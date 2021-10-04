vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) (also "the Company" hereafter) is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of pharmaceuticals in the United States and worldwide. The blockbuster drug Humira is responsible for much of the Company's success. AbbVie was originally spun off of Abbott Labs (ABT) in 2013 and has raised the dividend in each successive year. With Humira set to be available in biosimilar form in the United States in 2023 the Company has been working towards lessening the impact of this. This and other hurdles increase the risk, which in turn allows the stock to trade at a very attractive yield.

ABBV Stock Price

Since its inception in 2013, AbbVie has steadily outperformed the broader market in total returns, as shown below. However, AbbVie is prone to strong moves higher and lower. Taken at different intervals, due to the volatility, ABBV stock is prone to underperformance in short time frames.

Data by YCharts

This makes it a classic "buy and hold" dividend growth play.

Pharmaceutical stocks like ABBV are dependent upon drug approvals, patents, FDA warnings, litigation, and many other moving parts. These items also apply to international sales through the respective agencies. While this can be frustrating, it also offers a wealth of opportunity.

More recently, the stock has been on an upward trajectory, with steep downturns due to multiple news items which I have noted below.

ABBV 3 Year Chart with Annotations

AbbVie is highly profitable, with an EBITDA margin over 50%. It also trades at an attractive forward P/E ratio of 8.65 and 14.83 non-GAAP and GAAP, respectively. However, the real indicator of value is in the dividend yield. With the yield at 4.77%, ABBV is an excellent play if one is aware of the risks and confident they can be overcome.

The current yield is higher than it has been historically indicating that the market is pricing in more risk. Notice the spikes below in yield in recent years correspond to the notations I made in the chart above.

Data by YCharts

Is AbbVie's Dividend Safe?

So, what are these risks and what is the Company doing to mitigate them? While there are many moving parts, I will focus on three critical areas:

Humira biosimilars hitting the market. Rinvoq FDA timeline, required warnings. Congressional action that could negatively impact drug companies.

Before we explore these, let's cover the basics. AbbVie's non-GAAP payout ratio is under 50% and dropping. By this metric it is safe. It receives a "B" from Seeking Alpha for Dividend Safety Grade. The company generated over $20B in cash from operations over the trailing twelve months from Q2 2021 and paid just over $8.8B in common and preferred dividends over that time. However, the Company has a large debt load to service, partly due to the Allergan acquisition, and a $20B accounts payable balance at last report.

#1. Humira biosimilars coming to the United States in 2023

First, there is currently no biosimilar or generic version of AbbVie's biggest money maker available in the United States, however we are able to see the effects on sales through Europe where they have been available since late 2018. Looking at Q3 2018, the last full quarter of competition-free European sales, the Humira international revenue was over $1.5B. In Q2 of 2021 it was just $811M, so a little less than half of international sales are gone. Obviously well over half of what European sales would have been eliminated by the availability of biosimilar drugs.

Author's note: Biosimilar drugs are not identical to generic drugs. Generic drugs will not be available for Humira until well into the 2030s. Biosimilar drug makers pay ABBV royalties based on agreements made. Read more here.

In June 2023 the first biosimilars will hit the market in the United States, followed by several others in quick succession. AbbVie has been preparing for this by increasing sales of other drugs, including many from the Allergan purchase, and pushing for Rinvoq and Skyrizi indications to be expanded.

According to AbbVie, they are expecting over $15B in sales from Rinvoq and Skyrizi by 2025 and then peak sales in the early 2030s. The $15B would go a long way towards replacing the revenue loss from Humira.

ABBV Investor Presentation Revenue Prediction

ABBV has also been reasonably successful with reducing its reliance on Humira revenues over the past several quarters as shown below.

Author created chart: Data from SEC filings

While total revenues are rising, the reliance on Humira has fallen significantly quarter by quarter. Still, there is more work to do.

#2 Rinvoq Indications, FDA Required Warnings

In early September 2021 the FDA decided to add additional warnings to JAK inhibitors, including Rinvoq. This sparked a large sell-off as seen in the first two charts of this article. Since August 31st, 2021 the stock has fallen nearly 10%, while the dividend yield, thanks to the magic of percentages, has risen more than 10%.

Professional analysts were quick to come to the Company's defense. Piper Sandler called the selloff "unwarranted" and a Citi analyst called the impact "far lesser than the share price reaction would suggest." However, others saw a possible reduction in revenues of $1-$3B of the $8B expected in 2025. This would be a significant blow to the company.

The FDA indicating it would not meet the supplemental new drug applications (SNDAs) for other Rinvoq uses is also a concern for investors. After the delay was announced the stock went into a long slide, however later fully recovered. The Company had this to say:

RINVOQ has demonstrated strong efficacy data, a safety profile that is well characterized from large long-term studies and a favorable benefit-risk profile," said Michael Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, AbbVie. "We remain committed to working with the FDA to bring RINVOQ to patients living with psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and other immune-mediated diseases.

Setbacks are part of life for this industry and they can provide investors with appetizing entry points, provided of course the issues do not persist.

#3 Congressional action that could negatively impact drug companies.

It seems congress is always taking aim at drug companies and, in all fairness, sometimes drug companies are not the most sympathetic entities. There are definitely cases that can only be described as price gouging and drug companies perform legal maneuvers to maximize patent windows and delay competition. However, there is a reason that a large plurality of new medicines are developed in the United States.

According to the Wall Street Journal in 2017, it takes 10 years and $2.6B to develop a new drug on average. Only 9% of Phase I trials will ever yield an FDA approved drug. A company, and its owners (stockholders) will simply not fund the research, development, marketing, and other costs without receiving a large potential profit on the other side. If the profits are only going to be average, there are much better investments one can make. This brings up a common conundrum. If prices are restricted, then less medicines will be developed and advancement will stall. If prices grow unfettered, then patients, insurance companies and Medicare cannot afford them.

Consider this – ABBV has spent $3.6B on research and development (R&D) in the first six months of 2021. If this continues the Company will spend a similar amount on R&D as on common dividends.

Enter congress into the fray. There is often saber-rattling and grandstanding from congress towards pharmaceuticals, although Big Tech has taken some of the heat lately as well. In a move that could have implications for AbbVie, the House Judiciary Committee has approved a bill to expedite biosimilar drugs to the market. This has bipartisan support in the house, but I am unsure of whether there is chance of this achieving filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. It is definitely something to keep an eye on, however.

Another bill, that you may have seen commercials against lately, would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare, but only for drugs with no competition. If there is one thing that senior citizens really dislike it is threatened changes to Medicare. And if there is one thing politicians do not like, it is upsetting senior citizens who vote in high numbers. Whether this bill would be good or bad is likely irrelevant. I see even less chance of this passing the Senate.

Despite these long odds, the chances of congressional action is always a risk factor for AbbVie. Weakening patent protections would materially negatively impact the business.

Given the risks, I still consider AbbVie's dividend relatively safe. It is more likely than not that the FDA will clear Rinvoq and Skyrizi for additional ailments, and the company has done well to prepare for the biosimilar Humira competition. Congress loves to grandstand, however I think there is at least a baseline understanding of what drives innovation and, if that fails - gridlock.

Is ABBV A Good Dividend Stock?

The yield is very attractive at near 5% thanks to the risk factors. This is the same with most, if not all, higher yielders. Others with yields above ABBV that often make the front page of Seeking Alpha are highly leveraged, which is their risk factor. Or in the case of AT&T (T) have made questionable business decisions and underperformed. These tend to crash much more heavily than the broader market during macro events and have historically underperformed the S&P 500 on total return, as shown below. I chose some high yielding favorites for comparison in addition to AT&T, each of which was trending recently on Seeking Alpha claiming to help you retire rich, including PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) (soon to be merging), and Ares Capital Corp (ARCC).

Data by YCharts

AbbVie, on the other hand, has outperformed over this time.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie also has a steadily growing dividend which offers tremendous value for buy-and-hold dividend growth investors. The dividend has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 17% since 2013. 2022 will likely be one of the Company's most profitable ever, so the dividend will likely be raised next quarter. If the dividend of $1.30 per quarter is raised to the mid-point of consensus estimates, it would be $1.38 per quarter or $5.53 annually. This will drive the yield over 5% at current prices.

An investor who bought AbbVie five years ago in 2016 at its high for that year, just above $67.00, would have an effective yield today of 7%. If the dividend is again raised next quarter as speculated on above, this will rise to an effective yield over 8.2%. And so on. This is the essence of dividend growth investing. It allows investors to obtain high effective yields on stocks which outperform the market. And, of course, those capital gains are long-term.

AbbVie is an excellent dividend stock, provided the investor is willing to accept a slightly elevated risk compared to some lower yielding, less volatile options.

Is ABBV Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

According to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Analysts Rating Summary, analysts are bullish on ABBV stock with 11 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, and 6 Neutral ratings. The average price target is $125.48 which implies a 15% upside to the 10/01/2021 close. The recent drop on news offers investors a chance to purchase ABBV stock significantly off 52-week highs and before a likely dividend increase announcement. AbbVie has a history of rewarding shareholders. This will likely continue in the future. As a dividend growth stock, I believe AbbVie is a Buy for long-term investors at current prices.