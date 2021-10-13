David McNew/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) grew EPS by an average 14.61% for the three years ended 2019. Analysts' consensus estimates are for EPS to grow on average by 8.98% between the end of 2019 and the end of 2023. Being almost 100% brick-and-mortar, with only ~2% in online sales, TJX would appear more vulnerable than most to the impact of store closures due to the pandemic. But this comment from the fourth quarter earnings call on Feb. 24, 2021 is encouraging,

The buying environment remains excellent as we continue to see a terrific selection of inventory from both existing and new vendors. We are very pleased with the improved seasonality and mix of merchandise at our stores as our buying teams have done a great job, aggressively sourcing branded product across good, better and best categories.

I previously published article here on Seeking Alpha, "TJX: Outlook Softens, But At Least A Hold" on May 19, 2021. Since that time the company has announced two quarterly EPS beats and Seeking Alpha analysts' EPS estimates have been upgraded. Over the same period the share price has decreased by ~6%. The company has a strong cash position and what appears to be a safe and growing dividend, providing a current yield of 1.58%. Total return prospects for holding through the end of 2023 are in the region of 11% to 19%, based on historical median P/E multiple of 21.86. TJX warrants an upgrade from hold to buy.

A caveat - I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, including TJX, as I believe a market correction is overdue. This should not necessarily deter taking a longer term position in stocks of interest.

TJX: The Business

Per the company's 10-K for year ended January 31, 2021,

TJX operates four main business segments. The Marmaxx segment (T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, tjmaxx.com and marshalls.com) and the HomeGoods segment (HomeGoods and HomeSense) both operate in the United States, the TJX Canada segment operates Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls in Canada, and the TJX International segment operates T.K. Maxx, Homesense and tkmaxx.com in Europe and T.K. Maxx in Australia. In addition to our four main business segments, Sierra operates sierra.com and retail stores in the U.S. The results of Sierra are included in the Marmaxx segment. All of TJX’s stores, with the exception of HomeGoods and HomeSense, sell family apparel and home fashions. HomeGoods and HomeSense offer home fashions.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis appears below.

Looking for Share Market Mispricing of Stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19, and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.

In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Oct. 4, 2021 closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from six analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of the value of TJX shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Oct. 4, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, is 5.86% (line 49). Dividends, including assumed dividend growth of 8% per year, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for TJX, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at the closing share price on Oct. 4, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $8.99 from the present $65.98 to $74.97 at the end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For TJX, the P/E ratio at buy date can decrease by (32.7)% through the end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at the end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For TJX, the share price needs to increase by $13.91 from $61.06 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $74.97 at the end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $74.97, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For TJX, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to the effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at the beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth) to the power of number of years invested.

= $61.06*(1+9.0%)^4 = $86.12 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $86.12*(1-13.0%) = $74.97 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $25.06 ($86.12 minus $61.06) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and the share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $11.15 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($86.12 minus $74.97) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

TJX's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections TJX

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Oct. 4, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2022 to 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. TJX's P/E ratio is presently 29.46, based on depressed Q2-2021 TTM EPS. This is considered distorted by the impact of COVID-19, and it is assumed in due course the P/E ratio will revert to historical levels ~22 to 24 per Table 3 above.

Table 3 shows even with a fall in P/E ratios to historical levels, EPS growth would potentially result in good returns. By 2023, EPS growth appears likely to be sufficient to offset declines in the P/E ratio to historical levels, even at the low end of the range of SA analysts' EPS estimates. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying TJX shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as TJX. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the five highest and five lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the five highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are six analysts covering TJX through the end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 2.5 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is relatively small, suggesting a reasonable degree of certainty, and thus a measure of reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, TJX is conservatively indicated to return between 10.7% and 15.2% average per year through the end of 2023. The 10.7% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 15.2% on their high EPS estimates, with a 12.2% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for TJX, the indicative returns range from 14.7% to 19.3%, with a consensus of 16.2%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For TJX

TJX: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for TJX shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for TJX were positive returns, ranging from 4.9% to 20.6%, for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. Seven of the eight investors achieved double-digit returns. The remaining investor achieved a return of 4.9% due to buying at a time of a spike in the share price at end of 2019. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 4, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking TJX's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 TJX Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows TJX has increased working capital deficit by $3,279 million over the last 4.5 years. The increase is primarily due to deferral of payments, resulting in a significant increase in accounts payable and other liabilities, per this excerpt from TJX's FY-2020 10-K report,

During fiscal 2021, the Company negotiated rent deferrals (primarily for second quarter lease payments) for a significant number of its stores, with repayment at later dates, primarily in fiscal 2022. Consistent with updated guidance from the FASB in April 2020, the Company elected to treat the COVID-19 pandemic-related rent deferrals as a resolution of a contingency by remeasuring the lease liability, with a corresponding offset to the right-of-use asset, using the remeasured consideration. In addition to negotiating deferral of lease payments, the Company also temporarily extended payment terms on merchandise orders, which increased our accounts payable as of the end of the fiscal year, benefiting operating cash flows. As payment terms are reduced and we make deferred payments, the Company expects our operating cash flows to be negatively impacted.

The $1,896 million increase in equity is reflected in the increase of $2,508 million in cash net of debt, and the reduction in net operating assets of $612 million. Outstanding shares decreased by 89.6 million from 1,292.6 million to 1,203.0 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $1,896 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 TJX Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with TJX, but not in an overly concerning way, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Feb. 1, 2018, to Jul. 31, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $10,541 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $8.43.

Net income growth has been strong. EPS growth averaged 14.61% per year from 2016 to the end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $191 million (EPS effect $0.16) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of TJX.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For TJX, these items were a positive $176 million (EPS effect $0.14) over the 4.5-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $1,285 million ($1.03 EPS effect) over the 4.5-year period. However, the market value of these shares is estimated to be $2,023 million ($1.63 EPS effect). The understatement of expense by $738 million is material in the context of non-GAAP earnings total of $10,541 million over the 4.5-year period, but not sufficient to be overly concerning from a "leaky equity bucket" aspect.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $8.43 ($10,541 million) has decreased to $7.81 ($9,788 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $3,812 million were adequately covered by the $9,788 million generated from operations, leaving a $5,976 million increase in equity. This $5,976 million from operations, and estimated $2,023 million value of shares issued to staff, was used to fund $6,102 million in share repurchases, leaving a balance increase of $1,896 million in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

TJX: Summary and Conclusions

TJX has a current dividend yield of 1.58%, increasing dividends, and prospects for total returns of 10% to 19% per year over the next two years. The business appears to be recovering from the impact of the pandemic, and the shares warrant an upgrade from hold to buy.