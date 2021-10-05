alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

According to U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, U.S. health care spending grew 4.6% in 2019, reaching $3.8 trillion or $11,582 per person, and represented 17.7% of 2019 GDP. Within the healthcare segment, there are several major industries or sections. There appears to be a bit of difference in identifying the segments in the sector. Some segregate the sectors into: 1) Pharmaceuticals 2) Biotechnology 3) Equipment 4) Distribution 5) Facilities 6) Managed Health Care. Others group the sector into: 1) Health care services and facilities (Hospitals, Ambulatory healthcare services, Medical Practitioners, Nursing homes and other facilities); 2) Manufacturer of medical devices, equipment, and hospital supplies; 3) Medical insurance, medical services, and managed care; 4) Pharmaceuticals and Related Segments. Regardless of the categorization, medical devices are a major component of the US healthcare system but are often overlooked by investors. Medical devices as a group have different characteristics than the other segments listed above and has led to its outperformance

Within the healthcare sector, pharmaceutical companies have the strong disadvantage of being a favorite political whipping boy. Voters are more concerned with high prices for their daily medicines than the price of the material in their recent hip and knee replacement or the cost of the latest scanning machine that discovered a previously undetected cancer. Almost every president candidate I can remember has offered a platform position of reducing drug costs. In mid-September, the Biden administration announced their "plan" to control drug price increases, including sweeping legislation that could reduce the patent protection period before generic and biosimilar competitors can offer similar products.

Investors looking to expand their healthcare exposure could consider a medical device ETF as a means of avoiding much of the political controversy embedded with pharmaceutical company investments. According to etfdb.com, there are only three ETFs with a niche focus on medical devices - iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) with $8.4 billion in AUM, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) with $796 million in AUM, and newly issued First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) with $28 million in AUM. My preference is IHI due to its better performance and higher AUM. With an inception date of 2006, the iShares ETF website offers more information.

Historically, companies in the medical device segment tend to have more stable revenues, less exposure to patent expiration issues, and are often smaller in size than those found in the pharmaceutical segment. Due to their smaller size, many of the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF portfolio companies are found in substantially smaller quantities in the portfolios of broad-based healthcare ETFs, such as Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV). For example, according to each ETF's website, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) accounts for 13.2% of IHI portfolio vs 4.7% of XLV portfolio and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) accounts for 12.2% of IHI portfolio vs 4.3% of XLV portfolio. This makes IHI an excellent complement to either a pharmaceutical-heavy portfolio of individual stocks or a portfolio of broad-based healthcare ETFs.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF follows the Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index and is domestically focused. The Index aims to identify companies manufacturing and distributing products such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, prosthetics, pacemakers, X-Ray machines, and other non-disposable medical devices.

While there are not nearly as many concerns with patents and generics as in the drug industry, there is substantial level of medical device competition. While there are areas of medical appliance patents, much of the device industry involves commodity-type products. Usually, there is not substantial differences between various manufacturers of X-Ray machines, defibrillators, or surgical tables. However, all these products are as critical to providing quality healthcare as the pills we take to reduce our blood pressure.

What is in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF portfolio? According to iShares website, as of Oct 1, there were 68 stocks in the portfolio, with the top 10 holdings as follows:

One could comment IHI is a concentrated portfolio with the top 10 stocks representing 70.5% of the portfolio and the top 15 selections comprising 82.8%. Stock with market capitalization of $13 billion and higher comprised 92% of IHI's portfolio. The fund is rebalanced quarterly and weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, subject to capping restraints of 22.5% for any individual company. The ETF uses a sampling method and may not hold all the securities in the underlying index. IHI charges an annual fee of 0.41%, offers a very puny yield of 0.2%, and has a beta of 0.80.

Morningstar rates iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as 5 Stars Bronze, and the graphic below of historic performance is a good part of the rating rationale. The chart below compares IHI (blue line) to Morningstar's Healthcare Category (yellow) and S&P 1500 Healthcare Index (red), based on $10,000 invested in 2011.

The ETF has been in the top Quartile Ranking since 2015 and has outperformed the Category 6 out of the past 7 years. Interestingly, from inception to 2015, IHI underperformed the two benchmarks, but after a manager change in 2016, its fortunes turned around. Morningstar offers the following comments on IHI's performance:

This share class has held up nicely, outlasting both its peers and the category benchmark. This share class led its average peer by an annualized excess return of 3.3 percentage points over a 10-year period. And it also beat the category index's, S&P 1500 Healthcare Index's, gain by an annualized 3.6 percentage points over the same period. The risk-adjusted performance only continues to make a case for this fund. The share class led the index with a higher Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted return, over the trailing 10-year period. Often, higher returns are associated with higher risk. This strategy is no exception. Compared with the benchmark, 12.9%, the fund's standard deviation was elevated at 14.9%. Finally, the share class proved itself effective by generating positive alpha, over the same 10-year period, against the category group index: a benchmark that encapsulates the performance of the broader asset class.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices could be an excellent choice for investors with heavy exposure to other segments of the healthcare sector. I recently instituted a small starter position in IHI and plan on adding more during any upcoming market decline.