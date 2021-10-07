Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment

The current world population is about to reach 7.9 billion people and is projected to exceed 10 billion in 2057. It doesn't matter if you live in the United States, China, or Brazil; every human needs air, water, food, and shelter to survive. This hasn't changed since the beginning of time, and after the technological advances humans have made throughout history, we still need to ingest food and water. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) isn't an exciting technology company changing how business is conducted, but it's essential to human life.

You can certainly pay too much for an investment, and everyone makes mistakes, even Warren Buffett. KHC has fallen dramatically from grace over the years, and in 2019 KHC delivered shocking news as they posted a dramatic loss due to a write-down, slashed its dividend, and disclosed an SEC probe into its accounting. Back in 2017, KHC was trading in the low $ 90's and had established a track record from roughly May of 2016 through September of 2017 of trading above $80 per share. The descent shares of KHC's embarked on saw a $25.17 price on 8/28/19, then after getting past $30, they fell to $22.96 on 3/25/20 during the COVID crash. Shares of KHC got back to $44.95 this year and have since fallen to $36.68. After reading through the financials, KHC looks like an interesting investment to me with prospects of future share appreciation and a stable dividend that exceeds 4%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

A condensed version of what went wrong with Kraft Heinz

Everyone makes mistakes, and even Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) don't have a perfect winning percentage. KHC was created when Heinz was purchased by BRK.A and 3G Capital, which is a private equity firm, then merged with Kraft in 2013. In an interview with Rebecca Quick on CNBC, Mr. Buffett explained that they paid too much for Kraft when the companies merged. Both Heinz and Kraft can be traced back to the late 1800s and have had over a century of building their brands and becoming engrained throughout an individual's habits. In the past decade, the largest amount of total revenue that KHC has generated was $26.39 billion in the current TTM and has exceeded $26 billion in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020. KHC and the packaged food business, in general, have faced increased competition especially from private label brands. Costco (COST) indicated in its 2020 annual report that The Kirkland Signature brand exceeded $52 billion in global sales. Packaged food is seeing increased competition from direct competitors but also indirectly from lifestyle changes. Some of the most popular diets or lifestyle trends, such as Paleo and Keto, are not friendly toward packaged foods. Paleo focuses on eating lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, while Keto has a methodology of obtaining more calories from protein and fat rather than carbohydrates. The combination of lifestyle changes and increased competition has impacted KHC's topline growth as it can't break out of the mid $20 billion annual revenue range.

On Thursday, 2/21/19, KHC delivered crushing news that impacted their stock price significantly. KHC wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15 billion. If that wasn't bad enough, KHC posted a $12.6 billion loss and slashed its dividend by 36%. To top the day off, KHC informed everyone that its accounting practices were under investigation by the SEC. Before the news, shares of KHC traded just above $47, and within six months, shares of KHC were trading in the mid $20 range. Since 2/21/19 shares of KHC have not recovered, and trading above $45 has become a distant memory. The overall combination of increased competition, changes in lifestyle trends, and negative financial news have crushed shareholder value for investors of KHC. Through all of the hardships KHC has faced, BRK.A has not abandoned its position and still owns 325,634,818 shares which are 26.62% of KHC. While the five-year chart is the exact opposite of what shareholders would have wanted to see, things may be stabilizing, and KHC may actually be an interesting investment today.

Why KHC looks interesting to me and why I am adding it to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio I created as a Seeking Alpha series

KHC isn't a high-flying growth company, it's not curing cancer, it's not changing how data is utilized throughout an organization, and it has no ties to the hottest technology segments from artificial intelligence to the EV market. I am not viewing KHC as a company that can reclaim its glory days anytime soon, and I have no delusions of granger that it has the remote possibility of getting back to the $80 - $90 range over the next several years. KHC operates one of the largest food companies with some of the most beloved brands, including Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, Jell-O, Philadelphia, and Maxwell House within their portfolio. The food industry is needed for human survival, and I don't envision the consumer market moving away from the products KHC produces. I see an opportunity at its current levels as KHC is generating tens of billions in revenue, increasing its cash flow growth, and paying a desirable dividend. With a price of $36.68, I can get in on one of Mr. Buffett's largest investments at a discounted price.

(Source: Kraft Heinz Company)

After evaluating KHC's financials, the past news, and its five-year chart, it looks like KHC's stock price has already found a bottom and has been stabilizing. This February will be four years since KHC shocked the markets with the barrage of mishaps, yet business went on, KHC didn't go under, and its company is back to generating billions in profit. I am not investing in KHC because it's going to break out to the upside, I am investing in KHC because I believe it has found a bottom, has potential for capital appreciation in the future, diversifies my portfolio, and allows me to generate solid dividends from an industry which isn't going to disappear.

KHC is a stable operation with predictable revenues and costs with slightly increasing operational expenses. My questions were is KHC profitable, what does its free cash flow (FCF) look like, and is this a business that I believe can consistently generate profits going forward? I know that I am not getting a company with intriguing growth multiples, but I am getting a profitable company. KHC's gross profit has exceeded $9 billion in the past 5 out of 6 years, and KHC has a gross profit margin of 35.46% in the TTM. In 2019 KHC delivered $1.94 billion in net income, then in 2020 delivered $356 million in profits when many other companies lost money. 2020 was arguably the worst business environments companies have faced, and with the hospitality industry falling on hard times, I would have thought KHC would have fared a lot worse than they did. This is the beautiful thing about KHC's business; even though the hospitality industry and restaurants saw decreased business, people still needed to eat, and KHC didn't skip a beat on generating normal revenues. When I think about businesses that are built to succeed in the worst of times, KHC is right up there with utilities. So far in the TTM, KHC has generated $2.17 billion in net income and looks very similar to 2019's net income of $1.94 billion. KHC has proven it can withstand headwinds and still produce normal revenues and generate billions in profit.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

One of the interesting things about KHC is its growth in FCF. Looking back at the past several years, KHC has significantly increased the amount of cash from operations it generates, leading to larger FCF levels. In 2017 KHC had a horrible year generating cash from operations and FCF, but this area has done well since then. Even in 2019, when KHC delivered all of the horrible news to start the year, their cash from operations increased by $978 million (38%), and their FCF increased by $1.04 billion (59.27%). 2021 isn't over, and KHC still has some numbers to report, but its cash from operations and FCF look to be around the same levels as last year and could exceed where they finished in 2020, creating another year of sequential increases. KHC may not have an exciting business, but it generates billions in cash from operations and FCF.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

How KHC is being valued today compared to General Mills

General Mills (GIS) is one of the most well-known food companies with brands like Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Haagen-Dazs within their portfolio. I wanted to conduct a valuation compassion to see how the market values KHC compared to GIS, and the results were interesting. Based on these metrics, an argument could be made that KHC is undervalued.

Currently, KHC trades at 1.7 P/S compared to GIS at 2.03. KHC has a P/E ratio of 20.72 compared to GIS at 15.95. KHC and GIS both generated just over $2 billion in profit for the TTM, yet KHC only has a return on equity ratio of 4.32% compared to GIS. When I look at the equity to market cap multiple, the market has provided a negative valuation on KHC's equity as it trades at 0.89x compared to the 3.47x multiple that GIS trades at. The low ROE could play a factor in this, but for KHC not to trade at a minimum of 1x multiple on its equity when they generate billions in profit and FCF is an indication that the market has undervalued KHC at this point in time to me. KHC generated $3.97 billion of FCF, while GIS produced $2.25 billion over the TTM. Compared to its market cap, the market has placed a multiple of 11.29x on KHC's FCF, while GIS has been given a 16.31x multiple.

After my comparison, I think KHC is a buy. While GIS has a lower P/E and larger ROE, KHC's equity and FCF are undervalued. Having a P/E of 20.72 is low compared to the current average S&P 500 P/E of 33.99. If the market was to place an even value on KHC's equity, that would be an increase of 11.75% to its current share price, and I don't see a reason why KHC's market cap should be less than its equity. Looking at the FCF, GIS generates 56.67% of the FCF that KHC does, yet the market has placed a multiple of 16.31x on GIS's FCF compared to 11.29 on KHC's. Overall at a P/E of 20.72, an equity to market cap multiple of 0.89x, and an FCF multiple of 11.29x, I think KHC is currently undervalued after comparing it to GIS.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

KHC's dividend is stable and can be a great addition to any dividend investors portfolio

As a dividend investor, I am building a portfolio of companies and funds to generate passive income where I reinvest each dividend to utilize the powers of compounding. I look at dividend investing as building a business without having to undertake the hassle of competing in the business landscape. I can invest my capital in established businesses and share in the profits through dividends and distributions. I am invested in many different ETFs, CEFs, and individual companies. I have built a diversified portfolio where I am collecting dividends from many different sectors, from utilities to technology. Over the years, I have received many questions on dividend investing, and I started a Dividend Harvesting series on Seeking Alpha where I built a dividend portfolio from scratch and documented the process on a fixed budget. KHC is going to get added to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio this week, and I may establish a position in my regular dividend portfolio.

One of the worst things for a dividend investor is learning that one of their investments is going to reduce its dividend. That happened in 2019 as KHC reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.63 to $0.40. Luckily for me I wasn't invested in KHC at that time, and since the dividend reduction, KHC has paid 11 consecutive quarterly dividends at $0.40. As KHC has seen its FCF increase over the years and as they have a dividend payout ratio of 59.46%, the current dividend looks secure. As of August 2021, the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 was 1.28%. KHC adds a level of diversification to my portfolio as the only consumer food company I am invested in is The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and KHC also generates a current yield of 4.36%. I think KHC has proved the dividend is stable and based on their FCF and payout ratio, there could be room in the future for KHC to start increasing its dividend. Today with a 4.36% dividend yield, I think investors should consider adding KHC to their dividend portfolio.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

After going through KHC's business, financials and comparing it to one of their most well-known peers, I believe they are undervalued, and the dividend is secure. KHC has had its problems, and it's been a horrible investment for many individuals, but that doesn't mean it's a horrible investment today. KHC trades at a 20.72 P/E ratio, 11.29x its FCF, and at a negative valuation of 0.89x on its equity. KHC generates billions in profit and FCF. I like this industry as food is one of the non-replaceable items humans need to survive, and KHC's revenue didn't suffer during the COVID turmoil. I believe KHC is undervalued by a minimum of 11.75% as it should trade at the very minimum of 1x its equity. Dividend investors are getting a stable 4.36% yielding dividend with prospects of capital appreciation in the future.