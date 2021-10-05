Nicola Colombo/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation is on everyone's mind these days as prices continue to rise unabated. While that has created a sense of urgency to get into inflation hedges, a few of these have not worked out quite well. For example, the precious metals appear to be stuck in doldrums and the mining stocks are going through a bad bear market. One would think that these would hedge against inflation, although history has shown the opposite to be true. Today we look at one possible inflation hedge that we came across and we like. We also tell you how we played it and why we still have NOT landed up with the stock.

The REIT

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading REIT that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Outside its core ownership of timberlands, the firm also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business. All of this is done through its taxable REIT subsidiary. So while it is a REIT, it is involved in more businesses than a typical REIT would be. This integrated model works to create good value capture throughout the chain and PCH has delivered steady, if not scintillating, performance over the years.

Data by YCharts

Why It May Work As An Inflation Hedge

PCH's slide showing the segmental breakdown is a great reminder of how many different hard assets it controls.

Source: PCH Q2-2021 Presentation

The different segments move a bit differently as well providing smoother full cycle results than companies that might be involved with any one of these segments. Lumber prices for example have had an amazing run-up as well as a crash down recently.

Source: StockCharts

But the value of timberlands tends to move far slower and generally keeps up with inflation rate over time. So with PCH, you have a company controlling hard assets and one that has at least matched the longer-term movements of the REIT index ETF (VNQ). We also have a very unique asset class that is driven by a different set of demand-supply fundamentals. As others have brought up previously, US housing inventory is old and in need of quick turnover. This will likely underpin the case for longer-term lumber demand. PCH at least appears to be in a position to capitalize on this.

But What Are You Paying?

Investment success doesn't come from buying good things, but rather from buying things well.

Source: Howard Marks

This is one critical reason that many inflation hedges fail to keep up with inflation. If you pay an extraordinary price and you have priced in inflation until the turn of the century, you will likely only make losses on your investment. PCH was one we had kept our eye on for some time but were reluctant to chase it as it moved up alongside the lumber price bubble. But today we are in a different position. While PCH never got exceptionally expensive, it did trade as high as 20% over the Net Asset Value of the stock. Now, NAV is an estimate and based primarily on what timberland acreage would fetch in the open market. Nonetheless, if you bought it near the peak, that is what you would pay for it. The exceptional profits in the last two quarters alongside the fall in the stock price has improved this situation quite a lot. Timberland value has also crept up and PCH now trades at a 10% discount to consensus NAV of $57.50 (S&P Global). So at $52.50 you are not breaking the bank.

There are two other aspects to look at though. The first is the cash flow potential of this asset. While NAV helps you get a sense of an overall ballpark of what the REIT is worth on liquidation, the funds from operations (FFO) multiple is important as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see the big drop in FFO estimates from 2021 to 2022 as the lumber prices have moved significantly lower. That was to be expected. But at midpoints, the numbers are quite reasonable and offer upside if lumber prices move higher again.

Finally, before we jump into any REIT, we must take a look at the debt levels. Here PCH's exceptional year of high lumber prices alongside prudent capital allocation has created a rather unleveraged structure. Net debt to EBITDA is running at under 0.5X!

Source: PCH Q2-2021 Presentation

Needless to say, PCH is a company where you could pay a few multiples of FFO more and still do ok as the minimal leverage creates a rock-solid firm.

How We Played It

PCH is an intelligent capital allocator, and if the stock price falls far enough, they have suggested that they would buy back stock. With this low level of leverage, we have no doubt that that would happen. Alongside the potential for inflation hedging, we are getting to buy PCH with a 3.14% (and sweet as pi), dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

But as our readers know, we tend to create a higher level of safety in our plays and this was no different. We sold the $45 Cash Secured Puts for February 2022 for $2.55.

Source: Interactive Brokers Aug 18, 2021

One thing we must point out here is that at the time we actually expected a very large special dividend from PCH. PCH has done this in the past in windfall years and there was some suggestion of this in the Q2-2021 conference call as well. We had modeled $3.00 of special dividends and calculated our returns based on that ($45.00 strike getting adjusted to $42.00).

Source: Author's App

It appears that this will not happen at the moment. Of course, in the grand scheme of things and we are still making a fairly high return on our Cash Secured Puts. The only difference is that the returns should be calculated on $4,245 of net cash outlay versus the $3,945 of net cash outlay. That gets us to an actual 11.88% annualized yield. What's more is that we prefer the company retaining this cash rather than paying out.

Conclusion

Timberlands are an excellent longer-term inflation hedge. To make it work though, you have to buy that asset class at a good price. We were aiming to purchase PCH at about 25% below tangible NAV and that would give us an excellent entry point. Of course, if we don't get it, we will make far more than the inflation rate just by offering to buy it at a fantastic price. A win-win for us.

