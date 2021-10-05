lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the modern era, construction is necessary in order for the economy to grow. And in order for that construction to take place, as well as other activities like maintenance, it is imperative to have the equipment that facilitates it. One company dedicated to offering some of these products is Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Over the past few years, the financial picture of the company has been mixed, but generally trending toward the negative. That said, this year marks something of a turnaround for the enterprise. If this represents the start of a new era for the business, then the value proposition for shareholders could be encouraging. But there is risk that this is more of a temporary improvement. And if that is the case, then shares are not as attractive as they currently appear.

Understanding Terex

At present, Terex operates two key segments. The first of these is called its Aerial Work Platforms, or AWP for short. Through the segment, the company designs, manufacturers, services, and markets aerial work platforms that include equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers. It also includes portable material lifts, trailer mounted articulating booms, scissor lifts and more. For the most part, it operates under its namesake Terex brand name and under the Genie brand.

The other main segment that company operates is called Materials Processing. Through this, it engages in the manufacture and sale of materials processing and specialty equipment like crushers, washing systems, apron feeders, types of cranes, and other devices. It boasts a sizable portfolio of brands that include, but are not limited to, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Cedarapids, and CBI.

Terex Corporation Presentation

Both of these segments take place through no fewer than 14 facilities that the company owns across the globe. Although the company is a global one in scope, 57% of its revenue comes from the North American market. Next in line is Western Europe at 22%, followed by the Asia Pacific region at 16%. Only 5% of its revenue comes from other nations or regions. Also, it is worth noting that the company has undergone some changes in recent years. A couple of years ago, for instance, it sold off the bulk of its crane operations in a maneuver that permanently decreased revenue. Because of the noise created by that divestiture, my assessment of the company will focus largely on the past three fiscal years.

Between 2018 and 2020, revenue at Terex declined from $4.52 billion to $3.08 billion. This excludes its aforementioned divestitures. The greatest weakness came in 2020, when revenue dropped 29.3% year over year. As revenue declined, so too did profitability. The company went from generating a profit of $113.7 million in 2018 to generating a loss of $10.6 million in 2020. Surprisingly, however, operating cash flow saw the exact opposite thing happen. It jumped from $94.2 million to $225.4 million. However, this can be somewhat deceiving. Management disclosed in their financials that they have been working on optimizing their inventory. This means moving away from an inventory heavy model to an inventory light one. If you adjust for changes in working capital, as an example, operating cash flow would have actually fallen from $304.5 million to $113.4 million over the same time frame. This kind of decline can be seen when looking at EBITDA as well. In the three years ending in 2020, it dropped from $539.2 million to $162.5 million.

Fortunately for investors, this year is looking up. Revenue in the first half of the year totaled $1.90 billion. That is 24.9% higher than the $1.52 billion the company achieved the same time a year earlier. Its net loss of $34.1 million turned into a profit of $114 million and its operating cash flow jumped from $12.3 million to $269.2 million. Once again, however, we need to be mindful of changes in working capital. After all, at the end of 2020, the company had backlog of $1.35 billion. In just six months, that figure increased to $2.31 billion. That is also significantly higher than the $772 million it was the same time last year. But I digress. If we adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow still did well, climbing from $23.2 million to $193.5 million and EBITDA soared from $21.1 million to $207.2 million.

Terex Corporation Presentation

Some of this bottom line improvement is due to management's own efforts to cut costs. In 2020, for instance, the company claims to have reduced some of its expenditures by around $100 million, driven in part by a lower headcount at the business. In its largest segment, AWP, investing was also reduced by $180 million for the year. For the full 2021 fiscal year, the company is expecting some good things. It anticipates revenue of around $3.90 billion. Earnings per share should range between $2.85 and $3.05. And free cash flow should now be around $200 million, up from the $150 million anticipated previously.

No estimate was provided for operating cash flow, nor was it for capital expenditures. But if we use the highest point recorded for capital expenditures over the prior three years, then operating cash flow for 2021 should be around $308.9 million. The company expects these improvements to come as a result of both rising volume and a favorable product mix. However, it is slated to experience some cost pressure because of supply chain issues, but current guidance factors that into consideration.

Terex Corporation Presentation

TEX stock is priced at attractive levels

If we assume that 2021 marks a new era for the business, then shares look attractively priced. The company would be trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 9.5 and at a price to earnings multiple of 14.6. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company should be 8. If we assume that 2019 is a better barometer for the future of the business, then these multiples are 11.7, 54, and 6.9, respectively (the price to earnings multiple shrinks to 14.4 if we remove losses from discontinued operations). And if we use the tough year of 2020, the price to operating cash flow multiple would be 25.9, while the EV to EBITDA multiple would be 20.2. Since earnings were negative, there is no applicable price to earnings multiple for that year.

To put these figures in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.9 to a high of 22. Using the 2021 figures, only two of the firms were cheaper than our prospect. However, the 2020 figures would make Terex the most expensive of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA multiple, with one of the companies being a clear outlier, while the other four ranged from a low of 6.6 to 44.7. Only one of these companies was cheaper than our target.

Takeaway

At this moment, Terex is experiencing a nice rebound. If the company can keep up this momentum and maintain the cost savings that it fought hard for over the past year and a half, then it could ultimately prove to be an attractive prospect for investors to consider. Relative to the competition, it looks to be slightly on the cheap end. But on an absolute basis, it would be definitely appealing. That said, there are definite risks involved here. Any return to a weaker environment for the business could prove painful, especially if that return marks the start of a new norm for the space. I don't think this is highly probable, but it is a risk that investors would be wise to take into consideration.