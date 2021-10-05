Putting The Yield Spike In Perspective

Oct. 05, 2021 2:10 AM ETAGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, PBND, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, JAGG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, BTC, AVIG, BKAG, PIFI, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, FTLTX, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, FNBGX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, IWM, TZA, SSO, TNA, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, UWM, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, URTY, EPS, TWM, SCHX, VV, RWM, DDM, SRTY, VTWO, QQEW, QQQE, FEX, SPLX, EEH, EQL, QQXT, SPUU, IWL, SYE, SPXE, UDPIX, JHML, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, HUSV, RYRSX, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EURZ, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, FLEH, BBEU, FEUL, FPXE, TIP, SPIP, STPZ, LTPZ, TIPZ, SCHP, STIP, TDTT, TDTF, VTIP, TIPX, PBTP, IVOL, GTIP, EWZ, RSX, EMB, TUR, EWW, EDF, BRZU, EMD, VWOB, RUSL, ARGT, EDI, EMLC, PCY, ERUS, TEI, EZA, AFK, MXF, EPU, MSD, EDD, BZQ, ELD, MEXX, EBND, UBR, LEMB, JEMD, MXE, FBZ, FLRU, FLBR, FEMB, EMAG, FLMX2 Likes
Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
749 Followers

Summary

  • We view the U.S. Treasury yield spike as resolving a disconnect between the powerful restart and lower yields in recent months, and stay tactically pro-risk.
  • U.S. 10-year yields jumped to the highest level in three months. Markets are prone to volatility, but ultimately we see yields rising gradually.
  • Investors will focus on U.S. employment data especially, as it is key to the Fed’s interest rate liftoff decision.

View as PDF
FOR PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.,HONG KONG, SINGAPORE AND AUSTRALIA. FOR INSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIED INVESTORS AND QUALIFIED CLIENTS IN OTHER PERMITTED COUNTRIES.
16

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
749 Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.