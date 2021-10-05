Searsie/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I have written a lot about the uranium supply/demand situation over the last few years here at Seeking Alpha and a more detailed breakdown can be read here. We are presently in a deficit and only higher prices will resolve that deficit.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

It has now been quite a while since the spot price of uranium bottomed back in late 2016. While the spot price started to move up from that point ever so slowly, it took until 2020 for the uranium equities to start to perform. Over the last two years though, most uranium equities have significantly outperformed the price of uranium represented by Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) in the chart below.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin

Many uranium equities have, based on valuations, started to price in an even higher uranium price. I have discussed this in prior articles and most recently here. The investment vehicles Yellow Cake and the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) are still some of the best risk-rewards in the industry.

The likelihood that we will see higher uranium prices over the next few years is very high because of the supply/demand mismatch. More recently we have also seen higher inflation in general and much higher energy prices.

While the cost of uranium is still a relatively small part of running a nuclear power plant, some nuclear plants have struggled with profitability. So, the recent rise in energy prices should offer a tailwind to nuclear power and the price of uranium as well.

Figure 3 - Source: Koyfin

Sprott Uranium Trust and Yellow Cake

There is no denying the Sprott Uranium Trust has been a big catalyst for the uranium market. Sprott's acquisition of Uranium Participation Corp was completed in July of this year which is when the Sprott Uranium Trust started trading. It was however August when the ATM offering was in place, we started to see real movement in the uranium purchases, and consequently the price of uranium. The trust has now purchased 11.4Mlbs of uranium in just a few months of trading.

Figure 4 - Source: Data from Sprott's homepage

The activity in the trust was more extreme during late August and early September when we saw the price of uranium tick up daily. We have more recently seen the price of uranium retrace some, but the trust has continued to add more units and bought pounds of uranium, just at a slower pace.

So, unless we see the sentiment turn extremely bearish in the uranium market, the trust will continue to issue more units via the ATM offering, and buy uranium on a regular basis. This will help keep a bid in the market, clear some liquid inventories, and offset regular uranium sales in the spot market.

Figure 5 - Source: Data from Sprott's homepage

The trust is presently trading with a smaller premium even if it has alternated between a discount and a premium more recently. Figure 6 - Source: Data from Sprott's homepage

A purchase in the uranium trust today is equivalent to buying uranium exposure at $44/lb, which is still an attractive level.

Figure 7 - Source: Data from Sprott's homepage

Yellow Cake is similarly priced and the difference between the two entities is relatively small. The uranium trust has a management fee of 0.35% plus operating expenses. Yellow Cake should on the other hand now have total operating expenses below 1% of assets as the company has grown over the last year.

Figure 8 & 9 - Source: My Calculations

Conclusion

The price of uranium will in my view need to reach $50-$70/lb and stay there, which implies an attractive potential upside for the investment vehicles. It is important to remember that the investment vehicles carry no mining, exploration, and permitting risks together with very little operational risk.

While $50-$70/lb has been my base case, recent inflationary pressures, and higher energy prices likely mean $50/lb is on the low side and the likelihood for a uranium price above $70/lb has no doubt increased as well.

Due to the long bear market in uranium, there have been few mines brought online recently, and there is a lack of low-cost near-term projects. So, the longer it takes for the price of uranium to balance supply and demand, the higher the potential is for an overshoot or a sustained higher uranium price eventually.