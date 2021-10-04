ChrisChrisW/iStock via Getty Images

I wrote recently about Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) share price crash as a result of failure of its Phase 2 trial of SER-287 for treating Ulcerative Colitis. I indicated that I’d taken a stake in MCRB based on my research on the company, support for the company by Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)(OTCPK:NSRGF), and likelihood of good news (albiet perhaps almost 12 months away) concerning gaining FDA approval for the first microbiome-based treatment for preventing recurrence of C.difficile infection.

The news reported yesterday from a Seres presentation at the IDWeek 21 Virtual Conference (billed as the Premier Infectious Diseases meeting) was somewhat arcane, because it addressed molecular findings from its SER-109 treatment in its Phase 3 ECOSPORE III trial. The key point is that the data provides backup information as to the effectiveness of the SER-109 treatment for C.difficile recurrence, showing effects that are both short (1 week) and long (8 week) term. The interpretation of the data is that SER-109 rapidly got rid of antibiotic resistant bacteria from the gut and they stayed away.

It reinforces the reality of the Seres technology. Seres argues that the results show that its SER-109 does cause changes in the gut microbiome. The company sees the results as being more significant than just in relation to C.difficile recurrence. The effect on C.difficile recurrence is a big deal as this is one of the most urgent bacterial infection threats in the US (and globally), as a leading cause of hospital-acquired infection. The new molecular data is consistent with the results presented in May that after 24 weeks SER-109 led to reduced rates of reinfection (21.3%) in comparison with placebo (47.3% reinfection). The company remains on track to file a Biologics Licence Application (BLA) with the FDA in mid-2022.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceutcials is a rare 70 year old Swiss multibillion dollar pharmaceutical company owned by a single individual, Frederik Paulsen.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ wholly owned subsidiary Rebiotix Inc (which it acquired in 2018) published similar molecular data last year to that reported by Seres, on its C.difficile recurrence prevention microbiotic product RBX2660. RBX2660 is administered via an enema rather than in tablet form (SER-109 is a tablet).

Interestingly Rebiotix is racing with Seres to achieve FDA approval for RBX2660. While it is good to be first, and both companies claim they are on track to be first with the FDA, I don’t see it necessarily a problem that both companies might have a C.difficile product released in a similar time frame. Microbiomics is a new field and there is room for several dominant players.

Treating C.difficile recurrence is a big opportunity. Seres has Nestle to drive its commercialisation, so I don’t see that Seres is threatened here. The Seres SER-109 tablet formulation might be a more acceptable product.

Conclusion

Yesterday’s report from Seres reinforces my conclusion that this seems a good time for investors interested in microbiomics to consider investment. The Seres share price seems to be starting to acknowledge that all is not lost for Seres as it begins to emerge from a prolonged crash after the failed SER-287 trial. However, as I indicated in my recent article, investment in Seres is not for the faint-hearted.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely emerging opportunities in the Biotech industry. I hope that my commentary on Seres is of interest to you and your financial advisor.