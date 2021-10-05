DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) offers a compelling value proposition which is spoiled by structural downsides that limit the fund’s performance.

Introduction

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF is a fund dedicated to achieving high current income by writing covered calls against the S&P 500. Launched in 2013, XYLD is managed by Mirae Asset, a Korean financial services firm based out of Seoul. The ETF has over $500 million in assets under management, with a total expense ratio of 60 basis points.

XYLD offers a strong value proposition in the current investment environment. Yields have compressed substantially throughout the pandemic and today nearly every asset class is priced to perfection. Investment-grade bonds have seen their yield dry up substantially as borrowing costs plummeted during the pandemic. Today, the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index yields significantly less than 2.00%. Meanwhile, dividends in equities have compressed substantially across the board with the S&P remaining close to a record low yield. REITs have compressed as income-seeking investors have noticed the benefits of institutional quality real estate. Despite the attention, real assets are also being pressured by fears of rising interest rates. Even BDCs, which lend to riskier middle-market firms, have compressed to some of their lowest historical yields. To reiterate, the COVID-19 recovery has priced nearly the entire investment ecosystem to near perfection.

This is where XYLD has gained attention from investors. The ETF offers a TTM yield of nearly 10%, which is virtually the highest yield available on the market today. The fund has achieved its goal of distributing a high current yield to shareholders including maintaining these distributions in volatile periods. The fund achieves this goal by writing “covered call” options over the S&P 500 index in the form of an index option. In summary, covered calls involve selling a call option against owned shares, collecting the premium as excess return. So long as the price of the stock remains beneath the strike price, the investor will collect the premium and the option expires worthless. From there, the investor can sell another call option and so on and so forth. However, in the event the market price of the stock passes the strike, the shares will be sold at the strike price. The owner of the shares will lose out on the added benefit between the strike price and the market price at the time of sale. Covered call writing is a well-established strategy with a proven record of success. The strategy is extremely flexible and allows investors to speculate across a wide risk spectrum, assuming liquidity permits.

Covered calls often result in attractive income to investors looking to supplement their dividend income. Adding another source of income becomes especially attractive during a yield-stressed period such as now. Assuming calls are written well out of the money, option writers often generate income with little risk of assignment. In the event an option is assigned, investors are often taking advantage of uncharacteristic runs in the underlying stock. The closer options are written to current prices, the higher the upfront yield.

Owning XYLD has given shareholders an opportunity to participate in the growth of the S&P 500 while employing a battle-tested option strategy. The strategy has worked thus far with consistent positive performance since inception.

We have established that XYLD is a well-performing fund with an attractive value proposition and current yield. Assuming dividends have been reinvested, XYLD shareholders have nearly doubled their investment since the fund’s inception in 2013. XYLD offers investors a convenient package for leaving the options to the sophisticated asset managers. We will further see the upsides by highlighting the fund’s inexpensive expense ratio of 0.60%. Investors looking for convenience should look no further than XYLD. However, we are not opposed to taking the road less travelled. Let’s examine some downsides of XYLD and see if there is a better option.

XYLD Downsides

Overall performance

The single biggest downside of XYLD is the underperformance against its underlying index. Again, XYLD’s strategy is writing covered call options against the S&P 500. The equity portion of the portfolio is representative of the index, with small variances in weighting which are rebalanced in September. To supplement the portfolio, XYLD writes a monthly index option to generate income. In a perfect world, covered call options should supplement income generated by the underlying portfolio with options rarely being assigned. Covered calls are generally a yield enhancement strategy aimed at generating excess return. XYLD has taken an aggressive approach to writing options, leading to the fund’s extraordinary yield. However, as we mentioned above, writing calls near market price will ultimately limit your upside potential. We will detail XYLD’s approach in the next section.

XYLD’s current yield has come at the expense of performance relative to its underlying index. Being that XYLD owns the same underlying shares as S&P 500 ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the fund is taking similar risk on an absolute level. A catastrophic market collapse such as COVID-19 or the Great Financial Crisis would not be mitigated by covered calls beyond the small premium collected along the way. To make matters worse, upside will be severely limited on a sharp recovery due to call options being assigned. All the downside in extreme stress while impairing your upside on the way out. As a result, XYLD has underperformed funds such as SPY, specifically during the recovery period.

The proof is in the pudding as SPY has outperformed XYLD while being substantially more tax efficient due to fewer distributions. While we acknowledge that this is opposite of XYLD’s goal of current income, the result is still worth considering. Taking the same underlying risk with a similar portfolio but halving your total return in a less tax efficient package. Investors seeking yield would be better off considering differentiated income options (such as REITs and BDCs) which offer diversification from a traditional equity portfolio.

Structure

The S&P 500 has experienced an extremely solid decade of growth, perhaps ignoring the first half of 2020. The index was consistent, producing positive returns eight out of the past ten years. This consistency has benefitted investors as stable returns have supported growing portfolios. However, XYLD has been hurt by this consistency. XYLD’s approach to options writing is extremely rigid and explains its underperformance relative to the underlying index. The fund has utilized a strategy of writing monthly, at the money options against the index. If an at-the-money option is not available, the fund will write an option at the strike price immediately higher. This rigidity does not allow the manager to make strategic decisions regarding the strike price. While the strategy is consistent, it excludes flexibility which can be highly beneficial in the options market. For example, during the COVID-19 recovery, the manager was forced to continue writing at the money options despite the rapid acceleration of the underlying index.

The fund writes index options as opposed to options against underlying positions. To simplify, options are priced based on more than one variable. Proximity to the strike, time to expiration, and volatility of the underlying asset are some of the most substantial contributing factors. Knowing that an index will always be less volatile than its constituents independently, XYLD’s strategy becomes impaired. Writing options against the underlying assets would allow the manager to take advantage of higher volatility in the individual positions.

Valuation Risk

The S&P 500 currently presents a valuation risk which is nearly unprecedented. Currently, the index is priced at nearly 35 times earnings, substantially higher than before COVID-19.

JP Morgan recently addressed this concern, indicating they expect a normalization to occur over the next five years as earnings grow into the current valuation. The expansion in valuation has been significant. For reference, this multiple is now 83% higher than S&P 500 in January 2019.

Domestic sectors such as reopening and stay-at-home stocks have benefitted to irrational proportions despite the temporary tailwinds of COVID-19. While a recent pullback in tech has normalized valuations, some categories still remain at exuberant levels.

XYLD’s exposure to the underlying index puts your investment in harm’s way because of the expanded valuations. Should a normalization occur more rapidly due to rising interest rates or other global risks, XYLD will likely experience much of the impact, however, it should be somewhat offset by the fund’s covered calls. The impact is difficult to predict, however, our confidence is low given the fund’s short history. Since 2013, the fund has not been able to prove outperformance of the S&P during any prolonged market condition.

The Alternative

The asset management world has seen transformational change over the past two decades. The rapid, worldwide adoption of the internet has resulted in substantive change to every aspect of life. Few of us go a single day of our week without constant access to a smartphone. The internet has also provided an expansive toolset to individual investors. Many full service brokerage houses emphasize relationship-based services with dedicated wealth management teams who provide financial planning and trade execution. In contrast, firms such as Charles Schwab (SCHW), E*Trade, and Fidelity have pivoted to offer investors a full suite of tools to take on the task. Today, these platforms offer investors direct access to the derivatives market. Investors may consider writing their own covered call options over a passive ETF portfolio as an alternative to XYLD.

As index ETFs have grown in popularity, their options markets have grown accordingly. Today, there is a wide variety of ETFs which offer investors an options market. SPY remains king of ETFs in terms of assets and liquidity. Its options market has followed as every day, thousands of contracts are sold against the ETF both in and out of the money. Additionally, the ETF offers extremely deep options chains with strike prices over 10% out of the money in any given month.

Combining a deep options market with the resources of some of the world's best asset managers, modern investors have the capabilities necessary to effectively implement an options strategy. Additionally, you have the flexibility to judge your own yield/risk balance as opposed to the funds at the money strategy. The result would be a recurring income stream in addition to the ETF’s dividend distribution. Furthermore, investors would benefit from removing the expense ratio of XYLD, in favor of SPY’s expense ratio of 9 basis points. This strategy exposes assignment risk which would sell the underlying position. The result is a cash position which needs to be reinvested in the index or risk staying on the sidelines and missing out on further gains. Options trading is inherently complex, and investors benefit from the simplification of XYLD being held in a single ETF. That said, implementing your own options strategy can be done.

Conclusion

XYLD has earned its strong reputation as an options ETF. The fund has successfully maintained a high distribution while benefitting from strong growth in the underlying index. However, the fund has still substantially underperformed the S&P 500 while exposing shareholders to many of the same risks. Despite the high current yield, the risks simply outweigh the benefits due to the underlying risk factors. We believe there are other differentiated income approaches with similar yields and superior risk profiles. If investors are looking for covered call exposure, they may consider writing their own call options over a passive ETF portfolio.