Last week, embattled electric vehicle ("EV") start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) made headlines by the proposed sale of its 6.2 million square foot production and assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio to Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as "Foxconn" at a purchase price of $230 million.

Not included in the transaction are the company's hub motor assembly line, battery module, and packing line assets as well as certain intellectual property rights.

Foxconn also agreed to purchase approximately $50 million of newly issued Lordstown Motors’ common stock at a price of $6.90 per share. In addition, Foxconn will receive warrants to purchase 1.7 million shares at an exercise price of $10.50.

In return, Lordstown Motors will lease back a portion of the existing facility and enter into a contract manufacturing agreement whereby Foxconn would manufacture Lordstown Motors’ Endurance pickup truck at the facility.

We are excited about the prospect of joining forces with a world-class smart manufacturer like Foxconn and believe the relationship would provide operational, technology and supply chain benefits to our company and accelerate overall scaled vehicle production and increase employment in the Lordstown facility. The partnership would allow Lordstown Motors to take advantage of Foxconn’s extensive manufacturing expertise and cost-efficient supply chain, while freeing up Lordstown Motors to focus on bringing the Endurance to market, developing service offerings for our fleet customers and designing and developing innovative new vehicle models.

The parties have agreed to a binding 60-day mutual exclusivity period with respect to the transactions contemplated by the agreement and a fee of $50 million to be paid by any party who materially breaches this provision.

While Lordstown Motors paid just $20 million for the former General Motors (GM) facility two years ago, the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the plant.

During Q2 alone, property, plant and equipment increased by $130 million and considering the full year capex guidance of $375 to $400 million, it seems quite clear that the company will be losing a substantial amount of money in the proposed sale to Foxconn.

In conjunction with the Foxconn announcement, Lordstown Motors also provided an updated financial and production outlook.

For 2021, the company increased expectations for operating expenses from a range of $405 to $425 million to a new range of $425 to 460 million due to higher legal and professional fees as wells as increased prototyping and pre-production expenses.

Cash balance at the end of Q3 is now expected to be between $210 to $240 million, down from the $225 to $275 million range communicated in the Q2 earnings release. The new, lower range includes approximately $20 million of proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the company’s $400 million equity purchase agreement with YA II, a division of Yorkville Advisors Global LP.

Despite the proposed plant sale and Foxconn equity investment, Lordstown Motors continues to require substantial, additional capital and has engaged Jefferies LLC (JEF) to advise the company on financing alternatives.

Regarding production, the company continues to move forward with its plan to build a limited number of vehicles for testing, validation, verification and regulatory approvals during the balance of 2021 and the first part of 2022.

In light of the agreement with Foxconn described above, the Company will evaluate the potential impact of the parties’ contract manufacturing relationship on commercial production, supply chain opportunities and the appropriate integration and timing of the parties’ operations teams.

According to the company's new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, the proposed partnership with Foxconn would allow Lordstown Motors to move to a less capital intensive business model but that it would take about six months for the deal to close.

But even with the $50 million raised from Foxconn, the company will have to further utilize the equity line of credit with YA II to remain solvent until the closing of the proposed plant sale at the end of Q1/2022.

At the midpoint of the new cash range provided by the company, Q3 cash burn calculates to approximately $160 million. Assuming a similar level of cash usage for Q4, the company would end FY2021 with cash of just $115 million (including the $50 million Foxconn investment) and another quarter to bridge until the plant sale closes.

In addition, the transfer of the plant, employees, and Endurance manufacturing to Foxconn will almost certainly cause a further delay in commercial production.

There appears to be a lot of sense in the deal for Foxconn which can apply the learnings from the Endurance manufacturing agreement to its upcoming volume production of the Fisker PEAR EV, currently scheduled for 2024 with an initial annual production target of 150,000.

On the flipside, Lordstown Motors now has become a fabless EV developer with the commercial launch of its sole product likely delayed even further now.

Bottom Line

While the plant purchase looks like a reasonably good deal for Foxconn, the sales proceeds are unlikely to cover more than a few quarters of cash burn at Lordstown Motors.

Expect the commercial launch of the Endurance pickup truck to be further delayed as it will require some time for Foxconn to take over.

Until then, Lordstown Motors will have to raise substantial amounts of additional capital which I firmly expect to be equity-linked.

It remains difficult to envision a happy end for the embattled company as Lordstown Motors continues to lack a valid business model.

With the company soon being required to further utilize the toxic share purchase agreement with YA II, stock price is likely to remain under material pressure going forward.

Despite the 80% drop from highs achieved earlier this year, the company's still eye-watering market capitalization of approximately $1 billion offers plenty of opportunity for speculative investors considering a short position in the stock.

Investors should consider selling existing positions or even outright short the shares.

Currently, there are more than 350k shares available for borrowing at Interactive Brokers (IBKR) at negligible rates.

At this point, I just don't see much risk to the short thesis with the sole major asset soon being monetized, pace of dilution likely to increase, and the company still several quarters away from potential commercial sales of its Endurance pickup truck.