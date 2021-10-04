Rune Hellestad/Getty Images Entertainment

Is your portfolio prepared for the coming “cookiepocalypse”? What is that, you ask? The new term refers to Google’s decision to phase out the use of third-party cookies by its Chrome browser in mid-2023. While this move by Google has been delayed from their previously-stated guidance, the fact is, Google will eventually scrap this way of tracking those using Chrome to browse the internet. In the meantime, the disabling of third-party tracking cookies puts the ad industry in a major crunch. Hence the term “cookiepocalypse.”

Traditional online advertising has focused on “who” is buying a company’s products. Adtech companies generally do this via third-party tracking cookies. Once a company knows “who” is buying the product, they go out online looking for similar people to target. However, not only is this approach lacking under current circumstances, but it will be much more difficult to figure out “who” a person is once Google discards these cookies. So what are companies to do once this happens?

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV), an adtech company with state-of-the-art marketing technology, helps solve this issue. In fact, INUV’s solution, while set to receive a tailwind from Google’s decision, already offers companies a better solution for their advertising. INUV’s competitive advantage is based on its proprietary AI-based solution which was originally developed in a UCLA data science lab. Through the use of this IntentKey product, INUV changes the marketing paradigm. Instead of focusing on “who” buys a product, INUV’s IntentKey helps to determine “why” someone bought a product. And when this AI-based solution finds a common theme of “why” consumers are buying products, it then focuses advertising in areas of the internet related to those reasons, with no regard to “who” is the actual customer.

I will explain more about INUV’s remarkable IntentKey product below, including a more detailed example of how the product changes the marketing paradigm. In addition, I will show how INUV has reached an inflection point, with the company poised to reach adjusted EBITDA neutral by EOY ’21, with a profitable year expected in 2022 and beyond. With that in mind, I will explain in the “Valuation” section below, why I believe the stock could double from current levels by EOY ’22.

INUV’s Two Products

INUV currently offers two products: ValidClick and IntentKey. I will discuss both below in more detail, but from the outset, I want to make note of the overall dynamic with these products. ValidClick has been INUV’s “bread and butter.” The ValidClick business has a long history - over a decade - servicing Yahoo and Google. While Covid nearly decimated the business, the company survived and ValidClick revenue has been rebounding quickly, now nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

IntentKey is the newest offering by INUV, and most definitely the largest driver of their future growth and profitability. While this part of the business was impacted by Covid, as well, the effect was somewhat masked because IntentKey continued to grow on a year-over-year basis. That is to say, while IntentKey continued to grow in the Covid lockdown environment, it almost certainly would have grown much more in a “normal” environment. Notwithstanding the current Delta variant surge, the ad industry is nearly back to normal, and as such, IntentKey is experiencing explosive growth, as will be highlighted further below.

INUV Investor Presentation

In addition, before discussing each product in more detail, I want to note that management has recently indicated on a public call I hosted for Breakout Investors that they are now cross-selling between IntentKey and ValidClick. This is a new and interesting development as it should help increase the top and bottom lines more quickly, in addition to providing a new source of revenue for the ValidClick product that has previously been highly reliant on Google and Yahoo.

Finally, I want to note that in presenting my initial research for vetting to others on the Breakout Investors platform, a fellow small-cap research investor contacted me and we organized a call with INUV management. Why? Because he was interested in using IntentKey as an INUV client, since his primary job is not in the stock research space, but in adtech. I am happy to report that this person was impressed with INUV’s description of IntentKey and will now be launching a campaign for his company with INUV. Many of you will remember the old HairClub for Men commercials: “I’m not only the HairClub For Men President, I’m also a client.” Well, my colleague is not only an INUV investor but also a client!

With these overall dynamics in mind, let’s now turn our attention to a more detailed description of each of INUV’s two platforms.

IntentKey

IntentKey uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) originally developed in a UCLA lab by data scientists and further honed by INUV’s team. The AI works much like the human brain, mapping out various connections between multiple data points. I highly encourage interested investors to watch the video of the public call with management (linked above) to learn more about how INUV’s AI works, but I will do my best to briefly summarize it here.

INUV’s AI crawls the web, learning about associations between words and ideas by reading webpages. I will use an example to illustrate. In crawling the web, the AI begins to learn about the word “bass.” What is “bass”? Is it a fish? A musical instrument? A low singing voice? The AI is able to learn by context what this word actually means, just like the human brain is able to learn this distinction. In short, then, INUV’s AI figures out associations by crawling the web (as a side note, people familiar with the company have indicated the AI is currently working to learn the meaning of emojis!).

During its crawling, INUV’s AI simply reads webpage after webpage, learning associations of words to each other. Again, this is much like how the human brain learns, except the human brain requires rest and physical growth! When INUV wins a new client, they place pixels on the client’s webpages, enabling IntentKey to see what people do on the website. From there, IntentKey’s AI kicks in, developing an understanding of “why” people landed on that page. Unlike almost all of modern-day adtech companies, who focus on “who” landed on that page, INUV does not care at all “who” is buying the product, only “why.” This is an important distinction, but not only because of the upcoming “cookiepocalypse.” Understanding “why” a customer buys is actually more important than “who” that customer is, as I will explain through another example.

Why Vs. Who

An example of the benefit of a “why” vs. a “who”-based approach cited by INUV in their investor presentation relates to noise-cancelling headphones. These headphones are not exactly cheap, and who-based marketing would likely note that a buyer is probably upper-middle class, married, with a college degree, and living in an urban environment. Because a majority of people buying this product do fit into this category, the who-based approach will certainly not be a total failure. But there is still a better approach: INUV’s why-based marketing.

INUV Investor Presentation

In this example, INUV was able to identify a target audience buying these noise-cancelling headphones: owners of pets with brachycephalic airway syndrome (BAS). Pets with BAS have breathing problems that lead to heavy snoring; and heavy snoring from pets leads to owners who have interrupted sleep; and people with interrupted sleep have a reason to buy the noise-cancelling headphones INUV’s IntentKey was helping a client sell. Because this why-based approach works better than a who-based approach to marketing, INUV management says they consistently beat their competitors’ results by 40% or more in head-to-head campaigns. In one instance, INUV announced a national luxury retail client realized an 88:1 return on ad spend with IntentKey!

Now, keep in mind that INUV’s approach is already better than its competitors. However, that differentiation should only increase once the competitors’ system of who-based marketing is diminished with the “cookiepocalypse.” Ultimately, IntentKey should eventually outgrow ValidClick to become INUV’s largest business. Even amidst the Covid pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the ad industry, IntentKey continued to grow at double-digit percentage rates. And according to management on the 2Q21 conference call, the number of customer leads and new deals is up around 50%-70% year-over-year, so the momentum seems to be increasing.

ValidClick

While IntentKey will eventually usurp ValidClick, INUV’s original platform is still much larger at this time. In thinking of ValidClick, they essentially serve as an ad agency for the likes of Google and Yahoo. They sell “valid” clicks to these two companies, who cannot fill their own inventory.

One of the concerns I will discuss in the “Risks” section below relates to the perception of this business. The ValidClick industry - selling clicks to Google and Yahoo - has been filled with fraudsters selling bad clicks. This can give the wrong impression to some that INUV is in a shady business. But Google, most especially, has been cleaning the house, ridding themselves of these types of companies, and has come to trust INUV, which is why they re-upped with INUV on a new, two-year deal earlier in 2021.

In addition to the legacy ValidClick business with Google and Yahoo and other long-time customers, INUV has recently been leveraging the IntentKey business to introduce customers to ValidClick as well. Again, this is a recent development that CEO Richard Howe highlighted on our linked public call with management above.

Based on management guidance on the Q2 call that I linked earlier, I expect ValidClick to return to, and then ultimately exceed, its pre-pandemic annual run rate. I will get into the details of that in the “Valuation” section.

Capital Raise & Expected Use of Proceeds

Earlier this year, INUV management decided to raise funds in two separate capital raises, bringing in over $14M. The first offering price was $0.60/share, while the second offering took place at $1.10/share. As management has disclosed on the quarterly calls, the expected use of the proceeds is to make an acquisition to increase IntentKey business. According to people familiar with the company, it is likely INUV will be targeting consultants and/or consultancy agencies. INUV has the technology they need to succeed; they now just need some relationships with clients. This can be done, of course, by bringing on salespeople, which INUV will also be doing. But the process can be sped up by an acquisition(s), because in the adtech space, relationships are of the utmost importance, and on the IntentKey side, INUV is the new kid in town.

INUV Investor Presentation

In speaking with people familiar with the company, I am confident INUV will not overpay for an acquisition. In fact, they have turned down multiple opportunities because the price or deal did not make financial sense. With significant organic growth already happening, management is not under pressure to make an acquisition. They will eventually make a deal, but only one that is a good use of capital.

Risks

In looking at INUV’s risks, we cannot neglect the elephant in the room, Google. As most investors know, Google essentially controls the ad space. It is possible that Google, with its vast resources, could duplicate IntentKey or make a better version. It’s unlikely any smaller company would have the resources to do that, but with Google, nearly anything is possible. However, keep in mind that Google does have a stellar relationship with INUV on the ValidClick side. And even what Google does now, with its ability to control both the web browser and search engine, is arguably as or more effective than what IntentKey could ever do without control of all those channels. But an investment in INUV does not require one to believe INUV will somehow compete with Google. With INUV, we are investing in a roughly $80M market cap company that we believe can quite conceivably be a $240M market cap company within a few years. We are not looking for “the next Google.” And as it relates to IntentKey, if it proves to be effective enough for Google to notice, they are more likely to acquire it than to directly compete.

Another risk with INUV is the perception of the company that currently exists in the adtech space. In researching the company and speaking to people familiar with the adtech space, I have learned that the ValidClick side of the business is often disrespected. Those who have taken the time to research INUV agree with me that this is a completely unfair characterization of INUV. As noted earlier, it is true that ValidClick’s space has been rife with fraudsters. But ValidClick is not one of them, as proven by the fact Google continues to work closely with them! Still, sometimes perception is reality, and this presents an initial hurdle for INUV as they continue to rollout and ramp-up IntentKey. As one industry insider previously unfamiliar with INUV noted, perception will quickly change if INUV continues to deliver these superb IntentKey results. And if/when that happens, not only will business ramp rapidly, but the stock will likely be re-rated.

Related to this perception issue, another INUV risk is whether they are able to land the right salespeople. Again, in researching this industry, I have learned INUV is up against a “chicken vs. egg” dynamic. The way to land high-quality salespeople is to have a great product or unique opportunity for them to sell, and thus earn a lot of money. The way to sell even a high-quality product is to have great salespeople, as relationships are the primary key driving the adtech space. And, remember, the IntentKey market/target audience is different than the legacy ValidClick market, making INUV the new kid in town in this arena. So how will INUV be able to manage this? My bet is that INUV will continue to make sustained progress, and eventually the dominoes will drop. And I want to be invested in them when that happens, because if/when it does, the stock will run.

The final risk worth noting here relates to possible acquisition mistakes. I have covered that in more detail in the section immediately above, but we should note it is possible INUV makes a bad acquisition(s) that could set them back. I do not think such a scenario is probable, but it is a risk.

Valuation

Following the two capital raises, INUV now has roughly $18M of cash and virtually no debt - a squeaky clean balance sheet. As noted, they are guiding to be adjusted EBITDA neutral to positive by EOY ‘21 and should continue that momentum into next year.

On the ValidClick side of the business - still the largest revenue - gross margins are low. This is somewhat masked by the fact that INUV’s auditors have instructed them to report traffic acquisition costs (TAC) as operating expenses. However, INUV is quite clear that inside the company, they view TAC as a “cost of goods sold,” and have affirmed we are correct to think of it that way in modeling. With that in mind, gross margins for ValidClick are around 10-15%. In short, ValidClick is not highly profitable, but is still of value, most especially as it is cross-leveraged with new IntentKey customers.

INUV Investor Presentation

But where INUV’s valuation gets interesting is on the IntentKey side. There, gross margins are 50%+. And while operating expenses will increase as revenues increase - IntentKey is still a managed marketing campaign, and additional employees are needed to run these campaigns - there is still significant operating leverage with this platform. And that leverage only increases as revenues increase.

Based on the company’s guidance and the previously-linked 2Q21 call, INUV needs to produce $5.5M in monthly revenue to reach EBITDA neutral. This milestone, they noted, is expected to be achieved by EOY ’21, and translates to $66M in annualized revenue. However, INUV continues to grow - and as I pointed out elsewhere, leads and trials for IntentKey have been up around 50% more recently. So I would expect that revenue to begin picking up fairly quickly.

Taking all of this into consideration, and recognizing the revenue growth of ValidClick as well, I believe there is a path for INUV to bring in over $80M of revenue next year. Furthermore, based on the operating leverage, I believe such numbers could lead to $8M in adjusted EBITDA. So that is the number I will use as my basis for discussing INUV’s valuation.

For a comparison to INUV, I have reviewed AcuityAds (ATY). ATY offers “illumin,” which is billed as an advertising automation product. ATY and INUV are fairly comparable, although ATY is slightly ahead of INUV’s revenue and EBITDA progress. Furthermore, I have learned that INUV and ATY often compete for customers.

ATY has a trailing 12-month revenue number of $119M, with adjusted EBITDA at $21.7M. Their current enterprise value (EV) is roughly $335M, or 15.5x trailing EBITDA. Simply put, ATY is a little ahead of INUV in terms of revenue, profitability, EBITDA, and EBITDA margins. However, I expect by the end of next year, we will be seeing INUV’s numbers increasing, and the operating leverage becoming more apparent as they grow IntentKey revenue. Therefore, I think a comparable trailing EV/EBITDA valuation multiple will be appropriate by that time, especially considering they will still have much additional growth in front of them.

With that in mind, multiplying my expected $8M in adjusted EBITDA for 2022 by the ATY comparable multiple, we arrive at an EV of $124M, or a return of nearly 100% in the share price from the time of this article.

Conclusion

With Google planning to eliminate all third-party tracking cookies by EOY ’23, the adtech industry is going to need to shift away from its current “who”-based approach. INUV is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this change, and in the meantime still offers a superior approach even while these cookies exist. Their IntentKey solution helps determine “why” customers buy products, allowing them to better target potential customers. With the company rebounding well from the Covid pandemic lull, they are about to hit an inflection point that will turn them EBITDA positive on a go-forward basis. If the company can, in fact, produce $8M of adjusted EBITDA in FY22, as I expect, I believe the stock should double from current levels.