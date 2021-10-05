Philipp Berezhnoy/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis and Presentation

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) reported its second-quarter 2021 results on August 3, 2021.

Quarterly results snapshot

Revenues for the quarter were $25.35 million with a net loss of $30.6 million or $0.08 per diluted share. Shares outstanding diluted jumped 57.3% to 386.05 million from 245.36 million in 2Q20.

Stock performance

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is a tricky proposition for "LNG projects" not firmly secured but presenting an interesting story nonetheless.

The principal issue here is the project financing and the constant "wait-for-tomorrow-we-will-do-it." I am getting more skeptical, looking at the funding needed and the dilution that will happen. But it is probably due to my cautious nature and previous catastrophic experiences in similar large projects.

So far, the company was ultimately able to find enough contracts to allow for a reduced project. It is progress.

Tellurian signed 10-year agreements to sell 3 million tonnes per annum of LNG with commodity traders Vitol and Gunvor Group and in July with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) for 3 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

Those three contracts total nine mtpa and nearly all of the capacity of Driftwood LNG's first two plants in Louisiana. President and CEO ­­Octávio Simões said,

Tellurian intends to market up to 10 mtpa of LNG in our first phase on a JKM, TTF or blended price basis, as our integrated model provides the flexibility to offer this valuable product. We welcome Gunvor, the largest independent global trader of LNG volumes, to Driftwood and look forward to providing a cleaner fuel to meet growing global energy needs and enable energy access.”

This year, the project has moved from a business model that seeks partners like TotalEnergies (TTE) to a model that sells LNG to buyers like Vitol or Gunvor.

It is the main reason why Tellurian terminated a stock and LNG purchase agreement with France's TotalEnergies SE related to Tellurian's proposed Driftwood LNG export plant in Louisiana.

Because of the gambling nature of the investment, it would be unwise to invest a large amount of Cash here.

But it is also essential to invest a good amount long-term and, above all, short-term trade LIFO about 60% of your long-term position until the payday eventually comes.

The Driftwood LNG Project Phase I

Driftwood LNG LLC, owned by Tellurian Inc., is developing a liquefied natural gas production and export terminal on the west bank of the Calcasieu River, south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Tellurian, in recent months, decided on the smaller of two options for the first phase of the natural gas liquefaction and export facility. The decision was taken after the company could not secure more contracts.

Questions remained about whether the company's strategy of using 10-year supply contracts to finance an LNG export project will ultimately be successful. LNG project developers have traditionally relied on longer-term sale and purchase agreements that cover periods of 15 or 20 years. But an answer may materialize in the months ahead.

The company has started the financing process of Phase I that requires about $12 billion in investment. Furthermore, Tellurian will need at least a decade to build out their production and export facilities before generating revenue.

Tellurian exercised a long-term lease option with Port of Lake Charles in June 2021. It is a 20-year term lease agreement with extension options of up to 50 years.

Tellurian Inc. - 2Q21 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

TELL 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues $ million 6.33 14.27 8.62 8.71 25.35 Quarterly Earnings $ million -128.85 -29.47 -11.65 -26.99 -30.60 EBITDA $ million -112.66 -10.02 96.55 -18.44 -27.44 EPS (diluted) $ per share -0.53 -0.10 -0.04 -0.08 -0.08 Operating Cash Flow $ million -27.10 -9.14 -13.23 -10.48 -20.48 CapEx in $ 0.12 0.00 0.92 1.40 5.35 Free Cash Flow -27.22 -9.15 -14.15 -11.88 -25.83 Total Cash in $ million 88.31 77.95 78.30 58.73 111.86 Total Borrowing in $ million 140.04 118.43 111.09 16.85 0 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 245.36 291.41 311.99 356.68 386.05 Revenue details 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Revenue Natural Gas 6.33 7.27 8.62 8.71 5.58 Revenue NGL 0.00 6.99 0.00 0.00 19.78 Total 6.33 14.27 8.62 8.71 25.35

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt

1 - Quarterly revenues were $25.35 million for 2Q21

Revenues were $25.35 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $6.33 million the same quarter a year ago.

Net loss was $30.60 million or 0.08 per diluted share compared to a loss of $128.85 million or $0.18 per diluted share in 2Q20.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $25.83 million in 2Q21

Note: Free cash flow is the Cash from operation minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow is a loss of $61.01 million with a loss of $25.83 million in 2Q21.

3 - The company had no more borrowing at the end of June.

Tellurian had total Cash of $111.86 million and no more borrowing at the end of June.

The company uses an At-the-Market Program with about $345.8 million remaining at the end of June. It is a vast potential dilution that any shareholder invested in the company should pay attention to. In the recent 10Q, the company said:

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we issued 63.8 million shares of our common stock under our at-the-market program for net proceeds of approximately $182.4 million. As of June 30, 2021, we had remaining availability under the at-the-market program to raise aggregate gross sales proceeds of up to approximately $345.8 million.

The debt is gone, but the shares outstanding are now 470 million compared to 245.36 million in 2Q20.

Technical analysis and commentary

TELL forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $4.20 and support at $3.35. The trading strategy is to keep a core long-term position and trade short-term LIFO using the stock volatility.

The project will take many years, and the company is using the stock to finance its needs. As you can see, the shares outstanding are shooting to the sky, and it is only a beginning. Thus, be very careful and invest in TELL what you can afford to lose.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant.

