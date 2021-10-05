What A Colder Winter And China's Power Shortfalls Could Mean For Energy Prices

Summary

  • Melek: Prices of LNG will likely be tighter and petroleum product demand should go up.
  • Melek: Gold is doing better than most people have thought.
  • Melek: Silver is getting hit by unique industrial-side negatives.

Energy prices, such as oil and natural gas, are surging as China takes steps to do “whatever it takes” to secure supplies for winter. Anthony Okolie speaks with Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Strategy, TD Securities, about the potential impact on global supply lines.

This article was written by

TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.
