Lockheed Martin Vs. Boeing Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are rated as the number one and number five US defense companies respectively.

Of course, Boeing is also one of only two major manufacturers of commercial airlines. The grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX, combined with the devastation wrought on the airline industry by the pandemic provided a one-two punch that sent the company reeling. This resulted in Boeing’s revenues plummeting from an all-time high of over $101 billion in 2018 to just over $58 billion in 2020.

As if that were not enough bad news, the firm took on a heavy debt load, and has also lost market share to its main rival, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).

However, despite these woes, or perhaps because of the company’s misfortune, one can reason that iconic companies in the midst of a turnaround often provide market-beating returns.

Meanwhile, LMT just came off of a record-breaking year. Management is pouring billions into its stock buyback program, the company’s backlog is robust and growing, and the F-35 program is guaranteed to provide a strong revenue source for years to come.

Understanding Lockheed Martin

It is not too far-fetched to claim LMT operates in a monopsony. After all, 70% of the company’s sales in 2020 came from the US military. However, there are a number of factors that mitigate the risk associated with having the US Department of Defense as a primary customer.

The Aeronautics segment (40% of 2020 revenues) develops and manufactures fighter jets and transport aircraft. The Rotary and Mission segment (25% of 2020 revenue) sells helicopters, near-shore combat ships, and mission systems for rotary fixed-wing aircraft, subs, and ships. The Space segment (18% of 2020 revenues) manufactures satellites, space transportation systems, and strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems, and the Missiles and Fire Control segment (17% of 2020 revenues) provides missile and targeting systems.

When viewed in this context, LMT is in a sense quite diversified. Furthermore, most defense contracts last for decades providing a steady stream of guaranteed and predictable revenue.

For example, contracts associated with LMT’s F-35, which accounts for roughly 30% of the company’s revenue, are expected to continue through 2070. In fact, the F-35 is the largest weapon program in history and should generate stable revenue for decades through procurement and sustainment programs. The current remaining orders for F-35s by the US are expected to continue for the next 12 years.

In addition to the time span of contracts, the lengthy time frames associated with the development of technologically advanced weapons systems as wide-ranging as the F-35 fighter (nearly two decades from conception to when the contract was awarded), satellite systems and hypersonic missile systems result in a wide barrier to entry for prospective competitors.

The fact that LMT, Boeing (BA), Raytheon (RTX), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD), and Airbus have dominated as defense contractors for the last fifteen years testifies to the moat surrounding these businesses.

In 2020, LMT garnered approximately 9% of the $715 billion in U.S. defense spending, placing it in the number one position in terms of defense market share.

LMT: Recent Contract Wins

A few days ago, LMT entered into a new agreement with the US government to alter the number of F-35s to be delivered in upcoming years. The new schedule calls for 133 to 139 F-35s to be delivered this year, 151 to 153 in 2022, and 156 in 2023. The original agreement had LMT delivering 169 aircraft in 2022.

That same day it was reported the company won a contract worth $1.1 billion to supply an additional 16 F-35s, ten to the USAF and six to the USMC.

In the middle of last month, LMT was awarded a $2 billion dollar contract to provide logistics support for F-35s for a wide range of clients. That contract is potentially worth up to $6.6 billion.

In a big win over Boeing’s F/A-18, Lockheed Martin scored a contract for 36 F-35s from Switzerland. The deal’s initial value is $5.5 billion with a long-term value of up to $15 billion over 30 years.

The U.S Navy also awarded the company a contract for nine CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters. The deal is worth nearly $900 million and includes an option for nine additional CH-53s. Should the Navy exercise that option, the total value of the deal would be about $1.9 billion.

The company also captured several other contracts recently that are valued at $100 million or more.

LMT: Recent Developments

In news unrelated to contract wins, back in August, the company made a move to cut its pension liabilities by $4.9 billion. LMT purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding (ATH). This move will transfer the pension obligations for 18,000 US retirees to Athene.

The annuities were purchased from assets in LMT’s master retirement trust. The company will take a non-cash charge that results in full-year earnings being adjusted from a previous forecast of $26.70 to $27.00 a share to a current $21.95 to $22.25 per share. Benefits received by retirees and beneficiaries will not be affected.

The Acquisition Of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Late last year, LMT announced plans to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), a rocket and missile propulsion manufacturer.

The deal will cost $4.4 billion and is expected to close in the latter half of this year. The company is using $1.5 billion in cash and $3 billion in debt to fund the deal.

Source: Lockheed Martin

Last August, comments by the Federal Trade Commission Chair led some to believe the deal is in jeopardy. A couple of weeks later, additional doubts emerged due to social media posts.

A Big Deal Or Much Ado About Nothing?

Seabed Resources, a subsidiary of LMT, secured rights to engage in the undersea mining of an area larger than the United Kingdom. The UN International Seabed Authority (ISA) is responsible for regulating deep sea mining. The ISA estimates there are 21 billion tons of polymetallic nodules scattered across the ocean floor in an area between Hawaii and Mexico.

In toto, the nodules are thought to contain 6 billion tons of manganese, 234 million tons of copper, 270 million tons of nickel, and 46 million tons of cobalt. To place this in perspective, in 2020 total global production of copper was 20,000 metric tons.

Another means of weighing the prospects for sea mining is to take a look at the Cook Islands. That tiny country’s economic zone is estimated to hold 10 billion tons of manganese nodules that also contain rare earth minerals. There are estimates that Cook Islands GDP could increase 100 fold through deep sea mining activities.

It should be noted that although the technology needed for deep sea mining has existed for over half a decade, the industry is still in a nascent stage; however, the cobalt and nickel found in the nodules are key components of lithium-ion batteries. Therefore, this appears to be a development with potential.

Understand Boeing And Where The Two Companies Intersect

Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes (BCA) segment provided 57% of the company’s revenue prior to the grounding of the 737 MAX. Of course, that segment suffered the brunt of the damage inflicted by the MAX debacle.

The 737 narrow-body comprised 81% of the company’s commercial plane backlog at the end of 2020. The 737 also accounted for 40% of Boeing’s free cash flow pre-pandemic.

The 787 constituted 10% of the BCA backlog in 2020.

The BCA segment’s backlog of $282 billion at the end of 2020 was equal to roughly 77% of the firm’s total backlog.

The Boeing Global Services segment (BGS) contributed 17% of revenue before the MAX grounding. BGS provides aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, data analytics, maintenance, and training services to customers.

It is important to note that about half of the BGS revenue stems from governments, and most of that is from military sources. The segment has a backlog of $21 billion at the end of 2020.

Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS) is the segment that competes directly with LMT. That business was largely unaffected by the MAX grounding and provides 26% of revenue in a normal year. Were it a stand-alone business, it would rank as the fifth-largest US defense contractor. As BDS receives 85% of its revenue from contracts with the US government, it is more reliant on that source than LMT.

It competes with Lockheed Martin for contracts related to military aircraft, space systems, missile defense systems, satellites, and satellite launch vehicles. The backlog for BDS stood at $61 billion at the end of 2020.

Many of the advantages held by LMT also pertain to Boeing and result in a wide moat; however, Boeing holds an additional advantage: in the commercial air arena, Boeing operates in a duopoly with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

BA: Recent Contract Wins

Last week, the US Department of Defense awarded a contract potentially worth $23.8 billion to sustain the worldwide fleet of C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft.

A few days before that, the USAF awarded Boeing a contract worth $3.45 billion to provide support and sustainment services to the government for the C-17 Globemaster III.

In mid-September, the company won a contract worth $1.62 billion from the USAF $1.62B to provide missile guidance repair for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system.

In August, net of cancellations and other adjustments, the company increased its commercial aircraft backlog to 4,164 planes with 45 net orders.

As is the case with LMT, the company won a number of contracts worth less than $1 billion which I am not including.

BA: Recent Developments

Beginning with the positive side of recent news, BA management announced late last month that a 737 MAX test flight conducted by China’s aviation regulator was successful. This is expected to result in the return of MAX flights in China posthaste.

Boeing raised its 20-year forecast for aircraft demand from China. BA estimates that the nation will require 8,700 new aircraft valued at $1.47 trillion by 2040 to meet growing demand. The company also forecasts the total market for aerospace products and services over the next decade will reach $9 trillion. This marks an increase in pre-coronavirus projections of $8.7 trillion during the same time period.

Boeing also forecasts the demand over the next ten years for commercial aircraft at 19,000 planes worth $3.2 trillion.

Unfortunately, negative news regarding BA has also trickled in over the last few weeks.

Early this month, Ryanair (RYAAY) reported it ended talks with Boeing for a “large” order for MAX10 aircraft due to a pricing dispute.

We are disappointed we couldn't reach agreement with Boeing on a MAX10 order. However, Boeing have a more optimistic outlook on aircraft pricing than we do, and we have a disciplined track record of not paying high prices for aircraft. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary

About a week before Ryanair’s announcement, it was disclosed that Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF) chose Airbus over Boeing when it ordered 36 single-aisle aircraft with a list price valuation of $4.9 billion. The deal is potentially worth $8.1 billion should Jet2 exercise the option to purchase 60 jets.

In mid-August, Boeing advised that its problem plagued Starliner space capsule would once again face delays. Management stated problems with the Starliner might not be resolved until 2022.

This resulted in the following comment from BofA Analyst Ronald Epstein.

We are concerned it may take Boeing years to fully recover from problems that appear to be stemming from a culture of poor management, a lack of governance oversight and dis-investment in engineering.

Not long after the Starliner problem was revealed, management announced that deliveries of the787 Dreamliner would be delayed until at least late October due to Boeing not being able to meet the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) standards for inspecting the aircraft. Deliveries were suspended in early July when the firm detected manufacturing defects in the noses of certain aircraft. The problem was compounded when the FAA refused to inspect the affected aircraft after Boeing proposed to limit inspections to three planes.

Earlier this year, Boeing halted delivery of the 787s due to issues unearthed by the FAA. Inspectors noted multiple issues, including out-of-specification skin flatness and gaps between fuselage sections.

Late last August, the FFA initiated a broad review of the manner in which Boeing employees address safety issues. This resulted from a small-scale survey that found 35% of respondents "reported problems including pressure and a lack of transparency."

BA: Developments Of A Different Nature

Boeing’s problems with delivery of the 787 dovetail with a trend witnessed across the board. The company is experiencing routine delays in delivering a variety of aircraft.

In August, Boeing delivered 22 commercial jets. In contrast, Airbus delivered 40. During the first eight months of this year, Boeing delivered 206 aircraft versus 384 from Airbus.

Deliveries of the 777x, once scheduled for 2020, have now been delayed until late 2023. Once again, the company has run afoul of the FAA: due to problems discovered in test flights, the FAA has delayed that aircraft’s certification process. Demand for the 777x is also unimpressive. To date, there are only eight confirmed customers for the jet.

BA is also experiencing difficulties reducing its inventory. Boeing began 2021 with 450 aircraft in its inventory and reduced that number to 320 by the end of Q2. In 2018, Boeing delivered 806 aircraft. That number dropped to 267 in the 12 months ending in August.

Between the losses stemming from the 737 MAX fiasco and the repeated problems resulting in production delays, Boeing is beginning to play second fiddle to Airbus, losing significant market share to its rival.

In 2015, Boeing's backlog for 737s stood at 4,392 whereas Airbus had 5,535 firm orders.

As of July of 2021, Boeing’s narrow-body backlog had fallen to 3,314 versus 6,100 narrow-body orders for Airbus.

At the end of August, Boeing had 4,164 orders for commercial aircraft while Airbus had a total backlog of nearly 7,000.

This can present a problem in that airlines generate cost efficiencies by operating like aircraft. A point can be reached where an airline gravitates to one manufacturer to increase or sustain synergies associated with operating and maintaining analogous aircraft.

A Glance At Commercial Aircraft Demand

Recent forecasts for global airline revenue are being revised downward. Projections for airline revenues for 2021 are now roughly one-third that of pre-pandemic levels.

Source: OliverWyman

Aside from the drag on airline traffic caused by the pandemic, other forces are at work that serve to soften demand for new commercial aircraft.

Take Delta’s (DAL) recent deal to purchase 36 used aircraft.

Delta is taking the opportunity to grow their fleet through the acquisition of used (but nearly new) aircraft at a time when there is a significant surplus of availability in the market exerting negative pressure on used aircraft prices and lease rates. Rob Morris, global head of consultancy at Cirium

A plethora of what is described as “gently used” aircraft combined with an airline industry crippled by the pandemic will certainly reduce demand for new aircraft. Nearly two dozen airlines have filed for bankruptcy or ceased operations, and this will inevitably result in pricing pressures for Boeing and Airbus.

Concerning Defense Spending

The following excerpt from CFRA provides a succinct understanding of US defense spending trends.

U.S. defense spending has shown limited or no correlation to economic growth, budget deficits, debt, or political parties in power, according to our analysis. In fact, we believe history shows U.S. defense spending is generally only reduced following culmination of major military engagements. These periods have included the mid-1990s as the Cold War and First Gulf War ended, and in 2012-2015 as the U.S. drew down major operations in the Middle East. We currently see no such drawdown catalyst for U.S. defense spending on the horizon, leading us to forecast 4% - 5% annual growth in defense spending over the next five years. Given its leading market position, we see LMT significantly outpacing this growth rate.

I’ll note I read a similar assessment from Morningstar.

LMT Debt Profile

Lockheed Martin’s debt is rated A-/stable by S&P and Fitch and A3/stable by Moody’s. These ratings fall within the upper-medium grade of the investment-grade range.

LMT has no material debt maturities over the next three years.

The firm has a robust stock buyback program that resulted in the company buying back $9.85 billion worth of shares since 2015. This reduced the average diluted share count by 9.8%. With a recent authorization by the company’s board for an additional $5 billion in share repurchases, the total sum devoted to the stock buyback program stands at $6 billion.

BA Debt Profile

Boeing’s net debt has grown from roughly $5 billion at the end of 2018 to more than $42 billion at the end of the last quarter ($21.3 billion cash and $63.6 billion in debt). Boeing has roughly $15 billion in debt maturing in 2022.

Moody’s has a Baa2/negative senior unsecured rating on BA and Fitch has a BBB-/negative rating. These ratings place Boeing's credit at the bottom of the investment-grade scale.

The company's weighted average interest rate on debt is 5.04%.

Lockheed Martin Stock Valuation

LMT currently trades for $347.80 per share. The average 12-month price target of 8 analysts is $396.03.

The price target of the 5 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $398.04.

The company has a P/E of 13.53x, and a forward P/E of 15.7x. The PEG ratio is 3.15x.

LMT pays a dividend with a current yield of 3.22%. The payout ratio is 41.74% and the five-year dividend growth rate is 9.52%.

Boeing Stock Valuation

BA currently trades for $226.00 per share. The average 12-month price target of 23 analysts is $265.02.

The price target of the 6 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $271.75.

Due to lack of profits, BA has no trailing P/E. The forward P/E ratios provided by Seeking Alpha and Yahoo are 117.62x and 32.57x respectively. Schwab does not provide a forward P/E for the company. Seeking Alpha and Schwab do not provide a PEG for BA. The 5 year PEG ratio calculated by Yahoo is 6.53x.

Is Lockheed Martin Stock Better Than Boeing?

Boeing is recovering from the MAX fiasco, but there are a number of concerns regarding the firm’s future. The recovery of the airline industry is uncertain, and the company took on a heavy debt load at high interest rates to sustain it through the downturn.

Of greater concern to me are the company’s failures to ramp up production, repeated interventions by the FAA related to manufacturing problems, and the erosion of commercial aircraft market share the company is experiencing.

To understand Boeing more fully, I point readers to the work of SA contributor Dhierin Bechai. Mr. Bechai does laudable research and follows the company closely. Although his work covers the company well, his articles, Boeing Scores And Disappoints With 737 MAX and Boeing: Ryanair Ends 737 MAX Talks will aid investors in understanding the trials and triumphs associated with the company’s order and production trends of late.

As for me, I think the future of BA largely rides on the success or lack thereof of the 737 which accounted for 40% of Boeing’s free cash flow pre-pandemic.

Unlike problem plagued Boeing, Lockheed Martin is coming off of a record-breaking 2020.

Source: LMT Investor Presentation

LMT has a much stronger financial foundation, the firm has a healthy and growing backlog, and the F-35 is a robust and guaranteed source of revenue for decades to come.

With all of this in mind, I rate LMT as the better investment by a wide margin.

I rate BA as a HOLD.

I rate LMT as a BUY.

I will readily concede that investors in Boeing may see a surge in the stock price once the company recovers from its current malaise. Unfortunately, the increased debt BA has taken on may weigh on the company for some time.

However, my greatest concern lies in what appears to be a company with a problematic culture. The following statement, echoed by a number of analysts, sums up my perspective.

So far, Calhoun has been superb at keeping the company on a financial even keel. But the real long-term challenge for Boeing is to restore its culture of engineering excellence. Teal Group aerospace consultant Richard Aboulafia.

I’ll admit I have minor misgivings regarding Lockheed Martin’s current valuation. This stems from the firm’s 5 year PEG ratio which is currently above 3x. I seldom invest in stocks with PEG ratios above 2x.

However, I note the stock is trading 40% below its historic TTM P/E and 12% below its historic forward P/E. The fact that it is well below the mid-range of its 52-week high is also appealing.

Last but far from least, with a current yield of 3.22%, and a near double-digit five-year dividend growth rate, I welcome LMT into my DGI portfolio.