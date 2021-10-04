zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

Post-pandemic demand for Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) commodity and specialty chemicals has been significant, providing record earnings and cash flow. Its high stock price (90% of 52-week high) reflects this success.

The company pays a 1.8% dividend and as of July 2021 had authorized a total of $1.56 billion in share repurchases.

However, Celanese is exposed near term on several fronts, especially from high natural gas costs since it uses natural gas both as plant fuel and as the primary feedstock to make methanol. Other exposures:

*slow recovery of its US methanol Gulf Coast plant from February’s winter storm Uri;

*Chinese-required energy reduction leading to the shutdown of several acetyl chain products from its Nanjing facility even though the company believes this will not be material;

*slowdown in auto manufacturing—a significant Celanese customer sector—due to chip shortages expected into 2022;

*inflation costs and logistics snarls throughout the global economy;

*US vaccine mandate leading to labor shortages,

*and risk of higher interest rates for Celanese's $3.2 billion of long-term debt.

Because of this exposure, I recommend potential investors wait for third quarter earnings results, more guidance, and/or a stock price dip before investing.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the second quarter of 2021, Celanese reported net earnings of $540 million (earnings per share--EPS--of $4.81, second-highest in company’s history) on net sales of $2.2 billion. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $5.02.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $427 million and free cash flow was $309 million.

Celanese reports operating results in three divisions: engineered materials, acetyl chain, and acetate tow.

*Engineered materials are specialty (thus for Celanese, branded) chemicals used in automobiles, building materials, coatings, medical/pharma, packaging, textiles, and many other sectors.

*Acetyl products include acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetic anhydride, and acetaldehyde.

*Acetate tow is biodegradable cellulosic fiber made from highly purified wood pulp. According to its 2Q21 10Q, “...acetate tow, which is managed through contracts with a few major tobacco companies and accounts for a significant amount of filters used in cigarette production worldwide.”

Acetate tow in rod machine, credit: Celanese.com

The graph below compares second quarter 2020, first quarter 2021, and second quarter 2021 results.

credit: Celanese.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Company's Guidance

In the 2Q21 earnings report on July 22, 2021 CEO Lori Ryerkerk said, “We expect third quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $4.50-$4.75 per share and full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $16.50-$17.00/share.” The company notes it's impractical to reconcile non-GAAP adjusted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS due to items such as mark-to-market pension gains or losses.

Recent business developments include signing an agreement to acquire the thermoplastics/elastomers business (trademarked name Santoprene) from Exxon Mobil (XOM) for $1.15 billion and expanding the Florence, Kentucky, research and development center to add programs and products for long-acting controlled release drug delivery.

In the company’s 2Q21 earnings call, Ryerkerk discussed foundation levels of future earnings for acetyls in range of $900 million to $1 billion and engineered materials plus the new Santoprene operation in the range of $750-$800 million, with Santoprene contributing $50-$100 million.

The company also anticipates upside from the use of its chemicals in the growing number of electric vehicles, especially in the European Union, at up to four times as much weight per vehicle as for internal combustion vehicles.

Some of the company’s plants are still recovering from weather-related and other events:

* “double limits” in China on energy use and intensity meant Celanese had to declare force majeure for products from its Nanjing plant: acetic anhydride, vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl acetate emulsions, and redispersible powders;

*the company lifted force majeure in the western hemisphere that dated from February 2021 Winter Storm Uri for: acetic acid, ethyl acetate, acetic anhydride, methyl acetate, dimethylamine, trimethylamine, methyl isobutyl carbinol, methyl, isobutyl ketone, and paraformaldehyde;

*force majeure limitations remain, also from Uri, for vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and acrylic emulsions, redispersible powders, and ethylene vinyl acetate.

It's important to note that Ryerkerk has said, “We do not expect any material impact to our third quarter performance from either of these regional updates for the acetyl chain. Recently curtailed acetyls production in China will further lift already tightened global utilization rates and likely result in elevated pricing conditions that will now extend further into 2022.”

Natural Gas

Natural gas—as both a feedstock and an energy input—is key to Celanese in making methanol, itself both a precursor to other chemicals and sold as a final product. The NYMEX gas futures price for November delivery closed October 1, 2021 at $5.62/million British Thermal Units (MMBTUs), over two and a half times the level of a year ago.

It's not clear from Celanese’s most recent 10-Q that it has a sizable level of gas price commodity hedges.

What had been an advantage for Celanese’s Gulf Coast methanol plant—easy access to considerable gas reserves—has turned to a challenge as supply-demand imbalances persist. Hurricane Ida required shutting in 2 BCF/D of production; 540 MMCF/D of that remains offline.

The bigger factor is that from current US dry gas production of 92.4 BCF/D, up to 10 BCF/D is now being liquefied and sent to Europe and China. Note that Europe, including the UK, is especially short of gas, used for direct heating and as an electricity generation fuel.

One startling statistic is Russia’s Gazprom storage in Austria, Germany, and The Netherlands is 75% below the five-year average for this time of the year. (Gazprom’s storage assets account for 11% of total European gas storage.)

While the factors behind the global natural gas shortage in Europe and China have been in play for many years, their confluence has led to new high prices for LNG of over $34.52/MMBTU for December 2021 delivery in Asia.

On strictly a heat content basis, this is equivalent to $207.12/barrel for oil.

Celanese also relies on ethylene as a precursor and ethylene costs also have increased. According to Statista, worldwide ethylene prices jumped more than 40% between 2020 and the first six months of 2021, from $697/metric ton to $1014/metric ton.

Finally, although the company notes its three acetic acid plants are fueled differently with one by natural gas (US), one by oil, and one by coal (Singapore and China), the prices of all these fuels have increased significantly.

Competitors

Celanese is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Chemicals competitors are numerous. Among US-based companies or those with significant US operations are DuPont (DD), Eastman Chemical (EMN), Dow (DOW), the chemicals division of Exxon Mobil, and LyondellBasell (LYB).

The company also has numerous international competitors such as BASF, Bayer, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Sumitomo Chemicals.

As I mentioned last year, feedstock competitors also should be considered: Natural gas is used not only for chemical manufacture but also is exported as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and US LNG exports have ramped up to as much as 1/9 of total production—and are still insufficient to meet European and Chinese demand. Additionally, natural gas is heavily used to generate electricity. Natural gas is also used for industrial production and, of course, for residential and commercial heating.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranks Celanese’s overall governance on Sept. 26, 2021, as a 3, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (1), shareholder rights (8), and compensation (2). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

Celanese’s ESG ratings from Sustainalytics at September 2021 were “high” with a total risk score of 31 (62nd percentile). Component parts are environmental risk 15.4, social 7.7, and governance 7.5. Controversy level is 2 (moderate) on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst.

Shorts were 1.1% of floated shares at September 15, 2021.

A very small percentage of shares (0.2%) is held by insiders.

The company’s beta is 1.23: the stock moves directionally with the overall market but with more volatility, as can be expected from a cyclical chemicals company.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Market capitalization is $17.0 billion at an October 1, 2021 stock closing price of $153.32, up significantly from $12.6 billion a year ago.

The 52-week price range is $109.11-$171.00 per share, so the closing price is 90% of the one-year high.

(Company data)

Trailing twelve months’ EPS is a strong $21.80. The average of analysts’ estimates for 2021 EPS is $16.86 and 2022 EPS of $13.97. This gives a 2021 price/earnings ratio of 9.1 and a 2022 price/earnings ratio of 11.0.

Trailing twelve-month return on assets is 8.1% and return on equity is an excellent 72.1%.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow is $1.25 billion and leveraged free cash flow is $435 million.

At June 30, 2021, the company had $7.06 billion in liabilities and $11.22 billion in assets (including $1.1 billion of goodwill), giving Celanese a hefty liability-to-asset ratio of 63%.

Of the liabilities, $2.1 billion is current liabilities and $3.2 billion is long-term debt.

Book value per share of $34.18 is a fraction of the market price, implying extremely positive investor sentiment.

The graphs below compare three years of Celanese stock price history to that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Data by YCharts

The company’s ratio of enterprise value ($79.3 billion) to trailing twelve months EBITDA of $1.7 billion is 11.4, slightly higher (less attractive) than the preferred ratio of less than 10.

A dividend of $2.72/share provides a small 1.8% yield. However, as of the beginning of July 2021 Celanese’s board had authorized a total of $1.56 billion in share repurchases.

The company’s mean analyst ranking is a 1.8, closer to “buy” but leaning toward “strong buy,” from nineteen analysts.

The company will host its third quarter earnings conference call October 22, 2021.

Positive and Negative Risks

The big increase in natural gas prices worldwide already has impacted methanol costs and energy costs. Moreover, manufacturing worldwide is affected by higher natural gas (and coal and electricity) costs, and in China, where it has a large acetic acid and VAM plant in Nanjing, government-mandated reductions in electricity.

Demand is strong but post-COVID logistics/shipping are tangled, delayed, and uneven.

There's also the risk that the vaccine mandate may cause labor shortages as it's expected to do in many companies.

The company has vertical integration risk: If one component is disrupted, downstream products are also affected.

Recommendations for Celanese

Celanese is the leading producer of acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer. While it has a large and geographically-diversified asset base and good operations along with a forward P/E of only 9 to 11, it faces big headwinds from today's worldwide shortage of natural gas (methane) used both to make methanol and to fuel plants.

Post-COVID demand for Celanese's chemicals is excellent, but investors can’t necessarily assume the company will be able to pass through higher costs by raising product prices. In addition to the much higher cost of natural gas, Celanese is subject to higher costs for other materials and petrochemical feedstocks, labor, generalized inflation, strained shipping logistics, and interest, as well as reduced demand from a constrained auto sector due to chip shortages.

The company’s current price is 90% of its 52-week high, and its liability-to-asset ratio is 63%. Although geographically diversified, it has encountered weather risk at its Clear Lake, Texas, plant (Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Ida) and energy availability/government regulatory risk at its Nanjing, China plant.

Celanese is not recommended to dividend investors at its current modest 1.8% yield.

Existing long-term growth investors may want to continue to hold the stock; however, new growth investors should review 3Q21 results and may want to wait for any overall market dips.