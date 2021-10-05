Putting The Yield Spike In Perspective
Summary
- We view the U.S. Treasury yield spike as resolving a disconnect between the powerful restart and lower yields in recent months, and stay tactically pro-risk.
- U.S. 10-year yields jumped to the highest level in three months. Markets are prone to volatility, but ultimately we see yields rising gradually.
- Investors will focus on U.S. employment data especially, as it is key to the Fed’s interest rate liftoff decision.
This article was written by
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.