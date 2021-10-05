Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) and Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) are both high quality companies in the global media and marketing space that investors should have on their watch list. We are currently invested in both, but have now decided to sell Publicis to concentrate our positioning on Omnicom. Omnicom is our preferred holding in the space at comparable valuations due to its superior quality. We originally complemented our Omnicom position with a position in Publicis, as the latter was trading at a more substantial discount to fair value, but as that gap has now closed, it’s time to focus on Omnicom once again. Omnicom in particular offers quality at an attractive price and with a generous dividend, a rare find in today’s frothy markets. In this article, we will compare key metrics from the two companies and support the conclusion to sell Publicis in favor of Omnicom.

Omnicom is a higher quality company than Publicis

We have a quality threshold for most of our equity investments, and both Omnicom and Publicis satisfy our requirements for eligibility. Return on equity and return on invested capital are key metrics in regards to company quality. Absolute level, consistency and sustainability are all critical. The chart below compares the two companies based on return on equity. It’s rather obvious that Omnicom has historically offered the preferred profile in this regard.

Source: Refinitiv

Omnicom has consistently offered a far higher level of return on equity than its peer Publicis. And the absolute level which regularly exceeds 30% should spark the interest of most investors. Viewed in line-graph format, Omnicom’s superior performance becomes more obvious. It’s also important to note that Omnicom has avoided negative one-off years of the type that Publicis experienced in 2016.

Source: Refinitiv

Of course, leverage needs to be taken into account when considering return on equity, as well as effects from stock buybacks and treasury stock accounting. We prefer to ultimately focus on return on invested capital for these types of comparisons to adequately include all forms of capital. If we view the same charts and graphs for return on invested capital, our conclusion is much the same. Omnicom has the superior absolute level of return on invested capital, but also superior consistency through time. Both companies had a relatively weak COVID-19 impacted year in 2020, but Publicis was already experiencing pressure on its return levels prior to the pandemic, and it’s difficult to argue that a return on invested capital of 4.1% covers the company’s cost of capital, even with historically low interest rates.

Source: Refinitiv

The line graph again makes it clear that Omnicom has been able to more consistently perform in terms of return levels, perhaps indicating that Omnicom has been better able to cope with recent changes in industry dynamics.

Source: Refinitiv

Regarding leverage in general, both companies offer strong balance sheets and attractive cash flow profiles. However, Publicis recently added substantial debt to the balance sheet as part of the 2019 Epsilon acquisition, giving the financial flexibility edge to Omnicom for now. It’s perhaps also relevant to note that Omnicom has no material debt maturities until 2024, which is not the case for Publicis.

Valuation and growth don’t save the day for Publicis

We’ve established Omnicom as the higher quality company. But then why would we consider Publicis for investment at all? We have also established that Publicis is of adequate quality, normally able to return above its cost of capital. So if Publicis was trading at a substantial discount to its fair value while also offering superior upside when compared with Omnicom, it would be worth a look, especially if growth prospects also appeared more attractive than those for Omnicom.

We originally complemented our position in Omnicom with a position in Publicis due to Publicis trading at a far larger discount to its fair value than Omnicom. It also offered a higher dividend yield and was preferred by some of our clients due to its EUR currency exposure. If we have a look back at valuation levels, we can see that Publicis traded at truly depressed levels in relation to its historical averages in 2020. In this case, we simply show the forward 12 month Price / Earnings ratio, but it looks similar for most valuation metrics.

Source: Refinitiv

The shape of Omnicom’s Price / Earnings graph looks similar, but the metric never hit the lows below 5x that Publicis achieved. Publicis also offered an excellent dividend yield above 6% if purchased opportunistically in 2020, a level that Omnicom also couldn’t match.

Source: Refinitiv

Ultimately, we determined that Publicis offered enough relative valuation upside to cover the quality deficit to Omnicom while offering a higher dividend yield, and we made the decision to hold both companies. But what has happened since the middle of 2020?

Source: Google Finance

Publicis has absolutely hammered Omnicom in terms of price appreciation over the last year. The result is that the valuation gap has now closed, meaning that both companies now trade at similar valuation multiples. And, Omnicom now offers the superior forward dividend yield at 4% versus 3.9% for Publicis (according to Refinitiv). Comparing the two companies directly using multiple metrics, as can be seen below, we come to several conclusions.

Source: Refinitiv and I/B/E/S Mean Valuations

The Price / Earnings, Free Cash Flow (FCF) Yield and EV / EBITDA metrics are essentially the same. It certainly doesn’t appear that Publicis offers substantially more value than Omnicom at this point, considering the latter’s superior quality. Importantly, we can also see that the Earning Per Share (EPS) growth expectations show that Omnicom has an advantage, leaving it difficult to argue that Publicis deserves any kind of growth premium. We have previously written about Omnicom’s hidden organic growth potential, which is perhaps expressed in its advantaged EPS growth expectations.

It’s time to concentrate on Omnicom

We plan to sell our positions in Publicis in order to concentrate our holdings in the media space on Omnicom. Omnicom consistently offers investors double-digit returns on invested capital and is capable of growing organically and through bolt-on acquisitions. The ~4% dividend yield is also an attractive way to get paid in a generally expensive market. When viewed in relation to its peer Publicis, it’s clear that investors can get more quality with Omnicom at a similar price, meaning Omnicom provides superior value. The global media and marketing industry offers some of the best deals in the market currently, and we have decided Omnicom is the place to put our capital.