Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

When it comes to domestically chartered commercial banks, now more than ever, size is becoming an important factor to the success of the firm. While some investors can sometimes conflate size with the inability to pivot operations quickly, in the banking space, size typically means better technology. As the financial world continues to become more and more competitive due to fintech entrants and other non-bank lenders, the ability to spread out higher technology costs over a larger asset base is what will help banks retain their overall core profitability levels and keep core strategies relevant.

In my opinion, I think the new and improved PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) hits the mark on nearly every investment-required checklist. It has a path to solid growth in the newly found markets (via the BBVA acquisition), its valuation is compelling, and it operates with more capital than necessary, which could lead to share repurchases or another thesis-strengthening acquisition.

While the bank itself is not breaking any new ground in terms of technology, it does have the ability to now move market share across its newly extended footprint. While I don’t believe it will be a thesis altering quick transition, any new loan written today grows more market share than in the past.

Also, the acquisition's cost savings come at a time when the banking industry is likely to face year-over-year earnings pressure. In my mind, this is a strong comparative positive. Every incremental dollar saved from the synergies of bringing the two banks together should fall to the bottom line.

Finally, when one looks at the valuation of the bank in terms of price to tangible book value per share, one would see that it is 2.0x today (chart below). Historically speaking, PNC has traded for a slightly higher valuation in the last couple years. However, what really drives my bullish investment thesis is the strong tangible book value growth, which is likely to increase its valuation beyond previous heights.

Core profitability continues to be strong and future earnings are likely to increase book value at a substantially above peer-average rate. In my mind, not only does this spell a strong investment thesis but also one that should outpace the banking index.

Data by YCharts

Recent Results and Future Expectations

Since the BBVA deal was closed intra-second quarter (June 1, 2021) it makes core comparisons rather difficult to review. That said, the end of period balance sheet data paints a rather compelling picture to both third and fourth quarter results.

Starting at the top of the income statement, net interest income was up $233 million in the quarter (to $2.581 billion). While this should come as no surprise since BBVA’s average earning assets were a part of the second quarter results, I do believe the core operations look better than they appear.

While reported net interest income growth is one thing, a strong margin is what drives sustainability in the franchise. When looking at second quarter results, relative to the first, one can see that the net interest margin (NIM) was up two basis points.

When I put the second quarter’s ending balance sheet data into my third and fourth quarter modeling, I believe the NIM is likely to improve to 2.33% and 2.38%, respectively (from 2.29% in the second quarter). While some of this is driven by PPP forgiveness and discount accretion, both result in strong bottom-line results and better tangible book value per share growth. Digging a little deeper, I believe the net interest income is likely to approach $3.0 billion per quarter by the end of the year.

With regards to fee income, BBVA does allow for the pro forma PNC to cross-sell fee income products across the new client base. While not nearly as meaningful as a larger balance sheet (and average earnings assets), I find the fee income growth to be that of a top-tier franchise. Since the banking landscape is likely to continue to see a slowdown in mortgage activity, PNC’s future growth is likely to be modest, since lingering mortgage headwinds will likely eat into the combination’s core fee income franchise.

Turning to the second half of the income statement, managing core operational expenses is what is likely to play the biggest net-benefit for PNC when compared to peers. Since peer banks are likely to be faced with both wage inflation and higher technology costs, PNC’s expectations of trimming costs (via the BBVA synergies) looks to be a shining light relative to peer banks’ outlooks.

When I put together my entire financial earnings model, I come away with solid financial return marks. In my estimation, PNC should see return on tangible equity near the 15% to 16% level for the foreseeable future. If interest rates do start to increase, I think that number should approach 20% if core operation really start humming along.

To put my estimates into perspective, PNC’s core return on tangible equity prior to the BBVA deal was closer to 14% to 15%. In my mind, this is what drives my confidence that the stock’s valuation should continue to march higher. Putting it more plainly, the bank is trading at a cheaper valuation today with the expectation of being more profitable than in the past.

Concluding Thoughts

While it is not often that a bank can successfully integrate a large transaction without an operational hiccup, PNC’s past successes with large deals give me solace to being bullish on the long-term investment horizon. The bank did a fantastic job with its last mega-deal, National City (in 2008).

While today’s operational outlook is a bit more competitive than it was in the past, PNC has proven itself to be a formidable competitor across nearly every lending category. The addition of a few new markets, like Nashville, Texas and Phoenix, are likely to provide a long runway for additional growth too.

A while back someone told me a great analogy for banks: large commercial banks are like cruise ships while community banks are that of speed boats. When times are good (and the water is calm), speed boats are a lot more fun. However, when you look out far enough, waters are sure to get rough at some point and it is reassuring when on a bigger ship.

If an investor is looking to park some newfound money with a true blue-chip bank, I believe PNC is a great candidate. While I have recommended other super-regionals in the past, I believe PNC is likely to be the most “steady as she goes” type of investment. In my mind, I believe it will handily outpace the peer bank average over the next decade.