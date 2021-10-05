tenkende/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

Two full decades have passed since the start of the 21st century, and countless industries went through revolutionary changes. The communications industry went from 2g to 5g today while the mobile communications device went from 2g phones to smartphones we have today. Even the conservative auto industry is currently shifting towards electric vehicles, yet, the insurance industry did not go through any revolutionary changes until recently. Thus, today, Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is attempting to finally revolutionize the old, inefficient, and hypocritical insurance industry.

I believe Lemonade has the potential to become one of the biggest insurance companies in the U.S. over the next decade for several reasons. First, Lemonade's core ideologies significantly reduce the conflict of interest and create an enormous moat against competitors while luring customers. Second, Lemonade's explosive growth will most likely be successful as the company increases products, geographical regions, and efficiencies. Finally, Lemonade's first-mover advantage in revolutionizing the insurance industry will successfully prevent its competitors from mimicking the success of Lemonade. Therefore, I believe, for risk-tolerant investors, Lemonade can be a decade-long high-risk high-reward growth investment.

Lemonade's Ideology

In my opinion, Lemonade's ideology is one of the biggest factors differentiating the company from the rest of its competitors. The insurance industry is full of irony. Insurance companies claim that if customers pay a certain premium, they will reimburse for customers' damages in the future. However, for the insurance company to make money, they will need to reimburse less than they receive from each customer, creating a conflict of interest. Such a conflict, creating customer dissatisfaction no matter what the insurance company does, is seen in major insurance providers today including Allstate (ALL) and Progressive (PGR). Lemonade, on the other hand, is different. Lemonade donates any leftover premiums to any charities that its customers chose, which effectively reduces the conflict of interest between the company and the customer, increasing the satisfaction and loyalty of each customer. Lemonade does not benefit as much as legacy insurance companies by holding back premiums paid to its customers; therefore, successfully removing conflicts and dissatisfaction. For this reason, I strongly believe that Lemonade's giveback is one of the strongest factors driving the company's growth. Customers will be able to trust Lemonade more than its competitors during an insurance claim.

This act may seem simple, but I believe Lemonade's giveback policy creates an immense moat against its competitors. First, legacy insurance companies will not be able to mimic any giveback policy as it will uproot their business that is already generating hundreds of millions or billions of dollars in net income. Thus, with Lemonade's own unique giveback policies, I believe it differentiates Lemonade from its competitors while providing an immense moat.

Lemonade's Sustainable Growth

Sustainable growth is one of the most important factors when investing in a small growth company seeking to dominate its industry, and Lemonade, I believe, has explosive but sustainable growth for years to come through constant production expansion and efficiencies.

Product

The number of products or services offered by a company is critical to its success as diversified offers can drive customer growth and cross-sell amongst them. Lemonade currently has four products or services, renters, homeowners, pets, and life, contributing 56%, 30%, 13%, and 1% of revenues, respectively. These products are leading Lemonade's customer growth today at about 50% per year as the company is attempting to make all of its services available across the United States. Further, the company is preparing to unveil a new product, Lemonade Car in early 2022. Automobile insurance is one of the biggest types of insurance services in the world with immense potential to lure more customers and to cross-sell. Further, the fact that Lemonade is introducing a new insurance product, Lemonade Car, in less than two years since their launch of Lemonade Pet shows that the management is executing at a high level and extremely fast pace.

Efficiency

Lemonade's competitors are already operating in multiple countries and continents with far more products and services than Lemonade, so how will Lemonade penetrate multiple markets? On top of Lemonade's unique ideology, I believe growth through product launches and international expansion will come from Lemonade's solution to efficiency. It is well known that filing an insurance claim through a legacy company is extremely frustrating because one has to go through numerous agents and weeks/months for their reimbursement. For example, unfortunately, I recently filed a homeowner's insurance claim with Nationwide, which took close to two months for Nationwide to conclude the reimbursement amount. As such, legacy insurance companies can be frustrating; however, Lemonade with its use of artificial intelligence is extremely fast resulting in faster claims processing and higher customer satisfaction. According to Lemonade, about 30% of their total claims are handled instantly through their artificial intelligence technologies that collect data and improve with every claim. Over time, their instant claims processing speed and accuracy will improve even more for faster processing and higher satisfaction as shown in the picture below. Because of Lemonade's unique use of machine learning, I believe Lemonade's expansion in products and geological regions can be unique and successful leading to the company's growth because consumers in all industries are seeking faster and better services since the start of technological innovations, and insurance customers are no different.

[Source - Lemonade's Transparency Page]

The picture below shows the App Store ratings of Lemonade, Nationwide, and Progressive insurance companies, which clearly shows extremely high customer satisfaction for Lemonade.

[Source - App Store]

Financials and Valuation

Financials

Today, Lemonade's financial health is strong enough to continue to support the company through its growth strategies and multiple consecutive quarters of losses until profitability can be achieved. Lemonade's total assets are about $1.5 billion while their total liabilities are about $385 million dollars bringing total liability to assets ratio (L/A) to about 25.67%, which is fairly good. However, Lemonade's net cash used per quarter is increasing year-over-year and is currently at about negative $56 million. Thus, despite Lemonade's current fairly healthy balance sheet, the company will start to have financial trouble if the losses per quarter keep compounding. Overall, I believe investors must keep a close eye on Lemonade's losses and financial health over time, but today, the company is not in a bad position.

Valuation

As the chart below shows, Lemonade's valuation is extremely high compared to its competitors in the industry when comparing the price to sales ratio. However, the company's valuation compared to growth stocks with similar potentials today is at reasonable levels. Before making comparisons, investors must understand why Lemonade's price to sales ratio is about 38. Lemonade, to reduce the volatility risk of being a small insurance company, ceded about 75% of its revenues to reinsurance companies. Thus, without the reinsurance companies receiving revenues, the price to sales ratio would have been close to 9~10. Further, as Lemonade stabilizes, the company plans to reduce the number of revenues going to reinsurance companies as seen in the previous quarters decrease from 75% to 70%. Therefore, considering that Lemonade is growing its in-force premium at 91% year-over-year with a similar price-to-sales ratio as other growth companies growing at similar valuations seen in the chart below, I believe Lemonade's valuation today is reasonable for a growth company especially after a sharp correction seen in recent weeks.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts from Seeking Alpha]

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts from Seeking Alpha]

*Lemonade's price to sales ratio seems high because of their reinsurance strategy.

Risks

As the potential for Lemonade is immense, the risk for the stock is immense as well, since the company is still in the early stages of growth where multiple things can go wrong. First, the insurance industry is an extremely competitive market where companies constantly compete for customer acquisition. Thus, Lemonade, with its history of unprofitability, achieving positive adjusted EBITDA may be extremely difficult for Lemonade, resulting in more dilution in the future as the company seeks to raise more capital. Second, business growth may slow due to competition and the law of increasing numbers. However, despite these risks, I believe Lemonade's unique position in the insurance industry makes the company appealing.

Summary

Lemonade is a fairly new company growing extremely fast in the insurance industry with a goal of revolutionizing the industry through several changes including removing the conflict of interest and making insurance easier and faster through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Thus, I believe over a decade, Lemonade can become one of the biggest insurance players in the world by maintaining current level of growth through product launches, geological expansion, and organic growth. Therefore, I strongly believe investors should look into Lemonade during the current market wide correction.