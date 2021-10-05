G0d4ather/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summary

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), designs, develops, and markets semiconductors and provides infrastructure software to most of the fortune 500. The company has become a $200 billion behemoth over the last 15 years by acquiring sustainable technology leaders in the semiconductor space and then shifting its focus to infrastructure software companies.

Broadcom has been able combine its offerings on a common sales platform where the company can use its extensive knowledge and close relationships with the world’s largest companies to maintain its competitive advantages. The management team’s disciplined approach to capital allocation combined with the company’s strong customer relationships should result in strong EPS and free cash flow growth into the foreseeable future.

We view Broadcom as a strong EPS compounder and believe the market underappreciates the company’s sustainable competitive advantages and growth potential. We view an equity investment as lower-than-average risk with 17.5% upside over the next 12 to 18 months.

As a Compounder Broadcom boasts the following:

Above market growth – Since the company’s IPO in 2009, Broadcom has compounded EPS at an impressive 32.7% rate through 2020. This compares to just 7.2% for the S&P 500.

– Since the company’s IPO in 2009, Broadcom has compounded EPS at an impressive 32.7% rate through 2020. This compares to just 7.2% for the S&P 500. Secular growth – Broadcom’s operations within semiconductors and enterprise software positions the company to benefit from secular growth trends. Semiconductor industry forecasts call for 5.3% annual growth through 2025, with certain sectors where Broadcom has large exposures (such as wireless) growing above 7%. Within enterprise software the company’s exposure to enterprise security as well as mainframe computing solutions should drive mid-single digit growth over the long term.

– Broadcom’s operations within semiconductors and enterprise software positions the company to benefit from secular growth trends. Semiconductor industry forecasts call for 5.3% annual growth through 2025, with certain sectors where Broadcom has large exposures (such as wireless) growing above 7%. Within enterprise software the company’s exposure to enterprise security as well as mainframe computing solutions should drive mid-single digit growth over the long term. Deep economic moat – The markets Broadcom competes in are characterized by high barriers to entry and moderate to high threat of substitutes. In semiconductors, Broadcom has been a dominant player in the wireless and networking space for over 15 years and has very strong relationships with major buyers. The company protects its competitive advantages with its more than 22,000 patents related to its technology. On the infrastructure software side, Broadcom focuses on large fortune 500 companies and typically has sticky long-term relationships with their customers. The strength of the Broadcom’s moat is characterized by its close to 60% EBITDA margins.

– The markets Broadcom competes in are characterized by high barriers to entry and moderate to high threat of substitutes. In semiconductors, Broadcom has been a dominant player in the wireless and networking space for over 15 years and has very strong relationships with major buyers. The company protects its competitive advantages with its more than 22,000 patents related to its technology. On the infrastructure software side, Broadcom focuses on large fortune 500 companies and typically has sticky long-term relationships with their customers. The strength of the Broadcom’s moat is characterized by its close to 60% EBITDA margins. Low capital intensity – Broadcom outsources most of its manufacturing, assembly and testing activities to foundries and third-party contractors making the business require low amounts of capital to expand and grow. The company’s software business is also capital light. Capex as a percent of revenue for the last 5 years has average just 2.9% of revenues and has been under 2% of revenues for the last 3 years. The company does invest significantly in R&D, spending between 15% and 20% of revenues annually (~$5bln).

– Broadcom outsources most of its manufacturing, assembly and testing activities to foundries and third-party contractors making the business require low amounts of capital to expand and grow. The company’s software business is also capital light. Capex as a percent of revenue for the last 5 years has average just 2.9% of revenues and has been under 2% of revenues for the last 3 years. The company does invest significantly in R&D, spending between 15% and 20% of revenues annually (~$5bln). Conservative Balance Sheet – Broadcom and its management team remain committed to maintaining an investment grade credit rating. The company is rated BBB- from S&P and had a net debt to TTM EBITDA ratio of 1.85x as of the company’s most recent fiscal quarter ended August 2021. Management has been pragmatic in their use of debt and has created significant shareholder value as a result. The company has funded investments with debt that they pay back quickly by selling noncore asset and/or using the company’s high free cash flow.

– Broadcom and its management team remain committed to maintaining an investment grade credit rating. The company is rated BBB- from S&P and had a net debt to TTM EBITDA ratio of 1.85x as of the company’s most recent fiscal quarter ended August 2021. Management has been pragmatic in their use of debt and has created significant shareholder value as a result. The company has funded investments with debt that they pay back quickly by selling noncore asset and/or using the company’s high free cash flow. Impressive Management Team - Hock Tan has been President & CEO of Broadcom since 2005. His track record is nothing short of impressive. Since Avago’s IPO in August 2009 (Broadcom’s name prior to it acquiring Broadcom Corporation in 2015), the stock has produced average annualized returns of 35.6% versus 15.2% for the S&P 500.

Hock Tan is a savvy capital allocator. He built Broadcom’s hardware/semiconductor business through a series of significant acquisitions through 2016. Since, he has been focused on building out the company’s infrastructure software segment, picking up three major acquisitions over the past 5 years.

Thesis

Broadcom is a blue-chip like company with a premier CEO and leading market positions in growing end markets such as wireless, data center, and artificial intelligence.

In 2020, management recognized the potential for chip supply chain issues early and their actions to reduce the impact of shortages on the company speaks to their quality and should continue to benefit earnings for the next several quarters.

Broadcom has also benefited from accelerating trends because of COVID-19. Revenues are expected to grow at mid-to-high single digit rates in 2022 and 2023. The stock currently trades at a 25% discount to the S&P 500 on a P/E basis. In our view, a P/E discount to the market of 10% to 15% is warranted given the company’s free cash flow margins, credit quality, returns on equity and expected EPS growth.

Broadcom’s relative valuation de-rating started at the end of 2017 as the company’s semiconductor solutions revenues declined because of decreases in worldwide smartphone shipments. 4G upgrades caused a peak in mobile sales in 2016. The rollout of 5G smartphones is reversing this trend, and we expect smartphone sales growth for the next 6-18 months.

We estimate Broadcom’s 4-year EPS CAGR from 2019 to 2023 should be about 11.6%, which is just slightly below the expected EPS growth rate of the S&P 500. AVGO at 15.4x our 2022 EPS estimate, which is a 25% discount to the forward P/E of the S&P 500.

Source: IDC

Should Broadcom’s relative valuation re-rate back to the 10%-15% discount it averaged between 2014 and 2017, then AVGO would trade at ~17.5x. Using our FY22 earnings estimate of $30.81 this works out to a $538 stock price.

$538 plus a year and a quarter’s worth of dividends of $20.20 equates to a total return of 17.5% over the next 15 months.

Our downside case is a 13.2x P/E, which implies a 10.1% downside possibility over the next year, with dividends.

Did we mention the 3% yield on the stock today?

Broadcom is a long-term story we really like. While it may not be a 50% type return investment, we view it as an underappreciated “blue chip” like stock with exposure to secular growth trends and upside optionality from M&A.

Capitalization

Industry

Broadcom competes in the semiconductor and the enterprise software markets. Both industries have unique and attractive long-term characteristics.

Semiconductors

The semiconductor industry is vast with numerous sub-segments serving multiple end-markets. Participants rely largely on a distribution sales model (the major publicly traded players are Arrow (ARW) and Avnet (AVT)).

The most common type of semiconductor is called an integrated circuit (IC). There are three types of ICs,

1) Logic (chips that can think, e.g. microprocessors which are inside computers),

2) Analog (chips that interface between the real world and logic chips), and

3) Memory (chips that store data).

AVGO designs and sells analog chips and what are known as mixed-signal semiconductors. Mixed-signal chips combine both analog and digital circuitry on the same chip. This design has become very popular given the growth in smartphones and need to miniaturize.

Broadcom has several large competitors across their end markets. Major competitors include Qualcomm (QCOM), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Qorvo Inc, (QRVO), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), Analog Devices (ADI), Intel (INTC), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Microchip Technology (MCHP), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Computing and wireless communications make up ~ 65% of the semiconductor market while consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and wired communications make up the balance.

Source: IDC

Wireless communications have been the largest driver of growth over the last 15 years and this end market is expected to continue to grow at high-single digit rates (HSD) for the next 5 years. Automotive is expected to grow the fastest through 2025, as chips play a significant role in electric vehicles (EV’s) as well as ICE vehicles, given the increasing number of electronics / sensors in cars.

The demand for semiconductors tends to grow steadily year in and year out, with disruption to growth occurring during recessions. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been accustomed to supply driven challenges, as adding capacity is capital intensive and often takes years to complete.

For example, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, is currently constructing a plant in Arizona that is expected to cost $12 billion. Construction is expected to break ground this year, but production is not expected to begin until 2024. This capital intensity coupled with long construction times can lead to periods of significant supply disruptions resulting in higher prices (what we are experiencing today), followed by new capacity then cratering prices.

Given this volatility, investors have demanded better capital allocation strategies from semiconductor companies. Now many firms employ a fabless manufacturing model (e.g. AMD exited its foundry, now ticker GF in 2013). A fabless production model is one whereby chip companies design their chips in-house, but outsource the actual manufacturing of their products. This is the strategy that Broadcom employs with upwards of 85% of their chip manufacturing performed by TSMC.

Infrastructure Software

Today, Broadcom competes in three major software markets: mainframe computing, business operations, and cyber security. Competition within these is typically based on the breadth of product offerings as well as depth of customer relationships and industry experience. Demand is driven by growth of corporate IT budgets and spending, which according to IDC should grow 4-5% per year through 2025.

Large organizations utilize mainframe computers to carry out mission critical applications and data processing. Mainframe computing is a mature and consolidated industry as Broadcom, IBM, and BMC Software (taken private by KKR in 2018) account for 90% market share combined. While there are some secular decline concerns, overall mainframe computing is still a highly critical part of a company’s IT system. In particular, the growth of digital interactions between businesses and their customers has increased demand for mainframe computing.

Enterprise solutions is more fragmented and encompasses several different services. This space is triple the size of the mainframe solutions market. While also mature, enterprise solutions continues to grow. Business functions such as DevOps have grown in popularity within organizations.

Some of the larger players within enterprise solutions include Atlassian (TEAM), New Relic (NEWR), Proofpoint (PFPT), SailPoint (SAIL), SolarWinds (SWI), Splunk (SPLK) and certain divisions inside of Salesforce (CRM) and Cisco (CSCO).

The third segment, cyber security is a fast-growing industry with areas such as endpoint security, secure web gateway and data loss prevention. The security industry is expected to grow in the high single digits to mid-teens percentage range over the next 5 to 7 years.

Security software is competitive but also known for having very sticky relationships. Some of the major players include McAfee (MCFE), Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), CyberArk Software (CYBR), Rapid7 (RPD), and FireEye (FEYE).

Business

History

In 1961, Hewlett-Packard established a semiconductor products division, the predecessor to Broadcom today. HP spun out their semiconductor division as part of Agilent Technologies in 1999. Six years later in 2005, KKR and Silver Lake acquired the chip division of Agilent and formed Avago.

At the time, Silverlake and KKR brought in the current CEO Hock Tan to run the business. Over the next few years Avago would launch several innovations including the first Wi-Fi + Bluetooth + FM combo chip for mobile phones in 2007. Avago IPO’d in August of 2009 under the ticker AVGO.

The semiconductor industry went through a wave of consolidation during the 7 years after the financial crisis. This was in an effort to maintain supplier power with the big technology companies such as Apple and Amazon.

In 2014, Avago acquired LSI Corp for $6.6 billion, its first big transaction. The acquisition almost doubled the size of the company and it moved Avago away from specialized products and more towards mainstream areas such as network and storage.

Two years later, Avago acquired Broadcom for $20 billion creating a $12.7 billion revenue company. The combination resulted in the new company adopting the Broadcom name while keeping Avago’s ticker AVGO.

Since that deal, Broadcom changed its focus to building out infrastructure software products through M&A. The company acquired Brocade for $6 billion in 2017, CA Inc. for $18.8 billion in 2018 and Symantec’s enterprise security business for $10.7 billion in 2019.

Segments

Broadcom now operates in two business segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. Semiconductor solutions makes up ~73% of total company revenues whereas infrastructure software makes up the remaining 26%.

Semiconductor Solutions

Semiconductor solutions is an $18 to $20 billion business focused on both digital and mixed signal products as well as analog products. The major end-markets in this segment are wireless (~30%), networking (35%), broadband (18%), server and storage (13%) and industrial (4%).

Wireless, networking, and broadband end-market demand trends appear favorable today owing to the pandemic and the migration of work to home setting. In contrast, server and storage revenues have struggled and recent quarters since sales are typically linked to enterprise spending, which we believe is in the early stages of recovery after the pandemic.

Some of Broadcom’s major products include chips that enable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS systems on mobile phones as well as application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) which are an important component within artificial intelligence.

The semiconductor solutions segment does have customer concentration issues, as many of the major end markets are dominated by large companies. Apple represented 15% of total company sales in FY 2020. Broadcom has had many of its customer relationships in place for multiple years which gives the company an advantage in offering products that are tailored to meet their customers’ needs.

Infrastructure software

Broadcom’s infrastructure software business is the combination of the three software companies the company acquired starting with Brocade in 2017. This segment makes up approximately 25% of AVGO’s revenues.

There are four areas of focus here including:

(1) mainframe software,

(2) BizOps software,

(3) cyber security, and

(4) fiber channel storage area networking (FC SAN) management.

Mainframe, BizOps, and cyber security are the key areas and are expected to grow in the mid-single digits organically over the long-term.

Mainframe software and BizOps were part of the acquisition of CA Inc. in 2018 and comprise of most of the segment’s revenues. Broadcom offers mainframe software to support companies with activities such as application development, compliance & data protection, database management, and workload automation.

The company also offers solutions designed to integrate a company’s operations and technology functions which management refers to as BizOps. These businesses are very sticky given high switching costs. Their customers are also large multi-national corporations with whom Broadcom has long standing relationships.

Broadcom entered the cybersecurity solutions space after acquiring Symantec’s enterprise security business in 2019. Symantec is the leading enterprise cybersecurity company in the world with #1 market shares in the endpoint, web proxy, and data loss prevention markets.

90% of the company’s customers are fortune 500 companies and 99% of Symantec’s top 500 customers have been using the company’s solutions for more than three years. Cybersecurity is a growing market as cyber-attacks have become more frequent and work from home more commonplace.

Broadcom picked up the FC SAN business from Brocade, which it acquired in 2017. This business is in secular decline, and management expects that it will continue to decline in the future.

Management

Broadcom has been run by the same CEO for the last 16 years. KKR and Silver Lake brought in Hock Tan after buying Avago in 2005. Prior to becoming CEO of Avago, Tan spent 10 years as President of Integrated Device Technologies.

Broadcom has had immense success under Mr. Tan’s leadership. He has taken the company from a small chip company valued at $2.7 billion to the $200 billion behemoth it is today. His strategy of acquiring companies with leading technologies and market shares, and then plugging their products into AVGO’s internal sales and marketing teams to sell the large enterprise customers has created huge shareholder value over the past 15 years. Mr. Tan has a reputation for his cost-cutting and focusing on cash flow generation.

Here is a quote discussing Broadcom’s acquisition strategy at a Deutsche Bank Conference back in September 2018,

We do not see ourselves per se as a consolidator in the industry. It just happens that way sometimes, but we're not. We are not about buying up semiconductor companies, falling it under a common umbrella and continuing to shrink the number of semiconductor companies out there.” “On [the] contrary, in the last five years, [we’ve] bought five companies. We have [shed] or [divested] more than five companies out there. What we do is really, therefore, not doing a consolidation or more commonly called a rollup of the industry, far from it, we pick and choose specific businesses we identified, I would say, and target specific product lines that we feel what I call sustainable technology leaders in semiconductors and that's what we go for. Anything else around it in any acquisition we make, we divest or shut down with no interest in focusing any management attention or resources in businesses that are very commoditized and that are not sustainable, that's one way to look at it.”

Bloomberg transcript – Broadcom at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 09/13/2018

Tan appears to have a great ability to find business with sustainable competitive advantages, even if buried inside of a major company. He is also keen on making sure that no resources are spent on lower ROE businesses, or ones that would be a distraction for management. Acquisitions tend to outperform synergy targets.

Tan is also surrounded by several long tenured employees. Broadcom’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Charlie Kawwas, was Chief Sales Officer for the company for the last 5 years. The company’s recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Kirsten Spears, was the company’s VP and Corporate Controller from 2014 to 2020. Ms. Spears replaced Thomas Krause who was appointed to the president of Infrastructure software. He worked as a VP of corporate development for four years until he was appointed CFO in 2016.

Update on FQ3 2021

Broadcom reported third quarter earnings on September 2nd which exceeded analyst estimates. Revenue grew 16% y/y, EBITDA grew 23.4% y/y, and non-GAAP EPS grew 29% y/y. The company’s strength in cloud, 5G, broadband and wireless allowed them to benefit from secular growth trends in these areas. Semiconductor revenue and infrastructure software were up 19% and 10% y/y, respectively, while margins in both segments continued to expand.

Broadcom’s networking revenue was up 19% y/y to $1.8 billion in the quarter, which was driven by the expansion of 5G networks and share gains in data center products. The company’s broadband revenue grew 23% y/y to $910 million driven deployments of WiFi 6 technology and investment in next-generation fiber. Wireless revenue was up 35% y/y to $1.4 billion and is expected to grow 25% y/y next quarter as next generation smartphones have all been released.

This quarter showed that the company sits in a great position to benefit from several technology secular growth trends. While management did not provide FY2022 guidance, Hock Tan did speak positively about 2022 being another strong year,

…What we are seeing now -- or what we expect to see in 2022 in terms of broad direction is, we see in telcos, service providers are running well, quite hot, and it looks like they are sustaining as opposed to perhaps rolling over. They seem to be sustaining where we are right now. And regarding enterprise, it's pretty much what we had indicated before and continue to see, which is a continuing trajectory of improving demand -- spending and demand. And we see that continuing to improve and grow next -- this coming quarter, Q4 and beyond. In fact, I would say that the engine for growth for our semiconductor business in 2022 will likely be enterprise spending, whether it's coming from networking, one sector for us, and/or from server storage, which is largely enterprise, we see both this showing strong growth as we go into 2022. While, just to repeat myself, we see telcos and service providers not rolling over, just hanging up there at a very elevated level.

Bloomberg transcript – Broadcom Q3 2021 Earnings Call 09/02/2021

These comments suggest growth beyond just the rebound we’ve seen this year.

Management has also communicated that they continue to take actions to minimize supply chain disruptions. When asked about the supplier price increases, Hock said that they have supply availably lined up well for 2022 and that they feel quite good given the constraints the company has.

Bottom line is each quarter AVGO has reported solid numbers. We have continued to feel more confidence about its direction and growth going forward.

We also see potential for a significant buyback authorization in the near future. Management recently increased their return requirements for acquisitions and there is now over $11 billion of cash on the company’s balance sheet. That is an all-time high. A lack of interesting deals leads us to believe that management will shift their focus towards return excess capital to shareholders.

Model and Projections

Management provided fourth quarter 2021 guidance when it released earnings on September 2nd. Their guidance implies 14.7% revenue growth in 2021. EBITDA margins are expected to be over 60% for the full year. EPS should close out the year up 26% to $27.90.

We estimate that revenues will grow by 7.3% in 2022. EBITDA margins should expand, driven by new semiconductor product introductions and operating leverage in both divisions.

While we expect slower growth in FY22, semiconductor solutions lead times remain elevated at 45 to 50 weeks, implying strong demand across the business. Long lead teams also indicate that management has good visibility through much of next year. AVGO has expressed optimism as it relates to growth in FY22.

We estimate EPS will grow 10.4% to $30.81 in FY22. We see EPS growing 7.2% to $33.04 in FY23. We are slightly below the street for FY22 and above the street for FY23.

Comparable Companies

Since Broadcom has grown into a conglomerate, with two segments and multiple businesses within each segment, it is hard to come up with exact comps.

For the semiconductor solutions segment, the best peers are those focused on mobile handsets, data centers, and telecom chips in general. These products make up the largest percentage of the Semiconductor Solutions segment revenues. This includes companies such as Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks, Marvell Technology, and Qorvo.

Coming up with comps for the infrastructure software is a little trickier. But overall slower growing software companies like McAfee, SolarWinds, and Oracle are probably best. Cisco and IBM are okay comps for Broadcom as an enterprise.

Valuation

Broadcom’s valuation discount relative to the S&P 500 has gotten larger even as the company’s EPS growth rate continues to exceed that of the market (adjusted for base effects of the pandemic). We would also point out that AVGO’s business has superior margins and returns on capital versus the typical S&P 500 company.

Appreciation for the near-term and long-term outlook for the semiconductor segment and the infrastructure software segment’s predictable high free cash flow should result in P/E discount versus the S&P 500 closer to 10% to 15%. That is the average the stock traded at between 2014 and 2017.

The S&P 500 currently fetches a 20.3x P/E on its blended forward 12-month (BF12M) EPS estimates. A 14% discount to this multiple implies that Broadcom’s stock is worth ~$540 ($30.81 x 17.5) on our FY22 estimates and ~$577 ($33.04 x 17.5) on our FY23 estimates.

Including dividends, we think it’s possible for the stock to achieve total returns of 17.5% over the next 12 to 18 months and up to a 30% total return over the next 24 to 36 months.

We estimate in our downside scenario a 35% discount to the S&P valuation, which at 13.2x our estimates would result in a 10% drop on the stock.

Applying 70% weight of the comp average (ex. MRVL) EV/EBITDA multiple in the Semiconductor segment, and a 30% weight to the average EV/EBITDA multiple of MCFE, CSCO, and ORCL’s yields a blended multiple of 13.8x. This is our base case valuation.

Over the last 7 years, Broadcom has historically traded at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.9x with the bottom end of the range at 9.5x. We put less emphasis on this range given that the historical multiples do not take fully into account the company’s infrastructure software businesses.

Risks

Reliance on wireless Industry and large customers – Apple totaled 15% of Broadcom’s sales in 2020 and the wireless market was 34% and 29% of semiconductor revenues in Q2 and Q3 of 2021, respectively. Wireless sales make up about 25% to 30% of Broadcom’s total company sales. Smartphone shipments were a large driver of growth for Broadcom and unit sales peaked in 2017 according to IDC data.

We expect revenue from the company’s wireless products grow low to mid-single digit growth through 2025 as 5G rolls out and consumers look to upgrade their phones. However, when the upgrade cycle begins to slow down, Broadcom will be forced to be more reliant on increased usage of chips within smartphones as well as improved pricing.

Dependence on contract manufacturing and suppliers of critical components – Any disruption to Broadcom’s supply chain could pose risks to the company’s sales and relationships with major customers.

Broadcom has navigated well through chip manufacturing shortages as management addressed the problem early in the pandemic. However, Taiwan Semiconductor represented 87% of Broadcom’s outsourced manufacturing in 2020. Taiwan has been at the center of geopolitical issues between the U.S. and China, which poses a potential risk.

Additionally, 2/3 of the materials used in the manufacturing of Broadcom’s chips come from six materials suppliers. Broadcom does not have long-term supply agreements with these manufacturers.

Risks associated with distributors and other channel partners – A major challenge for the semiconductor industry is forecasting what true end market demand is for chips. Broadcom is no exception to this. Almost all the company’s sales run through third party distributors and inventory stocking and/or de-stocking can create near term volatility in revenue. The industry is prone to sales misses and inventory write-downs.

Key man risk – Hock Tan is 68 years old and has been the driving force behind Broadcom since 2006. If he were to leave the company for any reason it may pose a risk to the company’s M&A strategy which has been an important creator of shareholder value since Tan first joined the company.

Conclusion

Broadcom is a best-in-class company with dominant market positions in an industry where demand growth will likely be strong and stable for many years to come. Tan is a top CEO in tech, with an excellent track record of creating shareholder wealth.

We like exposure to key technology trends such 5G, AI, and data center that Broadcom provides. Additionally, the potential for a major accretive acquisition adds upside optionality for additional value creation, while collecting a 3% dividend yield.

Written in Conjunction with NJ Value Investor.