Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has been a terrifying stock to hold in 2021, with all but the absolutely strongest-willed shareholders having the stamina to hold onto the stock in 2021.

However, I make the case that right now, this stock is enticing enough for investors to consider averaging into the stock. Even if 21x forward sales isn't the bargain basement, The Trade Desk is one of those high-quality companies that rarely trades in the bargain basement. Investors would do well to consider this stock. Here's why:

5 Point Checklist

Back in June, this is what I stated that investors should think about:

I don't know either how exactly everything will turn out. But what I do know, as an investor, is that if you are reading about a concern and the stock is down more than 30% that means that anyone that's anyone already knows about it too and it's now more than priced in.

(Source)

And before anyone thinks that I'm making the point here that a 9% return in 4 months is amazing, that's not what I'm saying at all. My point is to provide you a framework to observe that attempt to time the market is an utterly pointless endeavor.

Indeed, I consistently declare to Deep Value Return members, that your return is never made in the buying or selling of a stock. The actual return comes from holding the stock and allowing your capital to compound alongside the growth in the intrinsic value of the company.

Hence, when investing here's my 5 point checklist before investing:

Revenues trending higher over time (can't be compromised);

Path to profitability improving over the past 4 quarters y/y (can't be compromised);

Over the past 4 quarters, gross margins are flat y/y, or perhaps improving (can be slightly compromised)

CEO holds at least 5% of the stock (can be slightly compromised)

P/Sales multiple less than half the growth rate (can be slightly compromised)

The Trade Desk fulfills the first 4 points of my checklist with ease. The one point where The Trade Desk comes up short is on the multiple that investors are asked to pay and we'll address this soon. However, I get ahead of myself. Let's dissect the underlying opportunity here.

Trade Desk's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Enticing

Source: author's calculations; company guidance

As you can see above, The Trade Desk continues to grow at a steady rate. Yes, Q2 2021 just put out triple digits growth rates, but there again, we have to remember that Q2 of last year was negative 13% y/y revenue growth rates.

That being said, the fact that guidance for Q3 is still pointing to a 31% y/y increase revenue growth rate, despite the fact that The Trade Desk is now on more than $1.2 billion revenue run rate, is a testament to its strength. Not so many companies are annualized more than $1 billion in revenues and are still expected to grow at close to 30% CAGR.

And this leads me to the biggest question mark facing the stock. What sort of growth rates can investors expect in 2022?

The Pluses and Minus Facing The Trade Desk

The big uncertainty facing The Trade Desk is how big an impact will privacy changes have on The Trade Desk's near-term growth trajectory?

For the most part, analysts following the stock are still expecting that The Trade Desk will resume its fast revenue growth trajectory:

Source: SA Premium Tools

As you can see above, once The Trade Desk is over its challenging Q4 comparison, where its growth rates are expected to come in at the low 20s% range, once The Trade Desk gets past Q4, its revenue growth rates will once again be reignited higher towards the high 20s% range.

Indeed, for his part, founder and CEO Jeff Green bullish asserts that brands are increasingly adopting The Trade Desk for its open internet in contrast to the limitations of Walled Gardens.

Yet, as you can below, investors remain unsure of whether as an actual fact, The Trade Desk will navigate privacy changes with ease or not:

Data by YCharts

As you can see above here, the stock has been incredibly volatile in 2021. For a company that is undoubtedly the digital advertising leader outside of the Walled Gardens of advertising (Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN)), the sheer volatility investors have had to endure in 2021 will have knocked out many shareholders or at least dented the enthusiasm out of the most passionate shareholders.

That being said, to be clear, The Trade Desk hasn't been the only underperformer in this space in 2021:

Data by YCharts

As you can above, both Magnite (MGNI) and PubMatic (PUBM) have to a certain extent followed the same overall path as The Trade Desk in 2021.

And this leads me to discuss its valuation.

TTD Stock Valuation - Rarely on Sale

The Trade Desk is priced at 21x next year's revenues. For a highly profitable company, with EBITDA margins of close to 40%, and minimal capex requirements this is probably towards the lower end of its P/Sales multiple it's going to get.

Data by YCharts

In fact, as you can see above, over the past 12 months specifically, The Trade Desk's multiple has contracted by close to half from nearly 40x forward sales in December last year, to 21x forward sales at present.

To which you may make the case that at the bottom of the COVID crash, the multiple was even lower. And while that's a fair perspective, keep in mind that at the bottom of any crash, multiples will always compress. And the reason why the multiple compresses is because investors are fearful and too pessimistic. Does that sound familiar with The Trade Desk's valuation right now?

The Bottom Line

The Trade Desk isn't a cheap stock, but it has never been a cheap stock either. Yet, this digital advertising platform giant continues to rapidly grow and take market share of a fast-growing market.

What's more, The Trade Desk continues to see its overall profitability profile improving over time.

All that being said, and despite my enthusiasm for the stock, I am finding even more compelling investment opportunities to deploy my capital into right now. Good luck and happy investing!