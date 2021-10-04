Esports Technologies, Inc. (EBET) Esports Technologies to Acquire Aspire Global Conference Call (Transcript)

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Esports Technologies to Acquire Aspire Global Conference Call October 4, 2021 2:00 PM ET

Aaron Speech - Chief Executive Officer, Founder, President

On today's call are Aaron Speech, Chief Executive Officer of Esports Technologies and Jim Purcell, Chief Financial Officer of Esports Technologies.

Hello. My name is Aaron Speech and I am the founder and CEO of Esports Technologies. I am thrilled to announce that we have signed a definitive agreement to acquire the B2C division of Aspire Global. Once completed, we believe this acquisition will accelerate our mission to define, shape and drive growth of the current and future esports wagering ecosystem by providing advanced product, platform and marketing solutions directly to service providers and customers.

First, I am going to talk about Esports Technologies and set the stage for why we think this is such a pivotal, accretive and synergistic acquisition for the company. And then I will provide a deeper dive into the Aspire B2C iGaming platform. And finally, Jim Purcell, CFO, will take you through the specifics of the transaction.

We have posted our investor deck on our website esportstechnologies.com which provides additional information on the company and the transaction.

Esports Technologies is focused on developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and betters around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment.

The company is perfecting esports odds feed that will allow us to provide the same experience sports better currently get in their odds feed. Our goal is to make the esports betting products just as much fun as the traditional sports betting products. For example, typical sports betting odds are between 3.5% and 4.5% whereas esports odds are between 6.5% and 8.5%. For a wagering consumer, this is not fun. And we want to make sure all our customers win at the same rate they would if they bet on soccer.

We are also developing key pieces of tech that will enhance the user experience, like our browser bets product. This product will allow all of our customers to place bets right in the stream of the content that they are watching. Additionally, our hedge product is an innovative twist on the traditional sports betting exchanges. We believe that esports fans want to set their own betting odds and we are here to provide that experience to them. This product will be launched in the next few quarters.

Furthermore, this acquisition will also allow us to launch additional esports brands and introduce our odds feeds to brand new markets. We are very excited about the future of esports and we can't wait to show our groundbreaking products to the 550 million fans of esports.

Now, I am excited to give you an overview on Aspire. I first want to touch on why Aspire is selling their B2C business. Aspire is divesting in B2C assets to focus on its B2B platform. This presented an attractive buying opportunity for our company. With this acquisition, we are bringing over 1.2 million verified depositors and over 50,000 monthly active users. This will be a massive transformation for our business and will not only accelerate our financial gains but also the rate at which we develop and test our new technology. This transaction also gives us fantastic cross-sell opportunities as 70% of the customer base we are purchasing is between 18 and 40 years old. Those are the key demographics of the esports fan base.

We are also launching our esportsbook brand in Western Europe at the beginning of 2022. This purchase will open up huge markets for us and allow us to operate in Germany, U.K., Ireland, Denmark and several other key regions we currently don't have access to now. Our esportsbook brand will also grow in the regions that Aspire grows in as we will be maintaining these assets on the Aspire back-end. This means as they grow in Western Europe and North America, we will gain market access to those regions. We are extremely excited about not only the asset purchase but the continued partnership between Esports Technologies and Aspire.

And now I would like to hand it over to Jim to discuss the transaction overview and rationale.

Thanks, Aaron. Now we are going to get some specifics of the transaction. We are acquiring this business for $76 million or approximately one times revenue. We are expected to finance this transaction with the issuance of $42.1 million in equity for which we have binding commitments and a promissory notes for $12 million. We are also going to secure $30 million in senior secured debt which we are in the process of finalizing. These funds are expected to cover the purchase price and the transaction related expenses.

The business we are acquiring is a growing healthy business. In the six month period ended June 2021, revenue grew at over 40% when compared to at the same period of prior year. Aspire's B2C business is profitable with an EBITDA margin exceeding 10%. Aspire's EBITDA grew at 23% percent in the first six months of 2021 when compared to that same period of prior year. And this growth was broad-based as revenue grew in each of its major markets and each of its key website properties, including Karamba, Griffon Casino and Hopa.

In the past 12 months, these properties produced $1.8 billion in gross annual wagers and $177 million in customer deposits. The iGaming industry is a $30 billion-plus market and is growing rapidly. This acquisition puts us in a great position to capitalize on that growth, as well as accelerate the growth in our esports business. So at one times revenue, this represents good value and is expected to a limited dilution for EBET shareholders.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that additional information on this Aspire and this transaction can be found on our website at esportstechnologies.com.

Thanks. Now back over to you, Aaron.

Thank you Jim and thank you all for tuning in today. If you have any further questions or follow-up, please reach out to our Investor Relations department.

