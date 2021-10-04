Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) is one of the only small-cap-focused closed-end funds in the market. They go all the way back to the inception in 1986. It has offered outperformance against its benchmark, the Russell 2000, throughout many time frames. Even better, these have been reasonably attractive returns as well. Small-caps are a more volatile area of the market. That makes them more appropriate for investors with higher risk tolerance.

Driving some of the allure today is RVT's wide discount. Though historically, the fund has traded at deep discounts perpetually. Aside from an odd time between 2002 and 2007 where the fund was trading at a regular premium.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Due to the nature of small-cap investments, the underlying portfolio doesn't have a lot of dividend payers. RVT still pays shareholders through its quarterly distributions. That can be attractive for an income investor who wants regular income and greater diversification from an asset they aren't already invested in.

They offer investment exposure to companies with market caps typically below $3 billion.

Core approach that combines multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to small-cap stocks (generally market caps up to $3 billion) by investing in companies with high returns on invested capital or those with strong fundamentals and/or prospects trading at what Royce believes are attractive valuations

The fund is quite large, with over $2.160 billion in total managed assets. They utilize a minimal amount of leverage at around 3.2% or $70 million in borrowings. These borrowings are pretty cheap, with an average borrowing cost last reported at 1.13% over six months ending June 30th, 2021.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.10%; this comes to 1.14% when including leverage expenses. Interestingly, in 2019 and before that, expenses were significantly lower. In 2019, for example, total expenses were 0.76%.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report, author highlights)

This is the case because they also have an incentive bonus based on performance relative to the S&P 600. This is rare in a closed-end fund and is typically reserved for the CLO funds.

For the six rolling 60-month periods ended June 2021, the Fund’s investment performance ranged from 9% above to 17% above the investment performance of the S&P 600. Accordingly, the net investment advisory fee consisted of a Basic Fee of $7,371,663 and a net upward adjustment of $3,251,196 for the performance of the Fund relative to that of the S&P 600. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Fund expensed Royce investment advisory fees totaling $10,622,859.

I view this as a negative for the fund. Though some could argue it is a positive too. This is because it also works the other way; in 2019, it was an adjustment downward as they performed below the S&P 600.

For the twelve rolling 60-month periods in 2019, the Fund’s investment performance ranged from 5% below to 21% below the investment performance of the S&P 600. Accordingly, the net investment advisory fee consisted of a Basic Fee of $13,229,217 and a net downward adjustment of $5,830,730 for the performance of the Fund relative to that of the S&P 600. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Fund expensed Royce investment advisory fees totaling $7,398,487.

Still, if they are doing well, the managers will benefit instead of shareholders. That should align the management and shareholders' interest. That isn't typically how CEFs are structured, at all, and it's worth noting.

Royce is owned by Legg Mason, who is in turn owned by Franklin Templeton (BEN) as of 2020. They have operated independently from Legg Mason, and as of now, continue to operate independently of Franklin Templeton. The managers and the fund's operations have remained the same.

(Source)

Performance - Delivering Results, Beating Benchmark

With such a long history, it is significant that they share the longer-term results. Some funds that go far back still only include the typical 10-year time frame and keep it there. Presumably, their performance wasn't worth sharing, so they stuck to the standard reporting. For RVT, they provide results all the way back to inception. Interestingly, it is one of the time frames that they have outperformed the Russell 2000.

(Source - Fund Website)

They boast outperformance of their benchmark for the quarter, 3, 5, 20, 30, and inception time frames.

Though relative to something like the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY), we can see greater volatility to get there. This is expected for two reasons. The first is that it is a CEF, so it trades at the whims of investors as it can be at discounts and premiums. Secondly, the small-cap investments are just more volatile, in general.

Data by YCharts

In the case of RVT and its discount, it would appear attractive at 9.64%. However, it is actually above its average on almost all-time frames we look at. Over the last year, we have seen an average discount of 11.82%. It was similar for the 3 and 5-year time periods; those came in at 11.68% and 11.30% discounts, respectively.

If we look back over the last 10-year period to get a long-term range, we see again the average discount comes to 12.06%. All this adds up to the fund still looking relatively expensive in comparison to itself.

Data by YCharts

More broadly, it could be argued that CEFs are trading at historically tight ranges. We've seen several funds in 2021 that have never traded at a premium do just that and trade above their NAV.

Distribution - Income Where There Typically Isn't Any

For the most part, RVT provides investors fairly regular income. It is based on a 7% annual target. The latest distribution works out to a distribution yield of 7.17%; on a NAV basis, it comes to 6.52%. Though based on that figure alone, it would seem that the fund is due for another increase when the latest quarter announces. They have increased the distribution over the last three quarters based on the significant rebounding of the overall market and fund.

(Source - CEFConnect)

While it is generally quite regular, it would appear that they ceased almost a distribution during 2009. They paid a Q1 2009 distribution and then did not resume a distribution until Q4 2010. That's certainly something to be aware of and consider when entering a position in this higher-risk market area.

Through those years, the fund's price collapsed as well. Fortunately, last year's declines in March 2020 were swift, and it ultimately didn't impact the distributions very much.

Over the last six months, the fund has produced no net investment income [NII]. In fact, it accounted for a loss of income since NII is the dividends and interest minus expenses. It means the expenses were greater than the income they took in. Helping to push it to a loss was that increased bonus that they received based on the performance.

In the fiscal year 2020, despite the higher expenses, the fund still produced some positive NII. However, that still only accounted for NII coverage of 2.4%. This isn't unusual or unexpected. The total portfolio produced an income of around $10.8 million on roughly $2.167 billion in assets. That works out to a yield of 0.50% on the portfolio.

Instead, the distribution will be primarily funded by capital appreciation. Of which, the last two reporting periods provided plenty of capital appreciation, in both the unrealized and realized departments.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

For tax purposes, it comes out to about what we would expect. That isn't always the case, as some funds that produce no NII can still have distributions classified as ordinary income and vice versa. The bulk of the distributions have been long-term capital gains.

(Source - Fund Website)

Holdings - U.S. Small-Cap Exposure

The portfolio holds many names, last reported at 561 positions. However, noting that they also include that the top 200 holdings represent 88% of the fund's investment allocation. That is significant as the rest of the 361 positions divide up the remaining 12%. They seem almost unnecessary, but they provide the exposure they need to track closer to their benchmark in aggregate.

U.S. investments make up the majority of the fund's exposure at nearly 83%. The average market cap for the fund comes to $2.62 billion. Overall, meaning that the fund is giving the exposure expected. Additionally, the fund last reported a portfolio turnover of 36%. So it is relatively active when it comes to buying and selling.

It's also a bit refreshing to see another fund that isn't overweight tech. Tech does come in a close second allocation, but industrials lead the sector exposure at the top.

(Source - Fund Website)

Additionally, financials represent a meaningful allocation as well. That is another value sector similar to industrials that should do well when the economy is booming.

Looking at the fund's top ten positions, none of the names jump out to me as being familiar. That isn't unexpected, as I don't spend any time on small-cap names. For others, this could be exactly what they are looking for due to providing some greater diversification.

(Source - Fund Website)

The most significant holdings seem to make up a meaningful allocation for the fund, but relatively speaking, they aren't concentrated. Again, with 561 positions, it isn't that shocking. That leaves a limited amount of the pie for a large number of holdings.

MKS Instruments (MKSI) is a semiconductor company. They provide "instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide."

Based on SA Authors and Wall Street, they are very bullish on the company. Though the quants are saying, it is neutral at this time.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

MKSI is one of those small-cap positions that pay a dividend. In fact, they've been growing that dividend over the years as well too. With the current payout, the dividend comes to a yield of 0.59%.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

On a YTD basis, the stock has been flat. Though over just the last few years has exploded higher. Enough so that it has gone from a small-cap stock to now a mid-cap stock. So RVT holding the position doesn't really make sense at this point. The market cap is at nearly $8.3 billion.

It has actually even touched being a large-cap by having more than a $10 billion market cap.

Data by YCharts

Quaker Chemical (KWR) is also a mid-cap stock at $4.3 billion and Cirrus Logic (CRUS) at a $4.88 billion market cap. This also includes KBR (KBR) at $5.42 billion and FirstService (FSV) at an $8.36 billion market cap. To be fair, the whole market has been appreciating quite considerably—especially some of these smaller names that used to be small-cap positions but have simply grown now.

Data by YCharts

AutoCanada (OTC:AOCIF) trades over the counter. That can make it a riskier investment due to a severe lack of volume, and reporting might not be as up to date. That being said, this position has exploded higher over the last year resulting in significant appreciation. The market cap still remains under $1 billion, so it is firmly in the small-cap territory.

AOCIF is precisely as its name would suggest. They are a Canadian company that operates "franchised automobile dealerships" throughout primarily Canada. Though they also have some operations in the United States.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

RVT is an interesting closed-end fund that can add diversification for an investor in the small-cap space. Most investors largely ignore the small-cap space, but this could be rightfully so. It is generally a more volatile area of the market. However, the trade-off can be potentially higher rewards as well.

A couple of the things that I didn't find compelling for RVT is the advisory fee structure that provides higher expenses when things are going great for the fund. Conversely, the fees are reduced when things are going poorly but only based on how that performance relates to the S&P 600 index. Additionally, it is interesting that they have a mid-cap company as their largest position. A company that was briefly classified as a large-cap too. That is among several other top portfolio positions that have now become mid-cap through appreciation over the last year.

On the other hand, you get the added diversification, as mentioned several times. A fund at a considerable discount, though, seems to be perpetually stuck there. Investors also receive a target 7% annualized distribution yield in a space that offers paltry yields at best.