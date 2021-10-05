BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There has been increasingly disturbing rhetoric coming from China's leadership over the past year, regarding Taiwan's quasi-sovereignty outside of the mainland's control. While technically all political parties agree Taiwan's people should eventually be unified with their Chinese brethren, the process for doing so is not clear-cut. Several days ago, the two sides resorted to name-calling, as Chinese authorities attacked Taiwan's foreign minister with quotes from revolutionary leader Mao Zedong expressed some 50 years ago. On Friday, Taiwan warned the west needed to do more to defend the island, as peace is necessary to ensure the free flow of semiconductor chips to the rest of the world.

For me, the primary risk owning one of the largest and most profitable technology companies in the world is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (NYSE:TSM) Chinese threat to normal operations. TSM owned 9 fab plants in Taiwan, 2 in China, and 1 in the U.S. during February 2021. Investors cannot assume meaningful geopolitical change will fail to materialize for its asset ownership, ability to operate chip fabrication uninterrupted, supply chain into and out of the island, and regulatory/tariff backdrop. Everything from a military blockade of Taiwan, to the bombing destruction of TSM plant & equipment, to new laws and state-mandated fees by a Chinese regime, to the nationalization of assets by an invading power are risks worthy of consideration at this juncture in history.

Taiwan Semiconductor is one of the crown jewels of the island in terms of export dollars to the rest of the world, and its most valuable company using equity capitalization. If you are worried about a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, TSM is the standout choice to avoid in your portfolio today.

Chinese Rumblings Getting Louder

In fact, over the weekend, China sent a record 77 warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers on a practice run toward Taiwan's airspace. And, many experts believe the first military step to pressure Taiwan's leaders to come to the table for more serious talks about reunification, will be the taking of several small islands now under the control of Taiwanese forces. According to a December article in The Diplomat by Yoshiyuki Ogasawara, the Pratas Islands may be the first logical military target to test the resolve of U.S. President Biden (and western democracies) in defending Taiwan proper. According to Mr. Ogasawara,

... China could take control of the Pratas Islands whenever Chinese President Xi Jinping decides. That would offer numerous benefits to China: (1) It would demonstrate China’s will and capabilities to Taiwan and other neighboring countries. (2) China could militarize the island as a step toward internalizing the entire South China Sea. (3) It would disrupt the early days of the Biden administration by retaking the initiative from the United States after four years of endurance under President Donald Trump. (4) Xi has been in office for eight years now, but the unification of Taiwan is no closer. The capture of the Pratas Islands might serve to cover this “inconvenient truth” and could be used to play up the propaganda war that “unification is approaching” both at home and abroad …

Map of Pratas Islands Location

BS TV Tokyo / The Diplomat

Quietly over the last 20 years, China has built the largest and newest naval fleet in the world, docking in ports close to Taiwan. It is even bigger than America’s navy, today spread out across the globe. U.S. military war games and planning have not produced the desired results of a successful defense of Taiwan for at least three years running, sampling a swift attack by China’s navy, air force, and tens of thousands in troops rushed across the 90-mile wide Taiwan Strait.

Under Presidents Trump and Biden, a pivot away from Middle East diplomacy and warfare toward Chinese containment has occurred. America’s biggest perceived threat to economic interests and world peace is now clearly China. In terms of a vital interest to Taiwan/Japan prosperity and normalcy, keeping the South China Sea open and free for navigation has become the newest priority.

For investors, the China/Taiwan spat could turn into the biggest black swan event for all of Wall Street in late 2021 or 2022, with a particular impact on technology/semiconductor manufacturing. Severe supply disruptions for TSM and companies like Apple (AAPL) could result, far worse than COVID-19 issues.

Semiconductor Shortage Valuation

Taiwan Semi's equity has been supported by record shortages in many of the chip markets served by its operations (representing 20% market share globally in 2020). Demand for semiconductors has far outstripped the on again, off again pandemic disruptions from suppliers around the world. TSM is the largest "contract" supplier of semiconductor products on the planet. Trying to capture greater profitability and eliminate shortages, the company announced in April that it plans to invest $100 billion over three years to increase factory capacity, including a monster $12 billion facility in Arizona.

Ignoring the material risk from China's more aggressive posturing, Wall Street is pricing Taiwan Semiconductor like many other strong-growth, high-margin Big Tech businesses in September 2021. On price to forward 1-year sales, the stock is trading at the top end of the range for mega-cap U.S.-traded semiconductor names.

Price to forward earnings are almost as expensive, trading at a projected 23x 2022 income estimates.

The company trades at a premium because of its extraordinary 38% net profit margin vs. the industry pictured below.

However, the shortage of chips from COVID-19 dislocations globally means the company is feverishly reinvesting cash flow into new production, even borrowing to build more capacity. This situation is drawn below. Free cash flow to assets is quite low currently vs. peers, while total liabilities to assets have been creeping higher (although this multiple remains fairly conservative).

Honestly, I cannot find any concern reflected in Wall Street pricing that a marked change in its operating fortunes could occur overnight soon, without any warning.

Weakening Technical Momentum

While Taiwan Semi has been a leading performer in the chip sector for investors the past three years, it has sharply underperformed since Biden's inauguration in January. Below you can review both charts of total return (TSM pays a 1.6% dividend yield currently) vs. the major U.S. semiconductor peers.

On a 12-month chart of daily price and volume changes, not much bullish action is present. The stock peaked in February around $140, and its relative performance compared to the S&P 500 is about the same for gains over 52 weeks. The Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume movements are not nearly as positive as others in the industry. I am thinking the Chinese threats to Taiwan, and weakening equity returns in all of Asia have slowed buying enthusiasm significantly this year. Nevertheless, outright selling has yet to appear.

Final Thoughts

Don’t say China will refuse an opportunity to subdue Taiwan through force because wars are unpredictable or the costs prohibitive for such a move. President Xi Jinping seems intent on reinventing the Chinese economy in 2021, and he has near-total control over politics and government direction. If he is intent on assuming big-picture economic and business decision making under his leadership, and has achieved dominant political control over Hong Kong the last couple of years with an authoritative grab backed by the Chinese military, the only remaining loose end to achieve Communist Chairman Mao’s consolidation dream is Taiwan.

A year ago, Wall Street was oblivious to the coming domestic crackdown inside China on billionaires and tech firms listed overseas. As an example of the carnage possible from geopolitical change in foreign lands, the almighty Alibaba (BABA), something like China’s Amazon, Microsoft, and PayPal rolled into one enterprise, has declined 60% in value, with no real downgrade in its underlying growth the past 12 months. The lesson learned is paying too much for a business before a foreign government changes the rules of the road can be a truly rotten investment proposition.

If investors were seriously discounting the odds of a Chinese assault on Taiwan, I argue TSM should be priced closer to the bottom of the valuation range in its peer group, not a position near the top of the list.

I suspect 20-30% downside in Taiwan Semiconductor will appear if China overruns the Pratas Islands by military force in the coming months. It wouldn’t change the company’s business prospects initially, but it would cause investors to reevaluate long-term political risks in the valuation of the TSM business model given a Chinese takeover.

An actual military blockade or invasion of Taiwan would be more dramatically bearish for investors. Assuming no damage is done to its factories, and little in the way of new tariffs are enacted on operations by either China to punish outside interests, or the west as a punitive measure against Chinese aggression (because the world needs base semiconductor products to keep economies from imploding), a 50% decline is entirely possible. In a worst-case scenario, the destruction of Taiwan Semi's plant & equipment could crater the stock 70%+ as its money-producing value would be seriously impaired.

Is this a slam-dunk prediction of trouble for Taiwan businesses? No, I am just laying out the real-world risk of owning a stock with operations centered in this breakaway island. I rate the odds of China overtaking some minor land holdings near Taiwan's main island at 50/50 in the next 12 months. I think an actual naval blockade or military invasion holds less than a 25% chance into late 2022. However, these odds have leap-frogged any past instance. For example, five years ago before President Trump was elected, I modeled the odds of invasion in any random year at 5% or less.

If you ignore geopolitical change potential in your investment forecast of Taiwan Semiconductor’s future, you aren’t being honest with reality. TSM is not your average U.S. chipmaker, and cannot be valued in the same way. A significant discount in valuation multiples should now be factored into the price to compensate for the China invasion risk, but it has yet to happen. The disconnect between an optimistic outlook, alongside a robust valuation on Wall Street, does not match a reality potentially far less rosy for investors under this bearish and depressing scenario.

I rate Taiwan Semiconductor a Sell, simply because of the rapidly expanding China risk. Even absent new provocations by China's military, rich TSM valuations historically will likely come back to earth as chip supply/demand rebalances in 2022. The pumping of COVID-19 consumer demand through government stimulus around the globe is ending, while new production capacity is being built as rapidly as possible.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.