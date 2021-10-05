JimVallee/iStock via Getty Images

The Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) tracks the performance of long-dated U.S. treasury bonds with maturities between 20 and 30 years. This is a segment of fixed-income that has historically outperformed considering the steady structural decline of long-term interest rates going back more than three decades. That said, the recent trading action has been volatile with interest rates across the yield curve rebounding from record lows in 2020 at the depths of the pandemic. Indeed, the 30-year treasury rate has climbed from a low of 0.99% last year to around 2% currently which has translated into a steep selloff in long bonds with the EDV ETF now down over 20% from its highs. Current developments including rising inflation expectations and the Fed signaling a turn towards more hawkish monetary policy continue to represent headwinds for bonds and the EDV ETF. We are bearish on EDV with a view that rates will continue to rise further while investors should focus on short-term bonds funds with lower risk.

(Seeking Alpha)

What is the EDV ETF?

EDV offers exposure to a relatively unique segment of the bond market being very-long term dated maturities over 20 years. Technically, the fund tracks the "Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20–30 Year Equal Par Bond Index". This index includes zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities with maturities between 20 to 30 years. A Treasury STRIP is based on the underlying bond but simplified to be sold at a discount with only the single repayment at maturity.

For our purposes, the point here is that the bonds in EDV trade with a direct relationship to Treasury yield at the long end of the curve. As with all government issuances, the credit rating of the underlying bonds is (AAA) and recognized as risk-free assuming they are held to maturity. Still, while there is no possibility of a default, the interest rate risk is the more significant concern.

Importance of Duration

When you think of bonds as a conservative type of investment with steady returns and limited volatility, EDV is very different. The idea here is that since bonds are priced based on the net present value of all their future cash flows, the time component is particularly important. Simply put, the longer the timeframe until a bond matures, the more sensitive its pricing is to changes in interest rates which affect the discounting of every coupon and the final repayment. This is a concept known as duration sometimes measured in the years which is a key risk measure for bonds.

The thing to know about EDV is that its average duration is very high at 24.7 years, with "extended duration" even part of the ETF name. This means that for a 1% drop (or climb) in interest rates, EDV is expected to appreciate (depreciate) approximately 24.7%. For context, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) which is one of the largest diversified bond funds by assets and representative of "normal" risk for bonds has an average duration of 6.8 years. A scenario where interest rates climb 1% from here would result in a more modest 6.8% decline in the BND share price. Over the past year, EDV has declined about 17% while BND has declined just 1.7%, highlighting the high-risk profile of EDV, compared to short-term or intermediate maturity bond funds.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, the attraction of EDV is that it can offer significant upside in an environment where interest rates are falling. That's the case that occurred in Q1 2020 during the pandemic market selloff when the 30-year treasury rate plunged from 2.4% at the end of 2019 to the March lows in rates where EDV returned 37% at its peak. In this regard, EDV is can be an excellent tactical trading instrument to capture short-term market swings if bonds are rallying. Over the long run, EDV needs long-term interest rates to either trend lower or at least remain relatively stable to generate consistently positive returns.

Why Interest Rates are Climbing

The challenge now is that interest rates are climbing based on several fundamental factors. The first point to consider is that even as interest rates are up from levels in 2020, the current rates are still well below pre-pandemic levels considering Treasury rates between 5-years and the 30-year were all above 3.0% in late 2018. the 30-year yield was above 3.0% as recently as Q1 2019. It's worth remembering that over this period, the Fed Funds Rate also fell from 2.25% to the current zero.

Typically, the Fed has more control on the very short end of the curve while long-term bonds trade is based more on market dynamics. This means that long-term yields can move irrespective of a Fed rate hike or cut. It's completely possible that interest rates can ultimately surpass the 2018 levels going forward. This, of course, will be bearish for bonds but EDV would underperform significantly.

Data by YCharts

There is a case to be made now that interest rates have significant upside. According to the Fed, U.S. 2021 GDP is expected to climb 5.9% this year and against 3.8% in 2022. Even recognizing some of the ongoing Covid disruptions and labor market concerns, economic growth is simply stronger now than in 2018 based on GDP. The trend of inflation is also hotter and has surprised to the upside with current levels running above 4% also pointing to higher rates. From the September FOMC, the Fed signaled an expectation of a single 0.25% rate hike in 2022 but potentially 3 more in 2023. We can expect long-bond yields to at least climb in parallel to any Fed rate hike.

(source: Fed)

The question now is how much of the table above has already been priced into the yield curve and what's next. The insight we offer is that the Fed is currently in a situation where it's forced to take steps to stem the inflation which tends to build on itself and remain structure. Higher energy prices will add to inflationary pressures through next year which the Fed will need to control to maintain economic stability. By this measure, we see risks to inflation to the upside which could make the Fed take an even more hawkish view in the upcoming Fed meetings.

The other aspect to consider is the encouraging recent Covid data showing cases declining sharply in recent weeks. This has the potential to be a case where "good news is bad news" as it relates to Fed policy. If the economy gets a new reopening boost moving past the pandemic, it will become harder to justify delaying tapering or ending the quantitative easing programs put in place during what was an emergency which has kept rates lower. In our view, beyond other macro concerns like slowing growth momentum or the situation in China, the stage is set for a hiking cycle sooner rather than later.

If there is a bullish case for EDV, long-bonds would need to rally with a sharp decline in rates. The only situation where we see this occurring would be a complete deterioration of the global macro outlook and renewed recessionary conditions. While this could still be possible and manifest over the coming months, we believe the economic growth has some further momentum. If we hold that the 2020 lows in rates are a critical level of the market, we believe long bonds are unlikely to recover those levels for the foreseeable future.

How to Trade It

As it relates to fixed-income portfolio management, the prudent position now is to rotate portfolios towards lower duration. Investors want to avoid excessive exposure to changes in interest rates which are climbing. Our take is that capital preservation should be the primary goal in bonds during a period of climbing interest rates. EDV is simply too risky in the current environment against major market headwinds.

Staying within the Vanguard ETF fund family, other bond fund options like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) which holds Treasuries maturing between 1 and 3 years is on the other side of the risk scale compared to EDV. There is also the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) with a low duration profile but with some added credit risk offering a higher yield. Short-term bond funds or even "ultra-short" cash alternative funds like the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) are low risk and would face even less downside if the interest rate climbs with lower volatility while generating a modest yield.

We focused on EDV for this article because it has one of the highest average duration metrics of any bond fund at 24.7 years. The widely traded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) also has a relatively high average duration of 19 years. Other notable bond funds in the category include the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasuries ETF (ZROZ) and the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) have similar duration levels. We are bearish on all of these funds which face significant downside against current market trends. We are forecasting the 30-year rate to reach 2.75% over the next year implying a roughly 20% downside for EDV with a price target of $110.