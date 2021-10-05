A 6% October Pullback Can Spring 3 Dogs Of The Dow For Dividend Income

Foreword

While more than half this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, the ten lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are worth a look. This month none of the ten live up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices. Five, however, show prices within $17 of meeting that goal.

With renewed downside market pressure of 38%, it would be possible for seven (CVX, DOW, VZ, WBA, MRK, KO, & CSCO) to become elite fair-priced dogs with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end. However, exuberance has so far prevailed in the 2021 market and the prices of all Dow stocks are currently up and out of reach for now.

After the 2020 Ides of March dip, and others yet to come, the time to buy top yield Dow dogs may soon return. A 6% October pullback can free 3 Dogs Of the Dow for dividend income from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices. They are: DOW; VZ, and WBA.

[See the summary of top ten fair-priced October Dow Dogs in Actionable Conclusion 21 near the middle of this article.]

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expect 17.97% To 23.27% Net Gains From Top-Ten Dow Dogs As Of October 1, 2022

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as also being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, this October, 2021 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 30% accurate.

Estimates of dividend-returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points for the projections below. Note: one-year target prices estimated by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 1, 2022 were:

YCharts.com

Walmart Inc (WMT) was projected to net $232.66, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Nike Inc (NKE) was projected to net $229.65, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

Dow Inc (DOW) was projected to net $225.92, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number is still not available for DOW.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) was forecast to net $214.36, based on a the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, including annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% under the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $213.26, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% greater than the market as a whole.

Visa Inc (V) netted $205.35 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Boeing Co (BA) was projected to net $197.08 based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% greater than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) was projected to net $194.84, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% under the market as a whole.

Intel Corp (INTC) was projected to net $179.93, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-seven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) was projected to net $179.71, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.73% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 5% under the market as a whole.

Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The October, 2021 Dow 30 By Yield

YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 2.68% To 5.14% Per YCharts And 2.79% To 5.46% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 10/1/21 by YCharts and IndexArb represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same ten stocks in slightly different orders.

The top Dog of the Dow stock for YCharts and indexARB was the lone energy dog in the top ten, Chevron Corp [1]. Both YCharts and IndexARB put the lone basic materials dog in second place, Dow Inc [2], and put the lone communication services sector member of the top ten in third place, Verizon (VZ) [3].

Both put the first of two technology dogs in fourth place, International Business Machines (IBM) [4] and put the second technology dog in tenth place Cisco System Inc (CSCO) [10].

The lists also agreed on the fifth place finisher, putting the first of three healthcare firms in that place, Walgreen's Boots Alliance (WBA)[5]. However, the sixth through eighth holders were scrambled in the two lists. YCharts gave sixth place to lone industrials member, but IndexArb put it eighth, 3M Co (MMM) [6][8], and the second and third healthcare sector members were slated seventh and eighth by YCharts, but sixth and seventh by IndexARB: Amgen Inc (AMGN)[6][7], Merck & Co Inc (MRK) [8][7].

The consumer defensive, standout, Coca-Cola Co was ninth on both lists to complete the October top ten list of dogs of the Dow by yield.

YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 10/1/2021. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com. There was a $4.02 difference in estimated total single share dividends between YCharts and IndexArb, resulting in a $24.04 total cost per dividend dollar differential. These numbers were large enough to impact the comparative percentages by 1%.

This month all of the top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. That did not happen this month.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Are All Overbought

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, all of these 27 dividend payers are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs, with the non-dividend payers being particularly dismal. The Dow top-ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for October 1, 2021 was $28.49 per YCharts or $26.09 in the IndexArb reckoning.

One that cut its dividend in March, Boeing, has re-learned (and is now certified that it knows how to fly) and is thus prepared to take off again if someone ever orders planes made in the USA again. BA may not recover from being in worse shape than was GE when excused from the Dow index. As for DIS, the magic kingdom may be close to reinstating a dividend but don't hold your breath. The newest no-dividend stock on the block, CRM, is simply overpriced. Those three non-dividend payers are the true down in the dumps dogs of the Dow.

Remember this dogcatcher yield-based stock picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own these stocks. If you do hold these stocks, then you must look for opportune pull-backs in price to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As this illustration shows, eight low priced stocks (CVX; DOW; VZ; IBM; WBA; MRK; KO; CISCO) need to trim prices between $3.10 and $62.30. Then, two behemoth priced stocks hold the key to realizing the 50/50 goal for share prices equalling dividend payouts from $10k invested. If 3M could shed just $99.75, and Amgen could drop $130.02 in share price, the top ten as a group could attain that elusive 50/50 goal.

The alternative, of course, would be that these companies raise their dividends but that is a lot to ask in these highly disrupted, inflationary, and cash-rich times.

YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) The Dow Index Showed 17.17% To 23.22% Top Ten Upsides To October 1, 2022; (32) No Downsides Were Revealed By Broker 1-Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 5.59% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Dow Dogs As Of October 1, 2022

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten Dow dogs selected 10/1/21 revealing the highest dividend-yields represented seven of the eleven sectors in Y-Charts and IndexArb reckonings. Consumer Cyclical and Financials went missing. (Real Estate is not reported and Utilities has its own Dow Index.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (34) To Deliver 17.86% Vs. (35) 16.91% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 1, 2022

YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.59% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The fifth lowest priced, Dow Inc = showed top analyst-estimated gains of 22.59%.

YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for October 1 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc; Coca-Cola Co; Verizon Communications Inc (VZ); Cisco Systems Inc; Dow Inc, with prices ranging from $46.80 to $58.58.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for October 1 were: Merck & Co Inc; Chevron Corp; International Business Machines; 3M Co; Amgen Inc, whose prices ranged from $81.40 to $213.92.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.) In 2020 analyst projections were quite contrarian. The first half of 2021 most dividend stock price actions exceeded all analyst expectations. The last half of 2021 is shaping up as contrarian.

Afterword

Lest there be any doubt about the recommendations in this article, this month there were no Dow Index stocks showing dividends for $1k invested exceeding their single share price.

The dogcatcher hands off recommendations are still in place referring to one that cut its dividend in March. While Boeing (BA), has re-learned (and is certified) how to fly, it still has to find customers before it can get airborne again. BA faces strong headwinds to stay on the Dow index (despite analyst optimism for the lone American commercial air-crafter). Also keep hands off the new non-dividend member of the Dow, Salesforce.com Inc until it declares a dividend from $1K invested greater than its single share price. While subscriptions keep the ship afloat, Disney needs audiences to get back to buying tickets to watch and ride before resuming a dividend. The DIS parks are now open in CA & FL. Will anybody visit?

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com