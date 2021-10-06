Florencio Horcajo Alvarez/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It’s been a while since I discussed Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), but back in January, I was very charmed by the company’s strong free cash flow (despite having just ended a COVID year) and as the reopening of economies worldwide accelerated throughout 2021, I think an update is overdue.

Summit Materials is benefiting from the reopening of the economy

Although Summit Materials is definitely benefiting from the improved situation in the world and the American markets, we also should not exaggerate the impact of the big reopening on Summit’s results as the company showed its resilience in 2020.

The total revenue of Summit Materials in the first half of the financial year was approximately $1.1B, an increase of about 10% compared to the first half of 2020. Except for the "delivery and subcontract" division, pretty much all other divisions (product and service) increased at a high single-digit or low double-digit pace.

Of course, the operating expenses increased as well, and Summit Materials recorded an increase from $676M to $736M (excluding the expenses related to the delivery and subcontracting activities).

Source: SEC filings

Additionally, the G&A expenses increased by almost 25% in the first semester while the company also saw the total amount of depreciation and amortization expenses increase from less than $106M to almost $115M. I’m negatively surprised by the G&A expenses, but I also notice how those expenses decreased again in the second quarter as the company recorded about $51.5M in G&A expenses in the first quarter, where after this amount decreased to $47.4M in the second quarter.

And despite the cost increases, the operating margin actually increased as the operating income increased by almost 20% to just under $71M compared to $58.3M in the first half of 2020. That’s great, but unfortunately, the relatively high interest expenses are still having a negative impact on the bottom line. The total interest expenses did decrease but almost 70% of the entire operating income still has to be spent on making those interest payments.

Fortunately, Summit’s financial results were boosted by a $15.4M gain on the sale of a business and a $9.6M "other income." This allowed the company to post a strong H1 net income of $34.5M, which represents an EPS of approximately 29 cents per share. Not bad, but it’s also not something I’m getting wildly enthused about.

Looking at the cash flows generated by Summit Materials, we see the company reported an operating cash flow of $74.7M. That’s excellent, especially when you see the working capital position still required some investments as we see an increase in the amount of receivables and inventory levels. On an adjusted basis, so after taking the working capital changes into consideration, the underlying operating cash flow was approximately $148M.

Source: SEC filings

The total capex in the first half of the year was approximately $133M, which means Summit Materials reported a positive free cash flow of approximately $15M. That’s rather disappointing, especially when comparing the free cash flow result with the net income, but keep in mind the net income was boosted by the gain on the sale of a division. A non-recurring contribution to the bottom line.

Where to go from here?

Those divestitures are an integral part of Summit’s plan to optimize its asset portfolio. The company has now completed five divestitures of divisions and subsidiaries that aren’t essential to the bigger picture. Keep in mind Summit Materials is trying to boost its metrics as it wants to obtain a Return On Invested Capital of in excess of 10% while generating an EBITDA margin north of 30%. We aren’t there yet, but the recently announced divestitures will help.

Source: Company presentation

Not only will the sale of some underperforming divisions boost the metrics Summit is looking for (the aforementioned ROIC and EBITDA margin), but it also will allow the company to recycle the cash proceeds from the divestiture program into new ventures. Summit is eyeing to complete 10-12 divestitures and hopes to generate $200M in cash proceeds (so far, the first five divestitures resulted in almost $104M of proceeds and a non-recurring gain of just over $15M).

The capex also will come down in the second semester. The company is guiding for a full year capex of $200-220M and the midpoint of that guidance indicates a full-year capex of $210M. Considering $133M has already been spent in the first semester, we can reasonably expect the capex to drop sharply in the second half of the year. Using the midpoint of the full-year guidance, the H2 capex will be just about $77M.

Source: Company presentation

Investment thesis

I currently don’t have a position in Summit Materials. Over the past nine months or so, I continued to write put options with strike prices that ended up out of the money on every expiry date. I did well on the option premiums as the high volatility levels earlier this year had a positive impact on those premiums. But the downside of writing put options is that I currently still don’t have a position.

I’m also not ready to pull the trigger just yet. I like the company’s divestiture process and its strong focus on margins and the health of the balance sheet, but I also think there’s no rush to initiate a position right now. I’ll remain on the sidelines. Perhaps I’ll try to write some additional put options with a strike price that’s currently out of the money, but for now, I’m on the sidelines.