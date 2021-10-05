PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Macro-Thesis

I believe the Dollar is depreciating in a way that comparative exchange rates can't measure. My reasoning stems a) from a dilemma which the Federal Reserve and the US government are facing. It leaves them with two options: Dollar vs. employment rate. And b) from the global reserve currency status of the Dollar, which affects all other Fiat currencies. The first symptoms of this dilemma showed during the Great Financial Crisis and the Corona Crisis.

Federal Reserve - Rules of Action

Let's start with the general rules of action of the Federal Reserve in terms of controlling interest rates. Traditionally, the Federal Reserve follows its dual mandate of price stability and maximum sustainable employment, which can be expressed with the Taylor-Rule:

According to the Taylor-Rule, the Federal Reserve has to raise interest rates (1+h) if inflation rises or (1+g) if GDP rises. It has to lower interest rates (1-h) if inflation stays below the long-term inflation rate goal or (1-g) if GDP stays below the long-term production potential.

During the decade after the GFC, inflation remained below the long-term inflation rate goals for years, giving the FED signals to lower interest rates. The economy wasn't performing well either, which was another signal for lowering interest rates. The only problem was interest rates were already as low as they get:

Regarding the traditional rules of action according to the Taylor-Rule: The inverse relationship between inflation and interest rates (through the change of the monetary base) has dissolved gradually since the late 1980s. That's also where the trend of declining interest rates started. Since 08, it has become obvious that there is no relationship between inflation and the rate of change of M0/GDP anymore:

(M0/BIP = Rate of change of the monetary base minus GDP-Growth)

Implementing unconventional expansive monetary policy solutions

If the 'go-to' solution for needed expansive monetary policy vanishes, there have to be different mechanisms to provide liquidity. During the great financial crisis, the government and the Federal Reserve stepped in to provide liquidity for markets with unconventional measures. That didn't happen since the Great Depression in the 1930s. During the 1940s, the same policies resulted in inflation and thus rising interest rates.

QE (I, II, III) was introduced for stabilizing the financial sector and the economy. With the introduction of QE IV in 09, a mechanism of continuous Dollar creation was established. Measures of QE resulted in a vast expansion of the monetary base. However, the expansion did not transfer into the real economy. Banks were hesitant of lending, and credit demand was low due to balance sheet recessions of companies that favored paying back debt instead of lending even more.

Results were an expanding interbank lending market, rising real estate loans, and more credit flowing into the stock market. Asset prices were rising, and the economy went more or less flat for a decade. Monetarists raising concerns about consumer-price-inflation were dead wrong. The average inflation following the GFC was below 2 % per annum. Real inflation only happened in asset prices. Excess liquidity raised prices of Gold, Stocks, and Real-Estate.

The US economy and thus employment rates are attached to the stock market performance, and non-traditional measures of expansive monetary policy were in use already. This situation left the Federal Reserve vulnerable to the next economic downturn as most of its measures were already in place.

The next downturn

Covid came along and with the virus: travel restrictions, forced closing of businesses, safety measures, and a rapid economic downturn. The Federal Reserve would have little ammunition left to fight against this crisis. Right?

Lowering interest rates to zero again was merely the start of all expansive monetary policies that followed. Massive (still ongoing) unlimited QE, which propelled the Federal Reserve balance sheet from 4 to 7 trillion dollars within a few months. Direct lending via purchasing corporate bonds, indirect liquidity support for households through backing small credit providers, and even direct lending to states became possible.

The separation between fiscal and monetary policy was surrendered. The Federal Reserve financed the 2 Trillion Dollar CARES act with the creation of money via purchasing US treasuries. Helicopter money and unconditional unemployment benefits were needed to support households and their consumer demand.

Previously the Federal Reserve had to factor in the impact of reductive monetary policy on US debt. Now the Federal Reserve has to obey the budget plan of the government. Anything else would seriously impact maximum sustainable employment.

2008 vs. 2020

Some of the monetary policy implemented during the last year was similar to the policies of the GFC. Again, much of the increase of the monetary base didn't transfer to the real economy:

The velocity of M2 money stock dipped similarly to the GFC in 08, which means more money was created, but a lower percentage of it circulated in the economy. However, a portion of the Dollars created were not located on commercial bank balance sheets but rather in deposits and savings of households and companies:

During 08, the monetary base doubled within one year, but M2 Money stock significantly lagged behind. Due to the cooperation of fiscal and monetary policy during the last year, a significant amount of money was transferred to the real economy. The monetary base in 2020 grew by ~60 %, while the M2-money stock rose significantly by ~25 %. The money was created and distributed, but it was not spent by households and companies because of uncertainties and restrictions.

Transitory or permanent?

In my view, the current inflation originates from multiple sources. One of them is households and companies spending their stimulus money, thus increasing (or decreasing the depreciation) of M2 Money velocity. Implementing fiscal stimulus plus expansive monetary policy has to end in some form of inflation. After the GFC, it was asset price inflation, and after Covid, it may be combined consumer price inflation and asset price inflation.

The discussion of whether consumer price inflation will be transitory or permanent remains the prevalent discourse. I believe it is a guessing game and of limited use when investing. First of all, the timeframe of transitory is flexible. Secondly, inflation largely depends on the aggregated tolerance of households for higher prices and wage increases. Both of which can only be viewed retrospectively.

Supply shortages play a huge role in consumer price inflation. Almost every commodity went up in price during 2021. In my opinion, this is part of the natural multi-year commodity cycle. Underinvestment and low prices in the energy and commodity sector starting in the 2000s have led to higher prices somewhere in the future. Covid was a mere catalyst - not the source of structural underinvestment.

I see many market commentators arguing that supply shortages will go away soon. Thus they say, consumer price inflation will disappear. They fail to recognize that: a) Supply shortages will only disappear when there is (currently missing) investment to eliminate them. b) If supply shortages persist at least for some time, wage increases could start the wage-price spiral. c) There is no consensus whether a rising price in commodities led to recent consumer price inflation.

I am not convinced that supply shortages will disappear during the next couple of years. For example, divesting western oil majors like Shell (RDS.A), Total (TTE), and BP (BP) will not drive down oil and gas prices. I see no reason for the likes of Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), and Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) to fill in the gap and stop price appreciation immediately. Also, China's demand will most likely rise in the following years.

An overlooked example of structural underinvestment has been the shipping sector. The order books for containership vessels have been empty during the last years. Now this shortage combined with ESG-policies, port-congestion, and low inventories had freight rates (beneficiaries are e.g. Maersk and ZIM (ZIM)) and leasing rates (Danaos (DAC) and Global Ship Lease (GSL)) surge. Even after the rapid surge of freight rates, the volume of the order books remains low until 2023.

Given a timeframe of a few years, all of these facts suggest that consumer price inflation will not be transitory. However, I believe the value of the Dollar as Fiat currency and denominator for assets is depreciating. Consumer price inflation is not necessarily needed.

The depreciating denominator

Excluding the discussion about the longevity of the current consumer price inflation, an outlook for the next crisis reveals the significant truths:

Sometime in the future, a crisis will reveal itself and demand the Federal Reserve and the US government to act. Excessive national debt already requires low interest rates, which makes expansive monetary policy dysfunctional. Now, only paired with fiscal stimulus, expansive monetary policy can have effects on the economy. The next stimulus package has to be bigger than the previous one because the accumulated debt has gotten larger. Either the government and the Federal Reserve decide to crash the debt-loaded economy, which will fuel unemployment, or they decide to pass another (bigger) stimulus package. I believe it is obvious which one of these choices leads to less short-term harm.

Excess liquidity through money creation and distribution, no matter if causing consumer price inflation or asset price inflation, will lead to a decrease in the valuation of the Dollar.

This decrease will not show up in exchange rates because: a) Other currencies are indirectly pegged to the Dollar through its function as a reserve currency. b) Most other governments and central banks coordinate their policies with the Federal Reserve and the US government (e.g. Brussel and the ECB). A decrease in the valuation of the Dollar leads to a depreciation of Fiat currencies. This cannot be reflected in exchange rates.

I don't believe there are any currencies available to replace the Dollar as the global reserve currency. Even though the Dollar reserves of global central banks shrank slowly during the last couple of years, there is no real alternative because of vastly superior American financial markets. However, I can visualize that the continuation of the above-mentioned cycle, would sometime in the future lead to detachment efforts.

Cash is trash

Depending on one's personal interpretation of consumer price inflation it may be smart to divest from growth companies and reallocate towards some value stocks with lower growth expectations. The individual situation of stocks and their valuation should always be assessed, of course. There will be opportunities in growth and value, but in my opinion, the chances of generating alpha will be superior in the latter.

Exposure towards precious metals (and Bitcoin (BTC-USD)) is preferable in times of a depreciating denominator and chances of prolonged consumer price inflation. Interest rates may be affected by consumer price inflation. However, chances are high that real interest rates will stay lower than nominal interest rates for an extended period, as governments are incentivized to inflate their debt away.

Gold (XAUUSD) is still in a multi-month correction phase. If expansive monetary policy during 08 led to rising gold prices, why should anybody expect something else happening after expansive monetary policy during the Covid Crisis:

For Bitcoin, I refer to my statements in my last article: Bitcoin: Balancing On A Knife-Edge. I believe there are good chances for another (final ERA 4) bull cycle during Q4/2021 and Q1/2022, especially given the recent price action and on-chain signals.

A simple summarizing takeaway from this complex issue: Any long position in Fiat will depreciate.