Today, we are revisiting developmental concern Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) for the first time since earlier this year when we recommended a covered call strategy around its shares back in February when the biotech sector was at what turned out at its highest levels of 2021 to date. Like so many names in this space, the stock has been weak for most of this year but has started to rebound lately (see below). Can the rally continue? We take a look at that question below.

Company Overview:

Zogenix is a small biopharma concern focusing on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company is based right outside of San Francisco. The shares currently fetch around $16 apiece and sport an approximately market capitalization of $875 million.

Source: Company Website

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

The company's primary asset is FINTEPLA. This compound is a low-dose fenfluramine targeting rare and serious pediatric seizures. It was approved for seizures for Dravet syndrome late in June of 2020 in the United States and also has marketing approval in the European Union, UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. In addition, the compound has Orphan Drug status in Japan. Zogenix has exclusive distribution agreement with Nippon Shinyaku around FINTEPLA and they intend to file for marketing approval in Japan by the end of this year.

Dravet syndrome is a rare, devastating and life-long form of epilepsy that generally begins in infancy. The probability for Dravet syndrome is approximately one per 16,000 live births with onset occurring within the first year of life. In several studies, FINTEPLA demonstrated the ability to provide significant and durable seizure reduction for many Dravet syndrome patients whose seizures were not adequately controlled on their existing anti-epileptic medicines.

The company has also positioned FINTEPLA to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or LGS which affects around 15,000 to 18,000 individuals in the United States. On September 28th, the company filed an sNDA with the FDA for this indication. Two days later, it posted the latest data from the late-stage study supporting this application. Zogenix should file for marketing approval in Europe for this indication by the end of this year.

(Source: Company)

Finally, the company is finalizing the late-stage trial design to evaluate FINTEPLA for treating CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, hoping to move that indication forward to eventual approval.

Zogenix is also developing MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called thymidine kinase 2 deficiency. The company is targeting the first half of 2022 for submitting a marketing application for this indication for this compound.

Second Quarter Results:

Zogenix posted mixed second quarter results on August 5th. The net loss of $1.05 a share was a bit under expectations while the top line numbers were above the consensus. Revenues for FINTEPLA seem to be ramping up nicely with over 850 patients prescribed to in total by end of the first half of 2021. Net FINTEPLA product revenues came in at $17.5 million for the second quarter which was a 42% sequential increase from the first quarter of this year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analysts remain sanguine on the company's prospects. Over the past three months, eight analyst firms including Citigroup and Stifel Nicolaus have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered within these ratings range from $20 to $62 a share.

On September 9th, UBS initiated the shares as a Buy with a $23 price target. Here is the commentary from the investment bank's analyst at that time.

Topline growth prospects for the company, driven by lead drug FINTEPLA, are not captured at current levels. The analyst expects Zogenix to generate more sales momentum from the potential approval for use in LGS in 2022 as well as its management's strategy to "call on a broader set of prescribers".

Raymond James seems to be the lone pessimist on the stock, last maintaining its Hold rating on the stock on July 9th of this year.

One other encouraging note, there has been no insider selling in the stock so far this year. In May and June of this year, three directors bought around $375,000 worth of shares in aggregate. The company ended the first half of 2021 with approximately $393 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after using just under $110 million in cash for all operations in the first six months of this year.

Verdict:

It is notable that GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) was purchased for a large buyout premium earlier this year by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). The deal happened in February and was worth just over $7 billion. GW Pharma's main asset was cannabis-based Epidiolex, which also is approved to treat seizures related to Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. There was some speculation in June that Zogenix might attract an activist investor, but at this point, this amounts to rumors as does any potential buyout.

As a standalone entity, Zogenix has merit especially if it can significantly reduce its cash burn in coming quarters as FINTEPLA revenues ramp up. When FINTEPLA was first approved, Guggenheim projected the compound could see potential peak sales of $450 million 5-7 years into its rollout. Add in LGS and potentially CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder indications in coming years, and the long-term potential value seems to be there. In addition, MT1621 could be approved for thymidine kinase 2 deficiency late in 2022, or more likely in the first half of 2023 if all goes well.

That said, the journey is likely to continue to be bumpy given FINTEPLA is still in the early stages of its rollout and the company is still burning significant amounts of cash. Therefore, I continue to hold most of my stake in ZGNX via covered call positions for risk mitigation purposes even though I view the long-term risk/reward profile of the stock as favorable.

