Launching Long View Capital: Long-Term Investing With Targeted Portfolios

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce the new Marketplace service from Trading Places Research, Long View Capital.

Long View Capital

Today I'm launching Long View Capital, a research service focused on long-term trends in technology, macroeconomics, and regulation, with targeted portfolios to help investors take advantage of those trends.

I have been investing since the 1980s, and the world has become far more complex since then. More than ever, we see trends in technology, macro, and regulation driving our future, especially when we talk about the interrelated aspects of these issues. Long View Capital helps investors understand what's happening with plain English explanations focused on publicly-held companies at the middle of the action. Many of these companies will be familiar to you, and many will not.

My motto is “Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.” What that means in practice is that I routinely test old assumptions to see if they're still true — simply being open to the possibility that I was wrong yesterday. Change can come blindingly fast in 2021, and it will only get more so. I can’t remember a time when so many things were being upended at once. When the ground shifts, I will be here to explain it to you, in plain English. It also means you will get a very honest assessment of the risks involved and how the story can change.

My primary aim with Long View Capital is to provide investors with tools to navigate the future, but I also want to create a fun, lively community of curious, literate, and numerate investors with a long-term outlook.

Investing successfully is hard no matter what your time horizon is. But long-term investing requires a deep understanding of the businesses you are investing in and what risks they face. Long View Capital provides subscribers with a deep understanding of complex trends shaping the future and investments to take advantage of those trends.

What's Long View Capital?

Long View Capital is organized around a group of long-term trends and the publicly-traded companies at the center of them.

Secular stagnation in the largest advanced economies.

The Pandemic Pivot and savings bubble.

The complexity of the 5G transition for both carriers and handset makers.

The transition from graphical interfaces to AR/voice-control.

The transition from Intel's x86 platform to ARM and RISC-V.

Electrification of transportation and self-driving.

Backend AI and on-device ML.

Eight years of infrastructure bill, and the companion reconciliation package, should they pass.

New antitrust laws internationally.

Energy transition to renewables and storage.

CRISPR and its implications for a range of therapies.

Cybercrime.

Fresh water will be a more important resource than oil (very long term).

Each of those bullets comes with a short explainer and most have a companion portfolio. These portfolios range in size from just a few names to the ETF-sized infrastructure portfolio. These can be thought of as targeted ETFs that capture all aspects of the trends, with regular updating and rebalancing. They are investments in the future.

Some other things you can expect:

Daily chat.

Regular deep dives on companies with high portfolio weights during earnings season.

Weekly, monthly and quarterly macro data updates.

Daily news roundup of links and short summaries.

There’s a lot there, and I will be around during trading hours to help you navigate and decide what is right for you, and tailor the experience to your own needs.

Who Is Trading Places Research?

I have been investing since I was a tween in the 1980s when my entire life savings was 25 shares of Apple stock. I sold out on Steve Jobs’ exit in 1985, a mistake I did not repeat in 2011.

Since then I have had a pretty good record of seeing where things are going. Some examples that aren’t from ancient history.

1999: Google is going to own the Internet.

2001: Streaming services with subscriptions will replace physical and digital media products.

2002: More things will be run off batteries.

2003: Cybercrime will become a huge business.

2005: Apple is going to make a smartphone that resets the table in mobile.

2012: ARM chips will eventually pass x86 in performance.

2018: 5G will not benefit the carriers as much as companies that can solve complexity issues.

Here are some of the investments that came off those bullets:

YCharts

No one is right all the time, and I'm hardly an exception, but my record has been that these sorts of winners far outweigh the losers.

My training is in economics and political science. In grad school, I studied the political coalitions that formed around trade issues, which have become strikingly relevant again in the last five years. But my passion always has been for technology, so that’s still what I spend the most time thinking about.

A consequence of spending decades thinking about technology is that I balance my enthusiasm with a healthy dose of skepticism. You can count on me for buzzword-free takes that sometimes cut against the grain.

Why You Should Sign Up (And Why You Shouldn’t)

Every investor service has to justify the price of the service against the increased returns it generates for investors, and most importantly, what the expectations of those investors are. For many years, I watched hedge fund managers driven a little mad trying to justify the existence of their “two-and-twenty” fee structure with outsized returns. (Don’t worry, I don’t charge two-and-twenty.)

So I'm very aware that there are some people who are patient, curious investors who like to watch things percolate, and looking back on charts like the ones in the previous section, but that there are others who have different priorities like income or short term gains. Those are both great things, and I'm not going to try and pretend Long View Capital is for everyone.

But you're already a thousand words into this launch article, so I’d wager at least some of this makes sense to you. If so, hello, it’s nice to meet you. This is the part where you get a risk-free special offer.

