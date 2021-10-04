aprott/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has fallen over 50% following an unprecedented rally at the beginning of 2021. The company has under-delivered on its promises and even faced accounting "problems", which forced it to republish some of its recent SEC filings. Having said this, Plug Power continues to be one of the best-known players in the fast-growing hydrogen space. Momentum is building up in Europe and America, and Plug stands to benefit massively from this.

Plug has rallied convincingly in the last month, and I believe that we could see another fast surprising rally in the coming months. While Plug Power is not what I'd describe as a quality company, it has the right ingredients to make investors handsome returns.

A Quick Recap

For Plug investors, 2021 has been a year filled with ups and downs, good news, and bad news. Overall, quite a turbulent ride.

As we can see, Plug Power started off 2021 with a parabolic rise, which took the stock as high as $60. Interest in ESG companies was at a peak, following the change in leadership in the White House to a Democrat president. This also coincided with a broader market rally, but Plug was still one of the best-performing stocks of January. However, Plug started to decline in February, and the stock went as low as $20 in March. This happened around the time that Plug was forced to restate several of its previous financial statements. While these did not affect the balance sheet, they did show worse profitability than had been reported.

Since then, the stock has traded flat, but Plug has been busy announcing ambitious plans for the future. The company is planning to build the largest Green Hydrogen facility on the West Coast. Though Plug has a track record of over-promising and under-delivering, but this time it could be different, thanks to the help of the Federal Government.

America is following suit

Hydrogen has been touted as a clean energy solution for over a decade, but it has never gained much traction. However, this is quickly changing around the world, and also domestically.

The European Union has been investing heavily in hydrogen for the last few years. Now, it is also being joined by the likes of China, which, by some estimates, could reach a value of $152.6 billion by 2025. Furthermore, according to a report by McKinsey, over 30 countries have already laid out clear investment plans to implement hydrogen in order to meet their decarbonization goals. The report also estimates that there is $300 billion in hydrogen project pipelines, and around $80 billion already investing.

America, while far behind the rest of the world in its hydrogen ambitions, has recently also shown interest in the area. In fact, hydrogen is specifically mentioned in Biden's Infrastructure Bill. Specifically, the bill authorizes $9.5 billion in spending towards the clean hydrogen industry, with most of this money going into the newly formed Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations:

The bulk of this funding-$8 billion-is authorized to the newly created Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for the development of four regional clean hydrogen hubs to be located in different geographic regions across the U.S. with the goal of demonstration projects and end-use diversity, which are likely to be led by companies. The biggest amount will go into carbon capture and developing hydrogen-based power systems.

This falls right under the umbrella of Plug's activities, which is one of the leading companies in the sector and has laid out an ambitious green hydrogen production plan. On top of that, the Department of Energy is on record saying that it wants to double or quadruple hydrogen production and also wants to cut the price of green hydrogen by 2-3 times.

Either way, Plug is in a great position to be aided in both growth and profitability through direct investment and subsidies. And even if hydrogen doesn't take off in the US, Plug can still benefit from the worldwide push towards hydrogen, which it is already doing by increasing its presence in Europe.

Risky business

Even though Plug is making some good moves in the hydrogen space, investors must be wary of the risks that this entails. For most of its history Plug has made its money mainly by selling equipment, like electrolyzers, and even though Plug does not turn a profit, these products have a reasonable margin. However, it is unclear what kind of profitability, if any, Plug will get from its green hydrogen production. The company is investing heavily into green hydrogen, but the rewards may not be seen for years.

My expectation is that, while this will certainly help Plug increase its revenues, the company will continue to be unprofitable in the coming years. Profitability could materialize with the help of the government, but this is hard to calculate at this point.

Ultimately, investors in Plug have to be in it for the long haul. As I've pointed out before, Plug is attempting to build a whole hydrogen ecosystem, which will take time and money.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I expect Plug to continue to grow revenues at double digits, but don't believe the company will turn a profit any time soon. This is not to say the stock won't appreciate. Investors in the hydrogen space are looking for growth, and signs of future adoption. We are definitely seeing some encouraging signs of this around the globe, and Plug, despite its shortcomings, will benefit from this.