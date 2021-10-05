hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock is still caught in consolidation. Since January, this has been going on when Qualcomm reached an all-time high of over $160 per share. Such a breather is only normal given the 170 percent sprint after the COVID-19 crash. For shareholders, this is an excellent opportunity to stock up on shares in the company. The business outlook is excellent. Market share losses to MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) and the general chip shortage should hardly change anything about that. In addition, the fundamental valuation does not accurately reflect Qualcomm's excellent prospects. This results in promising upside potential. However, almost as important in my view is that the good operating base and moderate valuation also mitigate the downside potential. Looking at the downside risks, I see far greater exposure with many of Qualcomm's other peers, especially regarding everybody's darlings AMD (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Qualcomm's business changes, and I like that

Qualcomm's business, and with it its revenue streams, are changing - and that's a good thing. This development is only just beginning and will massively increase the company's footprint in the chip world over the next few years, the next decade, and beyond.

The world has been straightforward for Qualcomm in the past, with only two business segments: CDMA Technologies (QCT segment) and the licensing business. CDMA Technologies included integrated circuits and system software. It is particularly strong in sales but less profitable. The heart of the profitability was the licensing business. Qualcomm sometimes achieved margins of 87 percent (for example, in 2014), while margins in the QCT segment were consistently below 20 percent. In the meantime, however, the margins in the licensing business also fell to below 65 percent (2019). Most recently, however, Qualcomm was able to recover. In 2020, margins in the licensing business were almost 69 percent. In the third quarter of 2021, the margin was as high as 71 percent.

Qualcomm's QCT segment has long been focused primarily on mobile communications. Here, Qualcomm develops the Snapdragon SoCs on Arm architecture as well as WLAN chips. Qualcomm's QCT segment has long been focused mainly on mobile communications. Here, Qualcomm develops the Snapdragon SoCs on Arm architecture and mobile chips for wireless data communications, networks, and multimedia products. These chips were mainly implemented in mobile phones and tablets. An attempt to enter the server market with Centriq processors failed.

Despite many problems, especially in the last few years under the aegis of the old CEO Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm was able to achieve stable growth overall. In the previous ten years, sales rose from $11 billion in 2010 to $23.5 billion in 2020, and EPS increased from $1.96 to $4.52. In that time, Qualcomm has also done a lot for shareholders. For example, share buybacks have reduced the number of outstanding shares from 1.7 million in 2013 to 1.1 million. Alongside this, the company has increased its dividend from $0.05 per share in 2003 to the current $2.72 and therefore has been growing its dividend for 18 years despite many challenges. This is shareholder service at its best.

Today, Qualcomm is in a highly comfortable position. Even the loss of Smartphone-SoCs market shares to MediaTek does not change that. According to reports:

MediaTek dominated the smartphone SoC market with its highest ever share of 43 percent, fueled by a competitive 5G portfolio in the low-mid segment.

Source: Counterpoint Research

However, Qualcomm had suffered particularly from supply restrictions and delays, while it is said that MediaTek had fewer restrictions. Counterpoint Research believes Qualcomm "has realigned its component sourcing strategy, which should increase supply and earnings." Qualcomm nevertheless dominates the important 5G market.

Source: Global 5G Smartphone Baseband Shipment Market Share (%), Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2021

So, we can see here that Qualcomm is the clear technology leader, especially in the high-price range of 5G baseband shipments. We have seen at Intel how difficult it is to manufacture high-quality 5G basebands. I cannot emphasize enough how much Qualcomm will benefit here in the future from what has been achieved so far. In this respect, I have great expectations of the new CEO, Cristiano Amon, who has been a major driving force behind the development of 5G wireless technologies in recent years. Because Qualcomm's future lies precisely around all that 5G will enable. The roll-out is just beginning and will cover the development of new growth areas around the automobile (autonomous driving, infotainment, etc.), IoT, industry 4.0, etc., for many years to come. Qualcomm will be able to offer solutions for all these areas.

Consequently, sales, profits, and cash flows will also increase. Revenue is expected to rise to almost $41 billion by 2023. Below you see analyst forecasts interviewed by FactSet Research for the expected adjusted earnings in the coming years and what might be realistic.

Year Number of analysts Range Realistic 2022 28 $7.84-$10.83 $9.30 2023 13 $8.44-$10.17 $9.50

Source: Analysts, asked by FactSet Research, raw data are taken from dividendstocks.cash

We see here that the number of analysts for 2023 is declining sharply. In addition, concrete forecasts become difficult the further into the future they lie. In this respect, the forecast through 2023 is particularly relevant, as it indicates that analysts expect a sharp jump in earnings (essentially from $4.19 in 2020 to circa $7.40 in 2021 and $9.30 in 2022). So Qualcomm will enter the expansion of its business and the application fields of its products in absolute top form.

Minimizing the downside risk

Qualcomm is not the only company that can show successful products. AMD, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) are particularly worth mentioning here. Nevertheless, Qualcomm is severely undervalued compared to these companies. It even ranks on par with Intel (INTC), which suffered an embarrassing defeat in 5G and does not cut a good figure against AMD in the CPU sector either.

Data by YCharts

I think a lot of downside risk is already priced into Qualcomm. So the fact that Apple could produce its own 5G chips is already priced in here. Apple is said to account for about 20 percent of Qualcomm's annual revenue, about 15 percent from QCT, and only 5 percent from Qualcomm's license business. Accordingly, the profit side would be far less affected than the sales side. In addition, the dip should be quickly offset by growth in other areas.

Upside potential is real

I think especially the expectations through 2023 are meaningful, and that's where we saw a substantial increase in adjusted earnings above to over $9 per share. In addition, Qualcomm has historically been valued at a multiple of below 17 on the adjusted P/E ratio. If we take that as a fair value, we see that Qualcomm still has decent upside potential for the next few years. Based on 2023 figures (adjusted EPS of $9.5), which could well be higher, there is an upside potential of almost 25 percent, which corresponds to an annual performance of over 10 percent.

Source: www.dividendstocks.cash

Taking a changing interest rate environment into account

The upside potential mentioned above also becomes evident when performing a DCF analysis. Here, I am already factoring in a one-time drop in revenues due to the loss of Apple as a customer (2023: revenue drop of 14 percent). I expect a slight improvement in the operating margin to 32 percent (currently 31.7 percent). Even though the individual figures may be higher or lower, the present analysis presents the overall picture of a scenario that is not entirely unrealistic and based on the following data: Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author and FactSet

Based on the data above and a discount rate of 7 percent, we can also see that Qualcomm is undervalued:

Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author and FactSet

So you can few it from different angles: there is always a decent upside potential. Fair enough, but my problem with this consideration is the following: We may see a significant interest rate turnaround in the coming years. Investors have become so accustomed to low-interest rates that they hardly expect double-digit interest rates even when discounting future cash flows. But what happens to the fair value of Qualcomm stock in the context of a DCF analysis - even if operating performance remains the same - when we apply a discount rate of 10 percent? Well, with such discounting of future cash flows, the upside potential for Qualcomm's share price changes to a considerable downside risk:

Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author and FactSet and based on a discount rate of 10 percent

We could take this game much further since in the event of a sustained turnaround in interest rates, even the discount rate of 10 percent might be too low.

Source: Discount rate for Qualcomm

So when we assume further upside potential, that's always on the assumption that the general market environment doesn't change to the detriment of equities. And here, a changing interest rate environment would be one such change in the general market environment. Nevertheless, this naturally also affects companies such as Nvidia and AMD.

Conclusion

There is a lot to suggest that the Qualcomm stock is taking a breather before the subsequent rush to new all-time highs. While the prospect of further operational successes and the business and customer expansion make further improving quarter figures likely, the cheap valuation mitigates the downside risk, creating a perfect investment opportunity. If the general market sentiment remains intact, this is the right time to add more Qualcomm shares to your portfolio.