salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is growing rapidly and expects to grow to $50B in revenues by FY 2026. The cloud firm’s strong market position in CRM applications and its sales growth are undervalued. I believe Salesforce can grow to a $1T valuation this decade, implying a quadrupling of its market value!

Why Salesforce is a long-term buy

There are a couple of sectors that promise super fast growth over the next decade. Electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and cloud-based CRM applications are growth sectors that can be expected to grow significantly faster than the overall market. Cloud-based companies like Salesforce benefit from digital transformation, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the customer relationship management industry, Salesforce is a top growth stock to consider because the firm dominates its market.

Salesforce provides customer management relationship software as-a-service which allows businesses to gather insights into their customers. The firm’s CRM platform does not only include business intelligence insights but also offers companies/brands the ability to centralize data and personalize customer service. The addressable market for these kinds of cloud-based services is expanding rapidly as more people work remotely and more workloads are poised to shift to the cloud in the future. The market for CRM applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% until CY 2025… at which point the total addressable market is said to be worth $248B.

Salesforce’s CRM platform leads the market. The firm has a commanding market position, measured by its leading 19.5% revenue share. Rivals include Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP) and Adobe (ADBE)… all of which have significantly lower market shares in the CRM/business intelligence market.

Because Salesforce has the highest share in the market for CRM applications, the company has a strong base for sustained revenue growth and upside in customer monetization. Salesforce's customers strongly increase their spending on the company’s services and apps over time. This is especially true for the firm’s most lucrative customers… which are those customers that spend at least $10M annually on CRM. The amount of customers that spend this much money on Salesforce grew at a 40% CAGR in the last four years.

Because of accelerating customer uptake of new product/service offers, I am projecting an improvement in the firm’s free cash flow margin. In the first six months of FY 2022, Salesforce generated $3.23B in free cash flow on sales of $12.30B. Free cash flow was up 75% year over year and the free cash flow margin improved from 18% to 26% due to strong growth in higher value customer accounts. I estimate that Salesforce can grow its free cash flow margin to 30% by next year on improving customer monetization.

On a path to a $1 trillion valuation

Salesforce is forecasting up to $26.35B in revenues for FY 2022. In FY 2014, the firm had revenues of $4.1B… which calculates to a CAGR of 26% over the last eight years. Salesforce has been the fastest-growing CRM platform in the market, beating out its rivals easily.

The justification for a $1T valuation derives from Salesforce's strong revenue outlook. In September, the firm raised its revenue guidance for FY 2022 - the fiscal year ending for Salesforce in January - of between $26.25B and $26.35B, up from a previous forecast of $26.20B to $26.30B. The new guidance implies 24% year over year growth. Guidance for FY 2023 calls for revenues of $31.65 billion to $31.80 billion, indicating another year of at least 20% revenue growth.

Salesforce plans to deliver $50B in revenues by FY 2026 which means the company is going to add $18B in additional revenues on top of its FY 2023 guidance in the following three years. I believe Salesforce can easily achieve this because digital transformation is a long-term trend and the pandemic has generated new momentum in customer acquisition. A $50B revenue target by FY 2026 implies an annual average revenue growth rate of 19% (calculated with FY 2021 as a base year). Assuming that Salesforce can achieve $50B in revenues and grow the free cash flow margin to 30% in FY 2026, the firm could generate $15B in cash annually.

Salesforce is then expected to double its revenues from $50B to more than $100B in the period from FY 2026 to FY 2031. With $100B in sales by the end of the decade and a P-S ratio of 10, Salesforce could be valued at more than $1T by 2030.

Many cloud-based companies achieve high price-to-sales ratios because of their ability to grow revenues at double-digits annually. High growth rates lead to high sales multiplier factors. Shares of Salesforce are valued at 8.5x FY 2023 sales, assuming a sales estimate of $31.8B. Only Microsoft has a higher P-S ratio than Salesforce.

Salesforce is in a buy-the-dip situation

After Salesforce went through a 10% increase in pricing in September, shares faded off of their highs. I believe CRM, while trading between $275 and $280, is back in a buy-the-dip situation… and a new upleg could be initiated even before the company puts its Q3’22 earnings card on the table in November.

Risks with Salesforce

Salesforce achieves a high sales multiplier factor because it is growing sales rapidly. A slowdown in revenue growth and a decline in operating margins are likely the two biggest risks for the stock. Salesforce creates strong commercial growth prospects for itself through its dominant market position in the CRM applications market. Companies like Microsoft, Oracle and SAP are desperate to increase their market share in this lucrative market, and they represent a long-term competitive threat to Salesforce. If the firm’s market share starts to decrease and rivals gain at the expense of Salesforce, the stock could get into trouble and attract a lower sales multiplier.

Final thoughts

Salesforce is in a buy-the-dip situation and the cloud firm has significant upside in its market value. This is because Salesforce issued a strong sales forecast for FY 2023 and because market trends (digital transformation, cloud migration) indicate high revenue growth potential for a very long time. Salesforce could grow into a $1T valuation by the end of this decade and quadruple its market value.