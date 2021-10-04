Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) has seen a very successful public debut as investors like the promise of this analytic technology investment platform. I too, see the (long term) potential, but fear that investors have been bidding up the prospects for this firm quite a lot, in fact, too much.

Investment Accounting & Analytics

Clearwater aims to become the most trusted and comprehensive technology platform for investment accounting and analytics, to thereby revolutionize the world of investment. The company has a single platform which is based on simplicity instead of bundling many systems, with manual, error-prone, and repetitive tasks.

Access to data currently is hard, and the financial industry is still using expensive and legacy technologies which make that the industry is lagging behind in terms of adoption of savvy technology. While many companies tried to combat this complexity by using their own software models, their functional approach typically was too narrow, making that it needed to be used in conjunction with many other technologies.

Clearwater started with the approach of a single platform, all run in the cloud, which focuses on all asset classes, all currencies, and all clients. The company has made steady inroads and now serves just over a thousand clients with high net promoter scores and high retention rates. These clients combined provide more than $5.6 trillion in assets being overseen by the platform.

Given the complexity of overseeing large, global, and multidisciplinary asset classes from a point of risk, return, compliance, ESG, and tax, the single platform is in great demand with many of these customers. This comes as information is much more accurate, but also cheaper and quicker to retrieve.

IPO & Valuation Considerations

Management and underwriters of Clearwater aimed to sell 30 million shares in a price range between $14 and $16 per share, as solid demand resulted in pricing being set at $18, allowing the company to raise gross proceeds of $540 million.

The organization chart is pretty complicated with four classes of shares outstanding, for a total share count of 231 million shares in total outstanding, if I retrieved the information correctly. At the offer price, the market value is approaching $4.16 billion, for an enterprise valuation just above the $4.0 billion mark as the company operates with a net cash position of around $80 million, I believe.

If we look at the underlying operations we see a business which posted $168 million in revenues in 2019 on which an operating profit of $25 million was reported. Revenues were up 20% in 2020 to $203 million as adjusted for a recapitalization expense, the company posted an operating profit of $29 million. This results in quite steep multiples at just over 20 times sales and a non-meaningful profit multiple, with shares trading at more than 100 times operating earnings.

Momentum has been solid in the first half of the year. Revenues were up 24% to nearly $118 million, for a $236 million run rate. Operating profits of $20 million in the first half of the year were solid, trending at $40 million. Based on the second quarter results, annual recurring revenues trend at $245 million, but even on that number a 16 times annualized sales multiple sounds expensive for a business growing sales at 20% and change, while the earnings multiple (operating earnings those are) still trends at around 100 times.

All of these valuation talks are ahead of the public offering, with shares now trading at $24 and change, as the greater than $6 move higher added some $1.5 billion to the valuation, for a $5.5 billion operating asset valuation. This has pushed up the valuation to more than 22 times sales, and that came after shares even hit a high of $27 per share just after the offering.

Concluding Remark

I see the revolutionary approach of the company, yet I fear that 20% revenue growth in 2020 and the first half of this year is not too convincing, certainly not in a raging bull market which started a few weeks after the pandemic.

The greater than 20 times sales multiple, in combination with revenue growth just above 20% in this environment does not impress me too much, even as I like the underlying promise and delivery of the business. Furthermore, (traditional) asset managers like BlackRock (BLK), State Street (STT), SS&C (SSNC), FIS, among others trade at much more traditional multiples. Other issues rather than a competitive field and a high valuation is that of potential product liability, among others.

For me, the valuation is far too high here, but the revolutionized nature of the operations looks compelling, although the promise of the revolutionized product approach does not transfer into revenue growth, which impresses me too much.