agree that all other factors being equal between two companies trading at the same P/S, the one with lower margins is more likely to be overvalued. In this sense, Amazon looks like it was more overvalued during the dot com bubble than many of the stocks in ARKK are today.

You wouldn't compare Amazon's P/S ratio today with Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) because their business models are different. Yet many bears happily compare the P/S of the companies above - which are far more similar to Microsoft than to Amazon - with Amazon's dot com P/S.

Mature Software Is Highly Profitable

The highest quality SaaS companies are profitable and scalable on a level that was simply unheard of before software became mainstream. Let's take a closer look at a more mature software company to understand how a high P/S ratio can be justified for SaaS companies.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has 88% gross margins and trades at 22x P/S. The company doesn't invest as heavily in growth as most ARKK companies do, so it's very profitable with a forward P/E of 46. If Adobe traded at a P/S multiple of 10 - which is the very top of the arbitrary range that most value investors consider reasonable - then its P/E would be 21 (compared to the average P/E of 35 in the S&P 500). Against 23% revenue growth (and 30% income growth), this wide moat blue chip would have a PEG ratio of 0.9, making it a strong buy by virtually anybody's standards.

Very few companies have margins as high as Adobe's. But many high-growth SaaS companies like Zoom, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) come close with gross margins above 70%. Yet these companies are much faster growing with revenue growth rates above 50%.

As these companies mature, their growth rates and profitability will probably converge to a level closer to Adobe's. At that point, we might expect them to trade at a multiple similar to Adobe's; let's say a P/S of 15 to be conservative and account for lower margins. For perspective, Microsoft has a P/S of 14 with gross margins of 69% and 21% revenue growth. Despite the high P/S, it has a forward P/E of 34 - slightly below market average.

The table below shows the number of years each company would have to continue growing revenue at the current rate to reach 15 P/S if its stock price didn't move. Put otherwise, if these companies maintain elevated revenue growth for more years than shown in the chart below, they will likely still be good investments.

Company Years to 15 P/S TAM Owned ZM 1.03 8.4% DOCU 1.69 3.6% CRWD 2.29 1.1% OKTA 1.78 1.3% ADBE 1.92 9.8%

Source: The Author

This table shows that these high-flying SaaS companies - some with P/S ratios above 50 - all have paths to a terminal multiple similar to what we see from Microsoft and Adobe today. In fact, these companies' elevated growth gives most of them a faster path to 15 P/S than Adobe, even though Adobe is already very close at 22 P/S.

Hopefully, you can see the conundrum. If you want to argue that high multiple SaaS names are overvalued, then you have to argue that mature blue chips like Microsoft and Adobe are overvalued as well. Otherwise, continued revenue growth would quickly push these companies' valuations below that of their slower-growing peers'.

Sure, you can then argue that Microsoft and Adobe are also overvalued. But it doesn't take much of a discount before they trade at cheap valuations compared to the rest of the market despite generally being considered higher quality/higher growth than the average S&P 500 company. Microsoft already trades at a below market average P/E, and Adobe is less than 25% above market average.

So then you have to argue that the entire market is overvalued in order to argue that tech giants (and by extension tech growth stocks) are overvalued. But the tech giants' current growth rates mean that a major crash (~50%) in their stock prices would put their PEG ratios at 1, i.e. a strong buy range.

Sure, an unexpected 50% crash could come, but most experts would advise against timing the market. If the crash doesn't materialize soon and the next couple of years see more strong growth, then the crash likely won't take us below today's levels.

Of course, one can also argue that continued growth at the current rate is unlikely. If growth slows unexpectedly as it did in the dot com bubble, or these companies don't maintain market leadership that gives way to profitability, then their multiples will likely still compress without growth to offset it. That's what makes - and always had made - high-growth companies high risk/high reward investments.

Investors have to make their own decisions about whether they trust the TAM estimates these companies put out. If they are accurate and the companies maintain market leadership, then the path to elevated growth and market-beating returns is clear, considering how small their revenues are relative to their TAM. In my other articles, I deep dive into many of these companies and consider what might drive their future growth.

Other Differences

Growth rates and margins aren't the only things that are different in today's market compared to 2000.

The amount of corporate cash has reached an all-time high, more than doubling since just 2014. This cash is expected to support the market through increased buybacks, dividends, and reinvestment in growth.

Other differences include international revenue mix in the S&P 500, low interest rates, increased usage of leverage and derivatives, lower trading fees for retail investors, greater accessibility of information, algorithmic trading, more passive investing, etc.

Even looking at the growth rates of the top 6 companies in the S&P 500, their average revenue growth rate is 50%. That's higher than any other point in recent history; it was 19% in 2000, 7.5% in 2002, and 7% in 2012. Obviously, this 50% growth rate isn't sustainable for trillion-dollar companies, but perhaps something higher average is sustainable for at least a few more years.

Not all of these factors work in favor of the market at all times. But they indicate that there are enough differences between now and 2000 that an exact repeat of a dot com crash is unlikely.

Is ARK Invest a Good Fund Manager?

We've now established that today's market is very different than the market during the dot com bubble; different enough that predicting the next crash may be difficult enough that most who attempt to do so will fail.

So if we're going to stay in the market, dollar cost average, and hold come bulls or bears, the next question is whether the high-growth names that have outperformed the market but are perceived to be the most similar to dot com bubble stocks can be good investments.

For this part of the article, I'll zoom in on ARK Invest (ARKK) since many investors use that as a high growth/high tech benchmark.

Two Theoretical Companies

First, we have to understand ARK's style of investing. Let's consider two imaginary companies.

Company A Company B P/E 21 12 P/B 6 2 Revenue Growth -10% 1% Gross Margins 64% 61% Dividend Yield 2.6% 3.4% Beta 0.95 1.2

Source: The Author

Although it has a somewhat higher beta and very slightly lower margins, most investors would agree that Company B looks like the better buy based on fundamentals. After all, it is growing faster than Company A and has a better dividend yield but is also cheaper based on both P/E and P/B.

Actually, Company B is not a theoretical company but a real one. It's Cisco at the beginning of 2016. Since then, the stock has returned 84.34%. Not bad, but not quite as good as 107% from the S&P 500. Maybe it would be a bit closer if we factored in dividends.

But hey, at least we didn't invest in Company A, right? Company A is Microsoft at the beginning of 2016. Microsoft has returned 424% since then.

The point here is that the story matters. Fundamentals provide a snapshot of a company at a certain point in time. They are useful, no doubt. But they can't predict the future and they don't show the entire picture. There's no quantitative metric that can tell you how much revenue a company will have five years from now, but that revenue will have a major impact on the stock's price in five years.

If investing was as simple as buying high growth/high yield companies with low P/E ratios and then selling them when they get too high based on a generic DCF model, then everyone would beat the market, and Company B would outperform Company A every time.

Instead, the highest alpha often goes to the very talented (or very lucky) fund managers who can identify companies that will grow more quickly than the quantitative metrics indicate. ARKK's alpha is undeniable; the ETF has returned 401% in the last 5 years compared to 101% from the S&P 500. The only question is whether ARK actually picked quality companies or just got lucky and whether the future looks as bright as the past.

ARKK Stocks Win Without Multiple Expansion

Company T3YR Return P/S Expansion Return Without P/S Expansion Years To Offset Expansion OKTA 266% 64% 123% 1.85 DOCU 469% 126% 153% 2.63 TSLA 1379% 679% 90% 9.61 ROKU 370% 76% 166% 1.73 TDOC 67% 0% 67% 0 SHOP 828% 174% 239% 2.48 TWLO 323% 86% 127% 2.27 SPY 51% 42% 6% 18.02

Source: The Author

There's a lot going on in the table above so let's break it down. First, we see that some of the main companies in ARKK that were public three years ago absolutely killed the market since then. We also see, however, that their P/S ratios expanded much more than the overall market's P/S ratio. This looks concerning until we consider that these companies' fast growth gave them more operating leverage that warranted a higher multiple, but more importantly, if we remove the impact of multiple expansion, then the total return of these companies is still astronomically higher than the return of the market. That is, these companies would still have been far better investments than an index fund even if they still traded at their 2018 P/S multiples (whether or not we consider the multiple expansion of the overall market).

Some bears would make the argument that these companies' greater-than-market-average multiple expansion means that they're no longer compelling investments but ARK is continuing to hold them anyway. However, the final row shows the number of years each stock would have to trade flat while growing sales at the trailing three-year rate of return less multiple expansion in order to return to its 2018 P/S ratio. We see that every company listed (except Tesla) could return to its 2018 multiple less than 3 years if its growth was maintained. Sounds scary, but actually the index is much scarier; it would take the S&P 500 18 years to return to its 2018 multiple (somewhat less if we include dividend returns though). From this perspective, it's much scarier to own the index at this point than to own these supposedly high-flying names, assuming you believe in the growth potential of their underlying businesses as much as you believe in the growth potential of the overall index.

It's easy to say that ARKK only made money when the market was hot, or to say that the whole ETF is in a bubble. But if we actually dig into the numbers, we see that ARKK's dominance only increases if we ignore the impact of multiple expansions.

At the same time, it's true that the potential for returns like those seen in the last three years is lower now that multiples are higher, with multiples perhaps more likely to compress than expand long term. But that appears to be even more true for the S&P 500. And if revenue growth continues at an elevated rate for long enough, then ARKK will see continued long-term alpha, perhaps enough to justify buying at the current prices.

Conclusion

To say that history always repeats itself is a disservice to human progress, things rarely stay the same, and while crashes inevitably come every now and then, each one is distinct.

Rather than try to time the next market crash, I will instead buy and hold great companies for years regardless of what the overall market does. I have the luxury of being able to do this because I can dollar cost average with income from my day job.

After all, paying taxes on realized gains is the most certain "crash" there is. While I won't be adding to some of my more successful growth investments like CrowdStrike and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), I have conviction in their ability to grow revenue long term. On the other hand, while their valuations appear stretched, I have much less conviction that they'll drop significantly short term, and they'd have to drop more than 15% to justify taking the tax hit of selling them.

By diversifying across sector, market cap, region, and growth vs value, I aim to reduce volatility in my portfolio in the event of a crash. Although I am bullish on many of the names in ARKK and have a lot of respect for the fund's success, I wouldn't want those riskier bets to be my entire portfolio. Similarly, I don't want to use much if any leverage or options, because these tools can cause investors to be wiped out when crashes do happen.

Be careful out there and think twice about timing the market. As Peter Lynch says, "far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves."