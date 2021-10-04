DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Over the past 20+ years, the combination of large fiscal deficits and declining real interest rates has helped cause a simultaneous rise in corporate profits and a decline in economy-wide savings. While the national savings rate has been declining since the late-1990s, corporate profits have managed to grow to record highs due to rising fiscal deficits and falling personal savings. It is highly likely that corporations' current elevated share of national savings will be forced down over the coming years as pandemic-era wage subsidies are wound down and consumer savings rates rise. This has the potential to cause a collapse in profits over the coming years even if the economy continues to grow.

Profits Are Just One Part Of National Savings

Corporate profits are just one form of national savings, the others being savings by individuals and savings by the government, or the inverse of the fiscal deficit. It follows that the greater the amount of overall savings in the economy, the greater the amount of corporate profits. The chart below shows gross and net national savings and corporate profits relative to GDP going back to the 1940s. Profits and savings were closely linked until the 1990s as one would expect.

Gross Savings, Net Savings, And Corporate Profits, % of GDP

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

Since the 1990s, however, the increase in corporate profits relative to GDP has actually occurred alongside a fall in the amount of overall gross and net savings. This appears to be the result of rising fiscal deficits and declining real interest rates over this period, which have both undermined national savings relative to GDP and helped channel an increasing share of it towards corporate coffers.

How To Think About National Savings

The concept of savings can be quite difficult to fathom, particularly when the Federal Reserve prints money at will creating the appearance of savings. The best way to think about national savings from an economic perspective is total production less private and government consumption. After all, if goods have been produced and not consumed, ignoring relatively minor shifts in inventories, these goods must be investment goods; goods which can be used in the production of more goods and services in the future. Gross savings are currently 18% of GDP. To arrive at net national savings from gross national savings, we have to remove the cost of capital consumption or depreciation, which is around 16% of GDP at present according to the NIPA accounts. This means that net savings sit at less than 2% of GDP currently, having fallen from above 13% at their peak in the 1960s.

U.S. Net National Savings, % of GDP

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

From an income perspective, the share of these net savings that find their way into the coffers of corporations is a reflection of the behavior of consumers as well as the government. For any given level of wages and salaries, the more consumers spend on goods and services, the greater the level of profits. Meanwhile, for any given level of consumer savings relative to wages, the more the government spends relative to its tax revenues, the greater the level of profit.

How Fiscal And Monetary Policy Have Temporarily Boosted Profits And Undermined Savings

As mentioned above, a country's savings rate is the inverse of the share of personal and government consumption. While government consumption itself has not risen much in recent years, the rise in private consumption explains the decline in the U.S. savings rate. The huge fiscal deficits seen over the past 20 years, and in particular over the past 18 months, together with the decline in real interest rates, have simultaneously undermined the overall level of savings relative to GDP and helped to support corporate profits.

Focusing on the impact of fiscal policy first, there are two main ways fiscal deficits support corporate profits. The first way is directly as a result of declining corporate tax revenues. In the late-1990s, corporate taxes were over 30% of pre-tax profits and 2.5% of GDP. These figures have since fallen to 12% and 1.6%, adding almost a full percentage point to after-tax corporate profits.

Corporate Taxes, % of Pre-Tax Profit And % of GDP

Source: Bloomberg, BEA

The second way has been the rise in transfer payments to households. This has enabled consumers to increase consumption to a record share of GDP even as wages and salaries have stagnated. On an aggregate level, the more consumers spend relative to the wages that corporations pay them, the greater the level of corporate profits. By supplementing income to such a degree, the government has enabled consumers to spend what would otherwise have been beyond their means, indirectly subsidizing corporate profits.

Declining real interest rates have been an additional factor driving down aggregate savings rates while supporting corporate profits. As interest rates have been cut, this has acted as a direct reduction in the amount of corporate revenues paid out to consumers in interest. All else equal, declining interest payments undermine personal income, which for any given level of spending results in a lower level of personal savings and therefore corporate profit. One might have expected low rates of interest on savings to be offset by reduced consumer spending, but the rise in equity prices appears to have encouraged individuals to continue reducing their savings rates to the benefit of corporate profits.

Implications For Future Profit Growth

What this means is that in order for corporations to continue to claim their current elevated share of national savings, the fiscal deficit will likely have to remain at record levels. Should the fiscal deficit decline as Covid-era transfer payments are wound down, as is already beginning to occur, consumers would have to continue spending in excess of their earned income. Even a slight increase in precautionary savings would eat into the corporations' share of national savings.

It could be argued that any increase in the personal savings rate would allow an increase in the overall national savings rate, meaning that corporate profits would remain unaffected. For instance, if consumers begin to save a greater share of their wages and reduced spending on consumer goods, businesses would merely shift towards producing more investment goods, keeping profits elevated. The problem is that this accounting identity simplifies the difficulty of this transition taking place. The transition towards higher personal savings rates, particularly if abrupt as in the case of the great recession, tends to create an economic shock as the shift in consumption patterns causes a chain of revenue declines across the entire production structure. This is why recessions tend to lead to a decline in total savings even as personal savings rates rise.

There is, of course, the possibility that amid the increasing demand from politicians and millennials for modern monetary theory and universal basic income, consumer spending will remain elevated relative to wages, enabling corporate profits to continue commanding the lion's share of total savings. However, continued wage subsidies are highly likely to put upside pressure on wages as workers' bargaining power increases, which would increase the share of savings held by consumers while further undermining the national savings rate.

Even Mild Profit Margin Declines Could Lead To Major Stock Declines

The following chart shows after-tax U.S. corporate profits as a share of GDP and as a share of gross savings going back to 1947 relative to their long-term average. Profits currently make up 12% of GDP and 64% of gross savings versus a long-term average of 7% and 35%, respectively.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

If we see a reversion back to long-term averages as I expect, and as has been the case throughout history, this would have a devastating impact on profits. For instance, even if the mean reversion were to take place gradually over a full decade, this would result in an annual 5-6% reduction in profit margins. If we consider that real GDP and national savings are likely to grow no faster than 1% over the long term (see '1% U.S. Long-Term Real GDP Growth A Best-Case Scenario'), this would imply a 4-5% annual decline in real profits over the next decade.

This would not be nearly as problematic for stocks if multiples were at reasonable levels, but this is far from the case. Investors are paying a near-record 26x peak earnings. If the price-to-earnings ratio were to also mean revert back to its long-term average over the next decade, this would act as an additional 5% annual drag on the SPX, resulting in 9-10% annual real losses.