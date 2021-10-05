HYG - Quantifying The Impact Of Higher Rates

Summary

  • HYG is one of the largest high yield ETFs as measured by AUM.
  • HYG is a cornerstone of portfolio construction when building exposure to the US high yield asset class.
  • The fund has a 3.65 duration, meaning the NAV loses value as interest rates go up.

Thesis

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is one of the largest funds in the high yield space with almost $20 billion in assets. HYG has a 3.26% 30-day SEC yield. In this article we examine the impact to HYG that we expect from a rising interest rate environment. Specifically given the current quantitative easing environment we show how the upcoming Fed tapering has a higher impact to rates rather than the Fed risk free rate decision itself. History shows us that 2013 is a very good reference point, with the year seeing Congress mired in another debt ceiling legislative fight and the US Federal Reserve hinting at, and finally announcing a tapering of its asset purchases. We show how HYG is robustly set-up for a rising interest rate environment with a short-term duration. If short term risk free rates follow the same path as in 2013, we should expect a flat HYG performance from its interest rate sensitivity, with carry (dividend yield) compensating for the loss in NAV from duration. HYG's interest rate sensitivity does not warrant a divestiture in portfolio positioning for this fund. For investors who already have the fund in their portfolio we rate it as a "Hold", with downside risks residing in an energy driven inflationary environment which could push rates up much more aggressively than 2013.

Terms Used

The Fed: The US Federal Reserve.

Tapering: References a period when a central bank reduces asset purchases. Please note that tapering means a reduction in the asset purchases, not a decrease in the overall balance sheet size. Once the tapering is complete, the Federal Reserve may start reducing the size of the balance sheet.

Debt Ceiling: Limit on the total amount of national debt that the US Treasury can owe. Until 1917 Congress approved all issued securities. In order to provide flexibility for World War I spending, Congress set a limit on all debt outstanding.

Timeline

Let us have a look at the timeline for the past Fed tightening cycle:

A - May 2013: Ben Bernanke first alluded to tapering

B - December 2013: Fed announced the tapering of bond buying by $10 billion a month

C - October 2014: Fed completes tapering

D - December 2015: The Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

Other notable events in 2013:

October 2013: The Fed holds a conference to discuss the potential central bank response if the US government defaults on its debt as a result of Congress' inability to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling. Ultimately the legislation was passed and signed into law on October 17.

Rates Performance

In plotting the 5-year treasury rate versus the target federal funds rate, we can see that the 5-year risk free rate moved up much earlier than the effective Fed rates decision:

Source: YCharts

In effect, the 5-year rates increased starting with the Fed announcement for a taper, namely in May 2013. So that is a good 2 years before the Fed actually raised rates. The Fed signaling a decrease in balance sheet expansion triggered an increase in rates:

Source: Author

What is more interesting is that the long end of the treasury curve actually experienced a decrease in rates once the Fed taper was announced, with only the front end of the curve continuing to widen.

Let us have a look - so 5-year treasury rates increased by 1.02% from the beginning of 2013 to December 2013 when the taper was formally announced, and then actually treaded water and contracted slightly during the next year. 10-year rates fared much worse, contracting significantly during 2014 by 0.86%.

A nice visual representation of the 10-year Treasury performance and timeline below:

Source: Fisher Investments

Fund interest rate sensitivity

HYG has a 3.65 duration, meaning that the NAV loses value as interest rates go up:

Source: iShares

Absent any convexity factoring, given its short-term duration profile, we should expect approximately a 3.65% loss to the NAV given a 1% increase in rates tomorrow:

Source: Vanguard

However, as we have seen from the 2013 historical performance in rates above, the 2-year and 5-year rates did not move in parallel, with 5-year rates moving up by 1% during 2013, while the front end 2-year rates only moved up by 0.13%.

What does this mean? Given that the fund bond maturities are staggered and historically we should not expect a parallel move up during the next 1-year period, the move lower in NAV will be dripped in, and smooth:

Source: iShares

In effect if we look at the HYG total return during 2013 we can see that it moved into negative territory only in May-June when rates moved sharply higher, and then the fund carry (dividend yield) compensated. HYG ended the year on a positive note with a 4%+ total return:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

As we are entering a period when we expect the Fed to formally announce a tapering of asset purchases, we reference 2013 to better understand how fixed income securities performed in a similar environment. Our analysis shows how the 5-year and 10-year Treasury rates increased and peaked prior to the Fed officially announcing its taper program. HYG is running a short duration of 3.65 years, and when referencing its performance in 2013 we observe a fairly flat return as longer dated Treasuries experience most of the widening in yields. For investors who already have the fund in their portfolio we rate it as a "Hold", with downside risks residing in an energy driven inflationary environment which could push rates up much more aggressively than 2013.

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

