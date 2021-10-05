Alvin Man/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airlines come and go, and some stay longer than others and some stay troubled longer than others. One of the airlines that has an extremely troubled history is Alitalia. The airline, even before the pandemic, filed for bankruptcy several times, and with the help of capital injections from the government emerged time after time. However, the airline never seemed to emerge from bankruptcies as a stronger airline building on the fundamentals of the old inefficient airline. As Alitalia would not be able to survive the pandemic on its own, the Italian government took control over the airline and it has been decided to shut down the airline and replace it with a new state-owned airline called ITA. It remains to be seen whether this new airline will perform better than Alitalia, but one positive seems to be that after years of not taking delivery of aircraft ITA will be looking to rejuvenate its fleet which should help the airline improve several performance indicators.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), a company I have earmarked as one that could emerge stronger from the pandemic, is supporting the fleet plans of ITA providing the airline with single-aisle aircraft as well as widebody aircraft. Separately, ITA and Airbus announced that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed for the acquisition of 28 aircraft. In this report, I have a look at the two announcements and where they differ from what I initially expected.

Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus

ITA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) for the purchase of seven Airbus A220s, 11 Airbus A320neos and 10 Airbus A330neos. Important to note is that a MoU is non-binding and can expire. In that sense, one should keep in mind that in the worse case the MoU will not result in an order being added. The current market value of the MoU would be around $2 billion and that's the actual value of the aircraft and not the list prices which often are twice as high as the actual sales price. If further discounts are obtained, the value would be around $1.9 billion. For Airbus, the MoU is of significance as it includes the Airbus A220 and the Airbus A330neo, which has definitely not been a fast seller.

Further support from Air Lease Corporation

Air Lease Corporation also is providing support to the fleet plan of ITA with the lease of 15 Airbus A220s, two Airbus A320neos, nine Airbus A321neos and five Airbus A330-900. The combined value of the aircraft would be between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion according to our estimates. The aircraft will be delivered from outstanding orders with Airbus, details for which can be found in the TAF Airbus Backlog Monitor, with deliveries scheduled between 2022 and 2025.

For Air Lease Corporation the lease placement is good news. Not necessarily because there have been some difficulties placing aircraft as demand requirements have changed significantly compared to years ago, but also because a successful launch of ITA will most definitely mean that the airline will return to Air Lease Corporation in the future. From a closer look at the backlog of Air Lease Corporation, we also learned that with the placement of 31 aircraft over the coming years Air Lease Corporation has found a place for nearly 15% of its outstanding orders with Airbus. The total plan would include 56 leased aircraft including the Airbus A350.

A younger and more flexible fleet for ITA

Figure 1: Alitalia fleet and ITA fleet additions

At inception, ITA will have a fleet of around 52 aircraft adopted from Alitalia. That's a number that's significantly lower than the 78 aircraft the airline currently has in the fleet excluding 15 aircraft operated by Alitalia Cityliner. What becomes clear is that with the current fleet plan, ITA has a lot of flexibility also with regard to the Alitalia Cityliner operations. With the MoU and lease agreement, ITA will have enough aircraft it committed to (once the MoU is firmed) replace its aging Alitalia fleet while the future leases will allow ITA to grow to the fleet size of the current Alitalia. So, ITA has the possibility to either pace the delivery plan with renewal requirements or in a more positive scenario with growth requirements and its current preliminary plans would allow the airline to do both which should significantly improve the airline’s ability to compete in a recovered market. At the same time, both ends of the flexible plan (the MoU and the future leases) and with the leases from Air Lease Corporation as a core also would allow Alitalia to remain the same in size but with more efficient aircraft and if the airline will have difficulty paying for new leases or new aircraft, there always is the less ambitious possibility focusing less on replacement and growing the fleet with some of the older aircraft which have lower rental fees, but higher maintenance costs and fuel burn.

Details of the starting fleet are yet to be announced by ITA. However, one of the elements that I expected to be part of the lease plan was the Airbus A350-900 as an ambitious replacement of the Boeing 777-200ERs that Alitalia operates and is also aging. While all six of Boeing 777s are in operation, the lack of a current replacement planning makes it doubtful but not illogical that the Boeing 777s will not be part of the launch fleet of ITA.

Conclusion

Success of ITA is not guaranteed, but the airline is receiving strong support from Air Lease Corporation and Airbus which both have an interest in building a strong airline in Italy. Whether the airline will succeed has yet to be seen, but what's clear is that while not all details on the fleet plan are known yet the airline will have significant flexibility and opportunity to transform its fleet in size and composition due to the agreements and intentions it currently has shared allowing the airline to combine growth and replacement of the fleet as needed. A successful ITA will undoubtedly be good news for Airbus in the future and also Air Lease Corporation could count on future business as well.

For Airbus, there are future orders to be won but it also means that with 15% of the backlog of Air Lease Corporation being placed with ITA, chances of those orders being cancelled have become smaller and ALC might be looking at future purchases with Airbus in order to have enough aircraft available to place with new customers.