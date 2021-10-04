Facebook a best high growth stock pick for rich return OsmanZekiDemirkale/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and overview

My last article on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) examined its wide moat, high return on capital employed, and superb scalability. This article examines the stock with a focus on its growth sustainability and capital allocation effectiveness.

FB has been an exemplary growth stock in the past. As shown below, by the end of 2020, Facebook's monthly active user base had grown to 2.8 billion users. To put things under perspective, the total number of global internet users is only 4.9 billion! In the past 17 years since 2004, the company has grown its user base from 1 million to about 60% of the total internet users in the world - at a breathtaking growth rate of 59% per year. Even in recent years when it has become a juggernaut, the user base is still growing at double-digit rates. So naturally, investors should wonder whether such a spectacular growth rate can continue sustainably and what happens if it cannot.

This article examines the two key elements for growth sustainability: the consistency of its return on capital and the capital allocation effectiveness. The results show that it has been maintaining remarkably high and consistent profitability and has been reinvesting in itself aggressively. As such, the growth is expected to remain at a high rate for the near future. The results also show it to be still a good investment even if the growth rate slows down significantly. Lastly, given the current large price volatilities, this article analyzes the sensitivity of long-term return with respect to the entry price.

Source: Image from Getty Images provided via SA, and statistics provided by Statista

Sustainable growth and return on capital employed ("ROCE")

When we think like a long-term business owner, not a stock trader, the long-term growth rate of our business is governed by two factors only - ROCE and reinvestment rate. More specifically, it will be a produced of these two factors, i.e.,:

Long term growth rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

The reason is straightforward. If a business earns more profit on every $1 of capital employed, then it only needs to plow back a smaller fraction of its earnings to further grow its future earnings. Vice versa, if a business earns a lower profit on every dollar of its capital employed, then it can (or has to) crank up the reinvestment rate if it wants to maintain a given rate of growth.

With the above understanding, we will examine these two key pieces of growth sustainability one by one in the rest of this article.

First, ROCE. ROCE measures the return of capital ACTUALLY employed in a business. And it, therefore, provides fundamental insights into profitability. Some readers ask what is the difference between ROCE and the more commonly quoted return on equity ("ROE"). So here I thought it would be a good idea to provide a bit more explanation before moving on. For readers who are familiar with these concepts, definitely skip this next paragraph.

ROCE is the profit earned on the capital ACTUALLY employed, and it would be the same as ROE if the book value equals the capital actually employed. But more often than not, the book value is not the capital actually employed. Consider the following two extreme cases. In the first extreme, the business has returned all of its equity back to the shareholders (e.g., MCD) and the book value is negligible or even negative. So ROE has no meaning at all in this case, but this doesn't mean the business no longer requires capital to earn profit. The other extreme case is a business that sits on a large amount of cash (e.g. BRK as a good example). Whether holding a large amount of cash is good or bad is a different topic for another day. Here we just focus on the effects on ROE. As a business accumulates more and more cash, the book value increases and therefore ROE decreases. But this doesn't mean the business is becoming any less profitable at all. It could just still be the same profitable business that has more and more cash on hand.

As such, a consistent and high ROCE is the hallmark of a business with a sustainable moat and sustainable profit. A consistent and high ROCE also shows how effectively the reinvested income can be used to fuel further earning growth because. To estimate the ROCE of businesses like FB, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. Research and development expenses (an essential expense for a business like FB).

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of FB over the past decade is shown below. As seen, it was able to maintain a remarkable high level of ROCE over the past decade: it has been on average 68%. And to puts things under perspective, the average ROCE of the FAAMG stocks as a group is about 60%. And FB's 68% average is very competitive even when put up against this group of overachievers.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Capital allocation and reinvestment rate

Next, let's look at the reinvestment rate. How much to reinvest probably is the most important capital allocation decision management has to make. And fortunate to FB, its management enjoys enviable capital allocation flexibility. The capital allocation picture is really simple here: FB earns a load of cash organically from its operations and but does not need to spend much. Just take a look at its finances in recent years. It generates more than $38B of operating income per year in recent years. FB is effective debt-free (its debt interest expenses are merely $0.5B). FB does not pay a dividend. And its depreciation is only about $6.8B, less than 20% of its operating income. It leaves a whopping amount of cash (more than $30B per year) and enviable flexibility in terms of capital allocation.

When we expand our horizon a bit wider and examine its capital allocation over the past decade, the picture does not change that much, as shown in the next table. As seen, the maintenance CAPEx is still a relatively small percentage of operating cash ("OPC"), on average 15% in recent years. Combined with its low debt, FB has a large amount of organic income that can be deployed freely. It can use it for a variety of things: reinvest to fuel further growth, pay a dividend, buy back shares, et al. It obviously makes total sense to reinvest all of it to fuel further growth given its high ROCE of 68%. Every $1 reinvested would grow $0.68 of additional earning.

But the problem is that for businesses at this scale, there are just not that many opportunities to reinvest the earnings. As a result, FB has been allocating a large part of the remaining earnings to buy back shares as seen. The business has been spending about 32% of the OPC on average on share repurchases. And the reinvestment is about 21% in recent years based on my analysis. However, note that a 21% reinvestment rate is already quite high in mature mega-cap businesses. The average reinvestment rate in the FAAMG group is below 10% except for the case of Amazon.

With a ROCE on the order of 68%, with 21% of its earnings plowed back into the business, it can grow by 14.3% per year - organically! Buffett said that there are businesses that, at the end of the day, point to a bunch of depreciated properties and equipment and tell the investors, "these are our profits." He hates these businesses. From this above discussion, FB is the exact opposite of the businesses that he hates - it earns a load of cash but does not needs to spend much that to grow.

Of course, FB would eventually run out of high margin opportunities to reinvest in, reinvestment rate will be dialed back, and growth rate will eventually slow down. However, even with a 10% reinvestment rate, typical of mega-cap type Businesses, the long-term growth rate would be still 6.8% - still a very healthy and respectable growth rate.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Long-term return

As aforementioned, the focus of this article is on the long-term return prospects. So let's look past the short-term uncertainties and valuations and think like a long-term business owner, not a stock trader. If you, like this author, subscribe to the concepts of owner's earning, perpetual growth rate, and equity bond, then the long-term return is simple. The long-term return is simply the sum of two parts: the owner's earning yield when we made the investment ("OEY"), and the perpetual growth rate ("PGR") of the owner's earning. That is:

Longer-Term ROI = OEY + PGR

The reasons for the simplicity in the long term are primarily twofold. The first reason is that all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). Second, it doesn't really matter how the business uses the earnings (paid out as a dividend, retained in the bank account, or used to repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as FB has done in the past), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner. That is why valuation metrics like PE do not appear in this framework at all.

As we've already figured out the PGR part above, here we will just need to figure out the OEY part to be able to project our long-term return. OEY is the owner's earnings divided by the entry price. All the complications are in the estimation of the owner's earnings - the real economic earnings of the business, not the nominal accounting earnings. Here as a crude and conservative estimate, I will just use the free cash flow ("FCF") as the owner's earnings. It is conservative in the sense that rigorously speaking, the owner's earnings should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEx that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEx). At its current price level and its current earnings, the OEY is ~1.9% for FB (~51.6x price to FCF).

Now with both pieces ready, let's put them all together and see our long-term returns as shown in the next chart.

Again, at its current price levels, the OEY is estimated to be ~1.9%. And at the current reinvestment rate level of 21%, the growth would contribute another 14.3% into the return as aforementioned. So at the end, the total long-term return would be quite attractive 16.2% per annum. And as you can see, in this case, most of the return is generated by growth - a typical situation for a growth stock. In the case that the reinvestment rate is dialed back to the 10% level, the growth contribution would be reduced to 6.8%, leading to a total return of 8.7% as shown - still a quite solid return in the long term. Finally also as seen, even when ROCE fluctuates somewhat, the fluctuations wouldn't change the long-term return dramatically.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion and final thought

My last article FB examined FB's wide moat and superb scalability. This article examines the stock with a focus on its growth sustainability and capital allocation effectiveness.

FB has been an exemplary growth stock in the past, and naturally, investors should wonder whether such a spectacular growth rate can continue sustainably and what happens if it cannot. This article examines the two key elements for growth sustainability: the consistency of its return on capital and the capital allocation effectiveness. The results show that:

it has been maintaining remarkably high and consistent profitability of 68% ROCE and has been reinvesting in itself aggressively and effectively with a 21% reinvestment rate. As such, the growth is expected to remain at a high rate for the near future. Investors should expect double-digit returns during this growth period

Of course, FB would eventually run out of high margin opportunities to reinvest in, reinvestment rate will be dialed back, and growth rate will eventually slow down. However, even with a 10% reinvestment rate, typical of mega-cap type Businesses, the long-term growth rate would still be in the mid-single-digit (around 6~7%) and the total long-term return would be in the high-single-digit range (8~9%) - still a very solid investment.

Finally, effects of entry price

Finally, given the recent price volatilities and for those of us who would like to wait for a better entry price, the next chart shows how much the long-term return potential would change as a function of the entry price. Before going any further, I have to confess that I have zero ability to read technical price/volume trading charts and make calls on short-term price "targets". The only intention here is to analyze how the long-term return will change when our entry price changes.

Fortunate for investors like myself who are not good at market timing, the long-term return potential doesn't change that much within a pretty wide range of entry price, as shown in the green box. The green box shows a range where the price moves up or down 10%. And as seen, the long-term ROI changes by less than 1% per annum. This chart confirms something that you've probably already heard before - if you hold onto something for the long term, the entry price does not matter that much. Although the recent price correction did not impact long-term return significantly, it does help to reduce short-term risks.

Lastly, a final word of clarification before wrapping up. The above statement refers to the long-term RATE of return, not the absolute DOLLAR AMOUNT of return. When/if you indeed get to enter at a price 10% lower, yes, it only impacts your long-term rate of return slightly. But a 10% lower entry price would give you at least 10% more return in absolute dollar amount - because you get to buy 10% more shares with the same dollar amount you have, plus the whatever extra return brought about by the higher RATE of return.

Thanks for reading!

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.