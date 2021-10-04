Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Apple (AAPL) M1 silicon? Amazon (AMZN) Graviton2? AMD (AMD) Ryzen and Epyc? Microsoft's (MSFT) response to Graviton? The 7nm delay? As the bearish thesis goes: "Intel would need to pivot to maintain relevance, but as I've written previously, Intel is too big, old, dumb, and slow to pivot in the modern age of technology." Indeed, most investors seem to prefer Nvidia (NVDA).

By contrast, this piece should resemble an argument for why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is still worth investing in. Of course, Intel does not have the benefit like Nvidia of growing from a tiny base revenue since it is the #1 logic semiconductor company. Nevertheless, Intel still has the capability to grow steadily to perhaps 2x or 3x its current size. Despite some setbacks and competition, it remains the definite leader in its most important markets, while it has also added new ones. Combined with some dividends and buybacks, that is what investors could get out of Intel.

The largest drag on Intel's valuation is the uncertainty regarding its execution. Hence, the simple bull case is as Intel's execution improves under its new engineer-CEO, then it might be able to achieve a similar ~30x P/E multiple like most of its peers. That implies a triple digit share price, which, in turn, implies significant potential shareholder returns. Moreover, as mentioned, this article makes the case that Intel could still grow a lot more.

Analysis (the past)

Ever since the 10nm delays became apparent quite some years ago, the investment thesis, once, of Intel being able to dominate any market it wanted to enter simply by leveraging its technological superiority, had to be revised in light of the loss of this industry-leading technology position. That does not, however, mean that Intel is an IBM (IBM) or GE (GE), like quite a few have suggested. Moreover, process leadership is no guarantee of a great investment either, and I would hence argue investors to look past this point. After all, many of the press who have written about Intel's loss of process leadership, have likely also written about the end of Moore's Law (which implies there would be no difference anymore as the ultimate transistor limit would have been reached).

Reality is likely somewhere in the middle: given the slowdown of Moore's Law, and Intel's impending outsourcing, it is questionable how much of a tangible lead one could still achieve anyway.

For example, TSMC's (TSM) 3nm is a 1.7x shrink best-case. Real-world scaling - which includes analog and SRAM memory cells, both of which are hardly scaling at all at 3nm - will likely be below 1.5x. And it is on a subpar 2.5-year cadence. By contrast, Intel is doing a >2x shrink (final specs still unconfirmed) with Intel 4, on a three-year cadence after the delay. So despite the delay, that is actually a similar annualized scaling rate as TSMC. There might be (and there will be) differences in technology among foundries, but they likely won't be Earth-shattering going forward.

Let's dig deeper into the statement that process leadership is arguably the least important aspect nowadays. There is in fact a precedent as a case in point: Intel's process leadership was at its highest around a decade ago. Moore's Law wasn't showing any cracks yet, so Intel's two-year leadership was very real, and Intel indeed rightfully touted the vast technology prowess it possessed.

But did this result in enormous shareholder returns? No. The reason is that Intel didn't have any markets where there was an enormous demand for its technology. The PC was peaking and then declining in the wake of the mobile revolution (which Intel missed). So with the PC in decline from 2012 onward, and having missed out on lower-margin smartphone chips, Intel's revenue stagnated for several years. By contrast, in the last half a decade, when the majority of the CPUs Intel shipped were all on 14nm while Intel fell behind, Intel increased its revenue by nearly 50% and income almost doubled.

Hence, as both observations demonstrate, so much for Intel's process leadership being a sufficient and required condition for Intel financially prospering.

But, this raises the question, how is this possible? If not for Intel's technology (leadership), how did Intel deliver its best results - with consecutive record years in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 - since the peak of the PC era?

The answer is cloud. The answer is 4G and 5G network infrastructure - which is increasingly being standardized on CPUs instead of proprietary ASICs. The answer is IoT. The answer was also 3D NAND. The Altera acquisition added another $2B in incremental revenue.

So, backward-looking, the last half a decade wasn't just characterized by the smartphone. In conjunction, it was also characterized by the infrastructure powering those billions of connected devices: the cloud and the network. Although Intel left smartphones many years ago, the two go together in a virtuous cycle, as the cloud increases the value of phones and PCs. Intel benefits from this, primarily on the data center side, by providing the CPUs that most of the world's compute and digital infrastructure runs on.

In other words, the general, overall market has grown substantially due to this virtuous cycle of edge devices, cloud and network, and services. Intel has grown its network business from $1B to over $5B in about half a decade. Cloud has grown at a CAGR well above 20%. IoT has, aside from 2020 because of COVID-19, also grown above 10% annually, consistently at twice the overall market rate.

That is the real key behind the Intel investment thesis. If the overall market and demand don't grow, like in the PC market, there are little prospects for growth (regardless of how superior one's technology is). Of course (the fundamental) technology remains important and should be assessed in the risk factors of an investment: Intel being able to capitalize on its opportunities, instead of letting others (AMD, Nvidia) eat its pie. Investors would obviously not want to see the world's compute being run primarily on others' silicon - but there is also more than just technology to be successful in business.

As a case in point, besides the CPU, compute infrastructure requires a full ecosystem. For example, in the PC, there is a lot more that goes into a laptop. To that end, Intel's comprehensive sales and channel program have consistently been seen and highlighted as a real differentiator among partners, compared to competitors such as AMD (AMD). Simply put, Intel's investments around delivering more than just a barebones CPU, by enabling its partners, provides a legitimate impetus against switching from Intel. Two such examples are the Intel inside marketing program (consumer awareness), as well more recently the Evo laptop program, for which Intel collaborated with no less than 150 partners.

The Evo program is exactly such a comprehensive ecosystem effort to improve the PC experience. It is not just based on specs, but on key user experience indicators, such as wake-up time and battery life, which PCs have to fulfill in order to receive the Evo certification. Contrast this to Apple. Some have argued that the level of vertical integration Apple is doing with the M1 and the MacBook would be unmatched since purportedly only Apple controls the "full widget". The Evo program disproves this, as it proves that Intel has been able to enable the ecosystem (>150 partners) to improve the overall PC experience across the full stack. One tangible example of the innovation Intel brought to market with Evo is a low-power 1W display - as the screen is one of the other key components that impact battery life.

So to that end, one may be somewhat surprised by the continued level of investments from Intel in the PC space, given that it is explicitly not part of Intel's growth strategy (although COVID-19 may have changed this as the PC has become a growth market again, at least currently).

Instead, I would argue that given the confluence of those megatrends - 5G and software-defined (i.e. CPU) networking; cloud; IoT and the proliferation of edge computing; and the explosion of compute cycles due to AI - that it is the right time to invest in semiconductors, and Intel as one of the key beneficiaries of this demand. For example, while TSMC is currently supply constraint, Intel has already doubled its manufacturing capacity in the last three years (and continues to invest further).

In other words, while investors have mainly looked to companies (and competitors) such as AMD, Nvidia, and TSMC to invest in these semiconductor megatrends, I would argue that Intel is at least as well positioned to capitalize on these, if not even better. In other words, Intel represents an equally valid investment in semiconductors. Intel's financial performance (over the last half a decade) proves this just as much as it does for all these other companies.

The growth described above was backward-looking. In short, it was driven by the start of Intel's transformation into what it calls a "data-centric" company. So, the PC, in that strategy, has been relegated to a business that "just" provides scale, cash flow and IP, while the real growth happens in the data center and at the "intelligent edge".

Analysis (the future)

So, forward-looking, what does this mean for Intel's future?

For one, Intel's strategy has already been in progress for half a decade as this shows. It is pretty much universally agreed by analysts that it is the right one. Intel has accepted that the diversification and proliferation of compute require more than just the CPU. So Intel invested in a broader, unmatched portfolio of "XPUs", and other adjacencies such as connectivity with Ethernet and silicon photonics, and memory and storage with Optane (and formerly 3D NAND). Intel also has the most comprehensive portfolio for AI silicon in the industry; even Nvidia (NVDA) can't match this portfolio. Just look at how actually Intel's competitors are scrambling to catch up, by acquiring Mellanox, Arm, Xilinx (XLNX), etc.

Secondly, the trends that are ongoing will continue to do so. While the growth rates of Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure have slowed down over time, and they are perhaps also building their own chips, cloud growth remains impressive, especially given the scale those clouds have amassed. Network infrastructure is also just still a transition (early) in progress, as the transition to 5G - which is accelerating the CPU-based infrastructure trend - is still just in its early innings. In a December article about Intel and 5G, some commented that this $25B opportunity seemed low compared to Intel's overall revenue, but that market size is a market that already exists (and even slightly growing), and in which Intel achieved 40% market share two years ahead of schedule. So it is not some theoretical TAM - like Snowflake (SNOW) who claims it has a $80B TAM despite revenue below $1B.

The last major growth driver I mentioned, IoT, as well, is all but likely to rebound from COVID-19 and will continue its secular growth trajectory. For example, the VP of this group said design wins remained robust.

IoT is also a prime example, even more than the PC (with the previous Evo example), where just offering a CPU doesn't suffice. Intel to that end has made targeted investment across verticals and use cases (such as vision and edge AI) to offer "market-ready solutions" in combination with a vast partner ecosystem. This represents another example of how Intel provides much more than just a CPU, and how partners care about more than just the nanometer.

Hence, the current drivers remain in place. They should continue to provide reasonable growth over time. The adage is that people tend to overestimate change in the near term while underestimating (the effects of the cumulative compounding of this growth over) the long term. Applying this adage to the data center, the trends of Arm CPUs like Graviton2 or even AMD's resurgence are being overestimated (although on the flip side could potentially accumulate a decent chunk of market share in the long term). As another example, AI by itself is forecasted to become larger than the current Intel data center business in just the next several years. Even if it grows slightly less than forecasted, this market will continue to be powered for a substantial fraction by Intel silicon.

Hence, I expect the overall market to grow faster than even the worst-case scenario of Intel share losses (such as to those Arm CPUs as mentioned).

Offsetting this growth somewhat, though, in the near-term will be the fading of the 4G Apple modem business as 5G is being adopted, the Apple Silicon transition, and the sale of the 3D NAND business. The general semiconductor shortages are also expected to persist well into 2022.

Thirdly, that Intel's transformation is still ongoing can also be seen in several other areas. The businesses discussed above already have achieved scale and deliver growth at that scale. But in addition, Intel also has made several key big bets. These big bets, each, could become multi-billion businesses in their own right. So given that Intel has multiple of those big bets, that provides quite a compelling outlook for their combined, collective growth prospects. Or as I put it previously, Intel is becoming more of a data-centric conglomerate, the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) of semiconductors.

The last piece of Intel's strategy, to tie everything together, is software. As discussed, everything is becoming heterogeneous: the verticals where compute is proliferating as well as the types of compute that get deployed across segments and use-cases. (Even Intel's manufacturing strategy with a variety of in-house and outsourced production of its future chiplets.) Intel's answer is oneAPI: a standards-based, open industry initiative for a unified programming model. The idea is to have one code base, which can then be compiled to run on any compute platform.

This addresses the "CUDA moat" that Nvidia bulls long have proclaimed: oneAPI democratizes heterogeneous compute.

In summary, simply put I would argue that Intel's financial performance (despite the 10nm delays) over the last half a decade was no coincidence. It is popular to say that semiconductors are cyclic, but, in reality, semiconductors have been growing consistently over the last half a century. Intel has been executing its strategic imperatives (while navigating the 10/7nm process issues), and those trends if anything may actually accelerate (especially if execution on those issues finally improves). Hence, as mentioned Intel may very well still double or even triple in size in the long run (over a decade or more).

Big bets

Above I mentioned Intel's "big bets" as a key catalyst for continued growth. I will review these big bets briefly.

First, as mentioned Intel's strategy has become XPU instead of CPU. Even the CPU itself is continuing to become more heterogeneous. A PC CPU already contains multiple accelerators (graphics, media, display, AI, image processing, voice, sensors, etc.), not unlike the smartphone. (I emphasize this because a quite common misconception I have seen in the wake of the Apple M1 is that Intel CPUs supposedly are just CPUs, without the accelerators mentioned.) In the data center, Intel has added DLBoost, and will even add Tensor Cores (in the upcoming Sapphire Rapids), similar to Nvidia's GPUs, as well as other accelerators. Even at present, Intel claims its recent Ice Lake-SP achieves 30% higher performance than Nvidia's latest A100 on a set of 20 real-world AI workloads. As I have argued previously, each Sapphire Rapids CPU will basically contain half an Nvidia A100 "for free".

Besides the CPU, the first XPU Intel added was the FPGA with the acquisition of Altera. This acquisition both plays into the general growth of FPGAs, as well as more strategically as the FPGA becomes increasingly adopted in the data center: such as for AI, other acceleration workloads, for SmartNICs aka DPUs, and of course in the network for 5G. Intel, like Xilinx (XLNX), to that end also continues to invest in software (including as part of oneAPI) to ease their accessibility to developers. Also notably, there are multiple use cases where FPGAs can be vastly superior to Nvidia GPUs for AI.

The second XPU Intel added were NPUs for AI acceleration at the edge and in the data center: with Movidius' VPUs and Nervana. The latter was, in late 2019, replaced by Habana. With Habana, Intel finally addresses the "training" portion of AI workloads (creating the AI models, the step before using them), which is the majority of Nvidia >$4B data center business.

The third XPU were discrete GPUs, as Intel hired Raja Koduri from AMD. Intel will unleash its integrated graphics, both in enthusiast gaming and in the data center for HPC and AI. For example, Intel's upcoming Ponte Vecchio has already been heralded as a masterpiece of engineering, representing the state of the art of process technology, packaging technology and chiplets, architecture and interconnect. In more simple terms, it will be the first GPU on TSMC's latest N5 process, leapfrogging Nvidia.

Note that within Intel's XPU portfolio, in each segment Intel has products (CPU, FPGA, NPU, and GPU) that can be used for AI. This proves Intel's comprehensive AI portfolio as indicated. Intel even has neuromorphic computing in development.

Besides XPUs, Intel is investing in connectivity. Most notably, Intel acquired Barefoot Networks for programmable switches in 2019, and this acquisition has already yielded several notable synergies. Besides this programmability (as a differentiated feature), Intel intends to combine these switches with its own silicon photonics technology - the other major part of Intel's data center connectivity portfolio. Intel has already demoed this, and this may (should) allow Barefoot to leapfrog Broadcom (AVGO) in technology in the coming years.

Even silicon photonics itself is still in its earliest stages, as continued integration will allow Intel to scale this technology from millions to billions of units. (Although perhaps it will not be directly monetizable anymore, if it becomes part of for example an Ethernet switch, instead of as discrete modules.) Intel's SmartNICs complete its connectivity portfolio, competing against Xilinx's, Marvell's and Nvidia's DPUs. Intel is also building a dedicated IPU (infrastructure processing unit).

Another major pillar in semiconductors and compute is memory and storage. Intel previously had industry-leading 3D NAND assets, but continues to invest in this space with its even more differentiated Optane (3D XPoint) technology. As a brief refresher, as an SSD, Optane delivers the fastest storage anywhere in the market, with an enormous lead over NAND. As a DIMM, compared to DRAM, it offers substantially more capacity at a lower cost, as well as data persistence (no loss of data when power is turned off). If Intel could convert even a relatively small fraction of NAND and DRAM to Optane, this represents a substantial opportunity. Intel further positions it as an entirely new layer in the memory hierarchy between those two.

Lastly, new CEO Pat Gelsinger has added another piece to the strategy with Intel Foundry Services which I have discussed previously.

Mobileye

I saved the best for last. The computing industry has known the PC era, the mobile smartphone era, and the cloud era. (Some might argue the current era is that of intelligence due to AI.) As I see it, though, the next trend will become bigger than either the data center, PC or smartphone. This, hence, represents one of the largest new opportunities in the (entire) industry. Or as I saw in a comment on Twitter once, in the future people are likely to invest in Mobileye through the INTC ticker.

In 2017, Intel acquired Mobileye. Although it has over 70% market share in ADAS (driver assistance), its revenue is around ~$1B, small compared to Intel's standards. But just like the mobile phone market exploded with the emergence of the smartphone, automotive is set to see a similar revolution and explosion as cars become autonomous ("smart"). Simply put, this will increase the bill of materials (BOM) of silicon in vehicles substantially given the compute (and sensors) autonomous driving requires (similar to the smartphone). A self-driving system is expected to cost several thousand dollars. Multiply this by millions of units, and the potential is clear.

For comparison, as a public company, Mobileye reported an ASP (average selling price) of around $50. Multiply this by 20x and, indeed, Mobileye becomes a $20B company, which would be on par with Intel's data center. Also, note that this simple estimate still omits all of Mobileye's other business units such as mapping and robotaxis.

Mobileye, to that end, has all the assets to capitalize on this completely greenfield opportunity. It has the silicon with its own EyeQ SoCs, it has the lidar and radar with its own EyeC sensors, and it has the rest of the stack such as software through the Moovit acquisition, as well as its crowdsourced global map, to create a fully functional self-driving system. (With regards to its map, Tesla bulls may sometimes argue that no one can match Tesla's data capturing abilities, but Mobileye is mapping millions of km of road daily with millions of vehicles. I previously considered this to be Mobileye's moat.)

Mobileye will sell its AV system to OEMs, where it will likely benefit from its existing partnerships and industry-leading position in ADAS given its 70-80% current market share. Additionally, as mentioned it will start a robotaxi business like players such as Waymo - which, as a service business, may prove to be even more lucrative than just selling hardware. (Similar to how the revenue from Intel's data center business is small compared to the revenue from the cloud providers.)

Mobileye intends to do both (sell AV silicon and robotaxi services), and it is positioned to lead in both. Hence, as the simple math behind this opportunity showed (millions of units at data center-like prices, while also venturing into robotaxis), Mobileye could over time become Intel's largest business unit, eclipsing both the PC and data center.

Valuation

I have discussed Intel's valuation before, both against its direct semi peers as well as against Big Tech. That prior analysis still forms the core argument with regards to Intel's valuation: Intel's valuation has been hit substantially due to its past execution issues. If Intel's execution and competitiveness improve, Intel could undergo quite a major revaluation, similar for example to Apple in the last few years. It had initially happened for a bit as investors were anticipating exactly the above because of the incoming engineer-CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Nevertheless, in the last few months, Intel's stock has been dragged down due to the loss of the Apple businesses (modem and Mac) and the semiconductor shortages.

In the initial draft of this article, I had written: "If I had to put a definite value on this, I reckon Intel could well be worth over $1T." I reckon this is indeed what could happen if the above plays out. For example, if Intel would be able to grow its revenue by 2-3x over the coming 10-20 years (due to the further proliferation of IoT, autonomous driving, 5G and 6G, cloud, graphics and AI, and the foundry business), then the P/E multiple doesn't even need to increase a whole lot to reach such a level.

Note that in the near term, Pat Gelsinger has made it clear that Intel is going to invest to return to leadership, which may impact profitability a bit. Additionally, the broader shift to 10nm in recent quarters has also weighed on gross margins. Hence, as it stands, Intel has actually guided for EPS to decline a bit in 2021. Nevertheless, Intel expects gradual improvement in gross margin with each of its upcoming process nodes (7, 4, 3, 20A, 18A) as it returns to leadership over the next half a decade.

As another example that a $1T valuation isn't unfeasible, Ark Invest put a $3000 PT on Tesla (TSLA) a few quarters ago. Notably, about half of that ~$3T valuation was attributed to Tesla's FSD-enabled robotaxi business. From that view, if not Tesla but Mobileye would achieve such a leadership position in autonomous driving, then Mobileye by itself could be responsible for a trillion-dollar valuation for Intel (at least according to Ark's valuation model). However, note that this obviously represents a bull scenario.

Risks

I have discussed the risks throughout the article but will summarize them here briefly.

First, while I downplayed the importance of Moore's Law, execution to one's roadmap remains critical. If Intel slips, this is likely to delay the roadmap. Still, a core argument of this article was that the overall market (driven by many industry trends) is likely to grow faster than any possible market share losses from the increased competition. Also, as discussed previously, in the worst-case, Intel would outsource its chips to TSMC, putting Intel on a level playing field, or even ahead of others (as exemplified by Ponte Vecchio and Intel's N3 CPUs in 2023 competing against AMD' N5 CPUs).

Secondly, one major trend is that Big Tech companies are developing their own silicon, mostly based on Arm. However, as it stands this silicon is unlikely to replace all the third party x86 silicon in those clouds. For example, Nvidia partners have already said they are unlikely to switch to Arm. Intel continues to partner with the CSPs. Additionally, given the Intel Foundry Services announcement, nothing prevents Amazon from designing its own x86-based Graviton CPUs.

Investor Takeaway

The bit and pieces behind the technology in semiconductors and Intel's competitors may well be discussed. They are often not really understood well anyway, as one may fall into the trap of comparing the technology based on the marketing stickers ("7nm", "3nm", etc.), which are not 1:1 comparable across foundries (even after Intel's renaming efforts). Or people may assume Intel is doomed if AMD achieves a 10% or 20% lead in some benchmarks. To be sure, though, those discussions are certainly valid, and trends and risks such as Arm should of course be evaluated. On the flip side, I also discussed several pieces, such as Intel's Evo platform and IoT Market-Ready Solutions, that show that there is (sometimes a lot) more to technology and the ability to monetize technology, besides just pure benchmarks. I reckon the Intel investment thesis remains valid even if market share drops a bit.

I validated this by first looking backwards: Intel started its transformation to capitalize on the latest industry growth trends already some time ago. After all, Intel had an enormous lead in technology during the PC era but failed to generate meaningful returns as this market peaked. Intel's strategy hence has been to double down on the real growth opportunities such as cloud, network infrastructure transformation, AI and IoT. And in conjunction it has been on a path to transform its portfolio to become a data-centric conglomerate, with offerings from the CPU, to FPGA, GPU, AI ("XPU"), and adjacent products such as in connectivity and memory.

This means on a high level that (1) Intel should continue to grow as the trends and demand for compute continues increasing, just like for its competitors, and (2) that Intel is likely to generate additional revenue and growth as its newer, more nascent businesses (GPUs, silicon photonics, Optane, switches, Habana, etc.) grow, by either addressing greenfield opportunities or by taking market share in those, for Intel, new markets. In the latter case, that would actually mean Intel's growth would become a direct headwind for major competitors such as Nvidia and AMD.

Lastly, I highlighted Mobileye in particular as one of Intel's strongest bets. I made a simple argument that this is a completely new opportunity, in which Intel with Mobileye is positioned to capitalize just like in the PC and cloud. It could very well become larger than both of those two businesses over time.

Given everything above, I foresee a future when Intel's revenue could become larger than its deflated market cap in 2020. Intel's TAM (addressable market) is already bigger than its market cap.

In conclusion, Intel is valued on the stock market like a company without growth (prospects), but I (tried to) disprove that myth - which indeed can already be seen in Intel's results over the last half a decade as the PC continued to dwindle in importance.

When you're as large as Intel - which may be a luxury problem to have - you can only really grow if the market grows, if demand continues to increase over time. That is really what the Street often is missing. For cloud, the likes of AWS and Azure get all the praise. Those are powered by Intel. For 5G, Qualcomm is the obvious candidate as people are mainly familiar with the modems in smartphones. For robotaxis, Tesla and Waymo, and perhaps Amazon Zoox and Apple, are mostly put forward - and even then arguably few investors are really imagining the (silicon) opportunity millions of AVs will bring at data center-like prices, which is an inevitable future as this revolution will unfold over the coming decade (just like for example the smartphone revolution).

So simply put, Intel will grow because the market will grow - not the least when cars become data centers on wheels. And yes, Intel will have the required technology to address those opportunities due to its army of over 60k engineers.