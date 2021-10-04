PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Understanding the business model and its implications

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) claims to be the “largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide”. In the years they have developed a conglomerate-like business model which owns gaming-related websites, YouTube and Twitch channels run by influencers, and some subscription businesses on their websites. They aim to develop a big community of gamers, mainly composed of people between 18 and 24, and then monetize it through ads, subscriptions, and even a social media platform that will be gamers-oriented.

While everything seems amazing and the stock looks extremely cheap (especially after looking at growth), the reality is that the market could be right this time, and the company is more likely to be fairly priced than undervalued. This is because of hyped data presented on the company’s reports that if deeply analyzed will show many big weak points in their plans and business model. From the subscription services to the “Project GG”, about social media, things could be much less easy both to scale but especially to monetize at decent margins.

(Source: EGLX Presentation)

This is their medium and long-term plan for successfully driving this market and, in theory, delivering incredible earnings in the future. They are currently between Phase 1 and 2, since they are still scaling and trying to improve CPMs, but have already started the subscriptions services (Phase 3). The neutral thesis is not meant to criticize the low margins or very negative FCF, because these are common even in other great businesses that are focusing on scaling up. The real question here is: are their products adding value? And thus, will they ever be able to monetize their users at decent margins? The answers are worse than expected and Mr. Market could be right about pricing this company this low.

What’s really behind their services? An honest look into their websites and subscription segment

In the presentation, management presented promising growth in the subscription business. They stated that paying users rose to more than 150,000 and they refer to their user base as “sticky”, even without mentioning retention rate a single time in the presentation nor in the MD&A filings.

(Source: EGLX Presentation)

These are the brands that offer a premium service. Using an online estimator (can be found here) of page views, visits, and earnings from ads, I looked in a more detailed way into these websites. The Sims Resource is the biggest single contributor in terms of both page views, earnings from ads, and paying customers. It generates about 45 million page views per year, against their websites’ page views of about 10 billion per year (own websites only). When looking at the content, no value-added service can be spotted. With a simple research on google about other 9 sites with similar content can be found, here’s the list.

This not only means low TAM and super-high competition but no pricing power. These subscription businesses are generating poor results besides growth, and that too is doomed to slow down because of the extremely poor niche in which they are operating. Looking at the other websites, the aggregate page views are about 76 million per year, still less than 1% of their total page views of proprietary websites.

Why the Project GG is harder than it sounds

What long-term investors and bulls are betting on is Project GG. Management announced their intentions to build a social network for gamers. The idea is to create a specific place to share clips, discuss games, and interact with other players. The main goal is to redirect the page views they get from websites, YT, and Twitch (influencers) to this new social media, and then heavily monetize it at very good margins, maybe even similar to FB (FB) and Twitter’s (TWTR) ones. But a "gamers-oriented" social media is already here and is valued at around $10 billion. I'm talking about Discord (DSCD), a company that Microsoft (MSFT) tried to acquire in 2019 but their offer got rejected. On Discord, you can build entire communities focused on single games or an entire genre, people can meet in huge servers and discuss, play together, share clips, GIFs, messages, and even stream their games. The interaction is much better than the one on Twitch or YT. Discord is literally THE social media for gamers. Why is it so important? Because its premium subscription service generates $130 million (recurring!) revenue and the whole social media has about 300 million people enrolled.

(Source: Statista on Discord’s active users)

This huge player poses big barriers to entry in a market that EGLX management seems to not understand, a market where Discord and the other big names have established MOATs protecting them from new entries with little value-added services. Now let's analyze their plan to understand how they want to build this platform. In 2021, they acquired Tabwire, a website that offers players a centralized community to share and keep their stats about different games.

The acquisition cost Enthusiast about 11 million CAD and they plan to use it as the starting base for the social media so that the existing users on Tabwire and their stats will migrate to the new platform. In theory, this move seems smart, but after a deep dive into Tabwire numbers, my view on this changed. They have about 13 million active users (less than 3% of Discord's) and they acquired data about a very limited amount of games.

(Source: Tabstast website)

These are the titles that the company focused on and acquired the users’ information about. While these games are quite famous, the acquisition of data so specific and peculiar, other than short-lived (COD is publishing a new title every year), is not going to create a competitive advantage that justifies an $11 million investment. Another peculiar piece of information is that Tabwire is redirecting its website’s visitors to a Discord channel. It could be assumed that their user base is already comfortable with that established social media for gamers. Basically, there is a ton of execution risk about this project and the risks that it will be a flop are right behind the corner.

Why short-selling EGLX is not a good idea and a wait-and-see is the best way to play this game right now

The current position is not great. They are focusing on poor subscription-based services with poor value and they also seem confused about the Project GG. The uncertainties are here and can’t be ignored, but it’s not the time to short sell this company. They have some good points too and I’m going to highlight their strengths and what could go well.

First, they showed that they are able to beat revenue expectations and successfully diversify the business model. The main improvement in the last quarter’s results is the significant rise in direct sales. These sales are programs that the company makes “ad hoc” for specific brands and they are made of customized content for that campaign. One example is the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) campaign. Enthusiast was called to advertise their products through its channel with specific and customized ads.

(Source: EGLX Presentation)

In the last quarter, they reported about 4.4 million CAD of revenue from direct sales, up significantly from the mere 0.6 million CAD the same period last year. Since margins are much better in this segment than with Programmatic ads, a significant diversification of the business model towards this division will enormously benefit the company. They are still working with many partners, as the recent call transcript suggests:

As we sit here today, and we think about the campaigns we're doing for State Farm, for the United States Navy, for G Fuel, for DoorDash, these are significant campaigns with a lot of moving parts. And we are officially as an industry and officially as a company beyond the experimentation phase, up to an including a bit of Q1 this year. Certainly, people were experimenting, but we're beyond that, as an industry and as a company as we sit here today.

Still, $4 million is not enough and they really need to show the markets that the high-margin products are scalable and that they can grow them fast. If they continue to show poor results on this segment, they will be even more bad-positioned for the other projects.

The other positive point is all about the possibility that social media will actually be a hit, and thus would be able to attract tons of gamers. Their views would then be monetized at better rates than the current ones on websites, and so will lead to significantly better margins. As previously discussed, Project GG is more opaque than it should be, especially because an alpha version should be released in the upcoming weeks. Risks are much higher than probabilities that it will succeed, but there still is this possibility, and bulls are still counting on it.

An overview on future results, financials, and valuation

Now the numbers. Past financial results are not great at all, except for revenue growth. Margins are literally nonexistent and gross margin is hardly over 20%, because of the extremely poor economics of Programmatic ads. This is still the main source of revenues that assures more than 70% of sales.

To properly value this company, a straightforward DCF model will be implemented. Key assumptions such as growth rates and, most importantly, margins will be made and they will reflect the uncertainties, risks, and also strengths introduced before. The assumptions for the model are the following: the company is expected to continue growing fast at about 45% CAGR for the next 3 years and then slow down to 30% (2026) and 10% for the end of the first period (ending 2028). Margins will still be negative until 2024 when they will reach a modest (net) 2%. This figure will then improve to 6% by 2026 and then 8%. Such an improvement in margins is expected because of better diversification of the business model, which will see programmatic ads slowing down in favor of higher-margin products. Capex, mainly due to M&A, will tend to slow down as they scale their activities, and thus will change from the current 10% of revenues (2021E) to about 3-5% after 2023.

(Source: Own made chart with data from DCF model)

The results shown in the chart are basically a positive net FCF (and net income) by 2024. They will probably reach profitability (positive net margin) before 2024 but Capex will take down FCF for a while. The discount rate stands at 10%, slightly more than WACC, in order to properly reflect the risk of dilution. In the last three years, they issued a huge amount of new shares that took the overall number of outstanding shares from 14 million in 2019 to more than 100 million as of June 30, 2021. This is a significantly unfriendly move towards shareholders and needs to be reflected on this model through a higher discount rate, as investors could see their participation in the company cut in half two years from now. The final result, after converting the Present Value in US dollars, is a fair price of $3.3, which implies an overvaluation of about 5% from the current price. In case the stock would trade at a significant discount relative to this TP, EGLX would then offer a buying opportunity. This fair price is meant to reflect the significant risks surrounding the company and its projects, along with the possibility of success over the next years.

Conclusion

Weak subscription-based products, an opaque project about a social media platform that will probably face brutal competition, and significantly unfriendly moves towards shareholders have gained this stock a very bad performance. At the current price, there is no margin of safety to play this high-risk game, which could disrupt shareholders’ value. The probabilities of success are not zero but they do not overweight the risks, not at this moment.