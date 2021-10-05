ivan68/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Highlights

We are bullish on ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares and believe the company is poised to unlock long-term shareholder value from its recent performance and future earnings expectations. SWAV is in an accelerated growth period that is propped by macroeconomic crosscurrents driving patient volumes in its end markets. This, coupled with regulatory momentum this year, structural tailwinds in its sales mix, and positive valuation outlook have us wanting to see more on this name.

Exhibit 1. SWAV Single-Year Price Performance

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Here we cover all of the moving parts in the investment debate for ShockWave, using our proprietary Alpha Genesis Matrix, in order to assign a valuation and provide unique, actionable insights to investors.

The Alpha Genesis Matrix

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Inflection Points For Consideration

Q2 earnings walkthrough gives indication of full-year momentum

Q2 earnings came in strong, with ~$60 million in revenues at the top, a mammoth 443.5% YoY increase and well ahead of consensus. The gross margin on this came in at 82.2% to $46 million ($1.31/share), a material 700bps step-up from the previous quarter, and an almost 20 percentage points YoY gain. At the gross level, that's a significant 586% YoY gain in gross profit that must be factored into the company's valuation. The company also recognised profitability at the EBITDA line, converting 1.2% or $700,000 ($0.02/share) from the top. Geographically, US sales revenue came in at ~$43 million ($1.22/share), a significant 675% YoY growth schedule that was underscored by a $26 million (~$0.74 per share) contribution from the ShockWave C2 segment after its successful launch in February.

Segmentally, the ShockWave M4 and M5 segments contributed ~$19 million ($0.54/share) at the top, up 189% YoY, whereas its ShockWave C2 segment grew over $30 million ($0.85/share) in sales YoY. Growth in all segments was driven by demand-pull in the company's end markets that is fuelled by recovery in patient turnover and return towards normalised patient volumes, on a backdrop of a more favourable inpatient environment. Curiously, it's interesting to observe the effect of ShockWave's sales force expansion and any accretion to its top line. Operating expenses on its revenues came in ~870bps ahead of the previous year to $46 million, and well ahead of ~$25 million sequentially in Q1. The bolus of the increase was underlined by a 136% YoY loss of leverage at the SG&A line, and grew its R&D margin by ~50% YoY, both caused by the increase in headcount. On last check, per its Q2 earnings call, the company has 528 employees, meaning sales per employee came in at $113,636. This will be a figure to closely observe in the periods to come in order to assess operating efficiency, R&D conversion and sales execution.

Figure 2. ShockWave's Earnings Impulse has Been Felt From Q2 20'

Data: SWAV SEC Filings; Hummingbird Insights

Important to note is that ShockWave has grown at an above-average rate these past four quarters, even more so when just factoring this YTD. It's grown revenues from $10.3 million in Q2 2020, and gross profit from just under $7 million. Prior to this, its growth trajectory was rather flat, with revenues at $10 million in both FY19 and FY20'. As such, in the single-year period to date, SWAV is averaging a 38% sequential growth rate from Q1 2020 – Q2 2021, whereas it was averaging just 21% sequentially in the year prior to this.

This carries down vertically through the P&L, with gross profit hitting an accelerated growth rate of 47% versus 23% in FY19, and is evidenced more thoroughly in margin decompression horizontally in the income statement. Gross margins have let off ~25 percentage points of pressure from ~58% in Q1 2019, whereas free cash conversion has crept up these past few quarters as well, hitting just under -1% conversion rate at $0.5 million in Q2. All of this indicates that ShockWave is hitting an accelerated growth pattern, by estimation, backed by the demand-pull from its end-markets. Put simply the growth appears organic and is validated by sales growth and can be further validated through measures such as sales per employee, to evaluate the effectiveness of management's headcount allocation.

We've modelled $61.2 million at the top in Q3 for ShockWave and $74.5 million in Q4 to round out the year, calling for a ~210% and 228% growth schedule respectively. We feel the company will jump on its fundamental momentum and build in $223.4 million at the top in FY21, on a gross margin of ~81.2%, although still see headwinds to profitability at the EBITDA and net income level. We see profitability in FY22 for Shockwave, with a ~65% YoY growth schedule from FY21 into FY22 at the top, and the company gaining ~285bps in gross margin on these revenues.

Importantly we firmly believe the company will hit profitability at the EBITDA and net level by FY22, calling for ~14% conversion to $54 million in EBITDA and ~14% free cash conversion to ~$51 million. These figures will come in handy when forecasting ShockWave's valuation in later sections. One factor for close inspection is the sales per employee metric, to which the company would need to hit $428,106 per employee on an annualised basis in order to match our FY21 estimates at the top. A beat of this would signal high conversion of its sales and R&D pipeline. by making the right employment candidate choices.

Performance Differentiators and Upcoming Catalysts

ShockWave's portfolio mix is complementary to each other, meaning it can drive additional operating leverage by building two products in with the one sale. In Q1 for instance, 44% of its accounts purchased the coronary/peripheral blend, versus just 9% coronary only and 47% only peripheral. This is an important point for consideration, as with the launch of its ShockWave C2 segment, the company reports that nearly every single hospital performing peripheral artery procedures is also performing coronary procedures. If the trend continues and the blend continues to shift to the dual-offering, this will add additional operating leverage by reducing the marginal costs associated with each manufacture and sale. Plus, it is driving a 2-for-1 in each sale this way, doubling down on the revenue whilst reducing the marginal cost, and therefore capturing additional margin over time. ShockWave backs this up in its compensation structure that creates a balanced play between coronary and peripheral.

Management has also revised the company's total addressable market ("TAM") for its intravascular lithotripsy ("IVL") segment, which it originally estimated at ~$6 billion. However, it has since updated the TAM for IVL by 42% to $8.5 billion based on FY22 guidance. Here, it models global SFA procedures of $950,000 next year, up from $700,000 in its prospectus. Growing transcatheter aortic valve replacement ("TAVR") surgery volumes are also expanding ShockWave's end-market via its treatment of the iliac artery to facilitate these large bore catheters. It therefore updates its TAM forecasts in the large bore catheter market from 275,000 procedures to 475,000, a 72% upgrade. Building out its TAM upgrade is aggressive projection updates to its coronary segment, as it now foresees an increase in procedures from 3.5 million to six million in FY22. The bolus of this upside is underlined by a foreseeable penetration in several countries – particularly China, where it sees a turnover of 1.5 million procedures next year.

On the regulatory front, the company received regulatory approval for its M5 plus launch. The M5 has an elongated catheter shaft, which gives physicians radial access to treat iliac and femoral artery pathology. This elongated structure also gives better below-knee access, which will immediately appeal to popliteal and genicular procedures that involve proximal entry. But the 8mm diameter balloon that's been added onto the feature is a nice touch and is coupled with a faster pulse cadence that doubles in speed to two Hz. That's favourable as it will likely trim the treatment time down, which is precious allotment time for operating clinicians. Investors can expect full launch of this product in FY22.

Fair View of Fundamentals

Although it is still in the growth stages, a few key fundamentals may be acting as a pull on the company's share price. Return on assets and invested capital both lay in the red, well below the hurdle of ~15%, which is steep in itself. This is critical information to know regarding the company's share valuation, as we will see later. The measures have crept up, but are still lagging key competitors on this front. The balance sheet is fairly robust with a mild interest expense that is covered over 4x, and common equity to total assets of 75%. Total debt to total capital is only ~8.5%, whereas the debt ratio is ~9% for this company. As such, the balance sheet is predominantly held by equity holders, which presents a risk for dilution for future capital raising ventures, should lenders not join the party.

Exhibit 3. SWAV FCFF Bridge, YoY

Data: Hummingbird Insights

FCFF conversion has lagged in the last two year period to date, but is most recently in the black at $1.6 million. Normalised FCFF conversion from Q1 2020 has occurred at a rate of ~2%, driven by impulse of a ~$68 million working capital injection from Q1 20 to Q2 20'. NOPAT has crept higher these past two years also, although remains in the red at last recording. As such, the company is yet to generate a profit in economic value added, and instead the spread on this loss has widened by 25% since Q1 19', most recently recorded at a negative $79 million. This is despite the company growing its assets 75% in this time, whilst its liabilities base has more than doubled to $36 million.

Exhibit 4. SWAV Economic Value Added Analysis

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Operationally, accounts receivable turnover has come down a few points to 8.3x, whereas days outstanding has increased by around two days to 44 days. Inventory turnover has also crept down YoY to ~1x, which is low and needs to bump up to the upside by our estimation. It has also crept down sequentially from Q1 20' to Q1 21' To really capitalise on the "2-for-1" operating leverage the company is generating from is dual product sales stream, it needs to see more improvement in these numbers. Especially as the days inventory outstanding has increased by 155 days to 367 days.

In addition, accounts payable turnover has widened from 14x to 16x YoY which means the company is completing its accounts payable cycle in just 22 days, versus less favourable payment terms. All of this has resulted in the cash conversion cycle creeping up from 318 days to ~390 days, meaning the company has more cash tied up in working capital and is seeing less value from each dollar invested into its working capital cycle. Perhaps the greatest evidence of the same is that its inventory to cash days has ballooned from 343 days to 411 days YoY, which is a figure that needs to substantially improve, especially coming off a high of 448 days the previous quarter.

Idiosyncratic Valuation Drivers

Valuation

Shares are trading at a substantial premium to the peer group, at over 290x P/E and 200x EBITDA. At 23x forward sales, this appears richly valued to the peer group, alongside 37.5x book value. In total ShockWave is trading at an average 307% discount to its peer group across key multiples, which are well represented from all competitors. The company also has ($1.28) in cash flow per share, and ($1.55) in free cash per share on TTM values, on a FCF yield of (0.81%), which is improving as we walk through the quarters. At this point, we begin to shy away from the valuation, but we will examine if we feel the significant premium is justified on absolute and relative terms.

Exhibit 5. Multiples Analysis and Comps Table

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Valuation Drivers

As part of our analysis, we've run a wide panel regression over SWAV's financials and market data, in order to ascertain its return and valuation drivers. We ran the examination over a series of tests to identify what is driving company valuations in terms of market capitalisation. The analysis points to a strong data backed conclusion that revenue variance is a statistically meaningful driver of market capitalisation in the peer group, having explained ~96% of the changes in company valuation in our testing period.

Therefore, it appears that revenue is one key metric that investors might take note of when looking at ShockWave's valuation, by our estimation. We see that ShockWave is trading on a market capitalisation of ~$7 billion on TTM revenues of $130 million, or ~$68 million in FY20. We will in turn use these predictive values to assign SWAV's price target in the next sections. Importantly, what is shown in the data table below, is the residuals and predicted Y values for each market cap and revenue, and not the known values.

Exhibit 6. Revenue is a Key Driver to Market Cap in SWAV's Peer Group With Significant Causal Strengths

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Next, we've optimised the analysis so that it pertains directly to ShockWave. Using our proprietary valuation drivers matrix, we've identified that return on capital measures are key drivers to the company's valuation. In particular, return on capital metrics like EV to invested capital, R&D expenditure, CAPEX and total invested capital have proven to be key drivers of ShockWave's daily, monthly and annual valuation outcomes in the testing period.

Together, these metrics form a composite that helps explain around 60% of the changes in ShockWave's valuation outcomes in the past two years. What is pleasing to see is the correlation between capital budgeting measures and the company's valuation. Of particular note is the R&D expenditure's carry over to drive sales multiples, and ROIC figures playing a large part also. This is important for SWAV, having increased CAPEX markedly, and still yet to draw a positive return on its ROIC and ROA measures. This leaves room to unlock long-term shareholder value by our estimation, as SWAV is yet to get started on building out its operations and having access to large sums of capital to do so. It's got $84 million in cash on the balance sheet and all up ~$240 million in working capital, and is poised to deploy this and continue driving its valuation higher, should its return on capital profile remain favourable.

Investors can observe the data from our sampling in the heat matrix below, paying close attention to the blue boxes, which suggest a high correlation and causative relationship between a pair.

Exhibit 7. Return on Capital Metrics are Meaningful Drivers to SWAV's Stock Valuation

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Investors can view the summary of SWAV's individual valuation drivers on the sensitivity map below. We encourage investors to pay attention to the sections with the most area under the curve, to understand what's driving SWAV's valuation, and ultimately make better investment decisions with this name.

Exhibit 8. Valuation Drivers' Matrix Sensitivity Map - Higher Is Better

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Implied Valuation

As a part of our Alpha Genesis Matrix, we've run a wide quantitative analysis that looks at the company's historical averages across all multiples with its corresponding price action. Here we will use this data to help validate and assign a price target.

Exhibit 11. Implied from Historical Valuation Analysis -- Implies SWAV should be trading at $260 Data: Hummingbird Insights

From the analysis, we can observe that SWAV is trading well above its two-year book multiples, and a touch below its two-year normalised sales multiples. This analysis implies that SWAV should be trading at $119 when taking the arithmetic mean of the two implied valuations. We also see the spread in SWAV's price to book value widening as time goes on, which may not necessarily be a bad thing in view of the wider growth picture. Nonetheless, SWAV appears overvalued when implying its valuation based on normalised values. Here the debate arises if SWAV deserves this premium, as it is most certainly not the same company it was two years ago, and may have a great deal of growth already baked into its share price.

Next we want to imply SWAV's valuation based on the regression statistics obtained earlier. We see the company trading on a market capitalisation of $7 billion on FY20 revenues of $68 million. At our forecasted $223 million at the top for SWAV in FY21, when plugging these values into the econometrics equations that derived our model, this implies the company should trade on a market capitalisation of $14.024 billion. As an equity value, this implies a SWAV should be trading at a fair value of $400 for FY21. Taking the arithmetic mean with our previously identified implied-from-historical analysis, we arrive at a valuation of $260 for ShockWave shares, roughly 30% upside from today's trading. Accepting the argument that SWAV deserves to trade at a premium to its two-year averages, then $400 is an upside price target that is well supported by the empirical data.

Risks and Conclusion

There are several risks that must be factored in, including the ongoing effects of Covid-19, and any impact this may have on patient procedure volumes. There is also a risk that legislative moves from various assemblies in the US and abroad may place a hinderance on the company's ability to penetrate new markets, especially with hospital budgeting being so tight lately. Downside risks to our target include if the company misses on its revenue guidance, and if unforeseen events compress margins at the gross and FCFF levels.

In short, ShockWave is poised to continue its gradual growth profile, that continues to benefit on the back of macroeconomic crosscurrents in cardiology. The company's unique offerings are now being sold as a 2-for-1 in many instances, which increases the operating leverage on each sale and ultimately enables the company to capture more margin as unit volumes increase. We see a fair value of $260 in the short term, and $400 in the upside case when making a few basic assumptions. The company's Q2 performance was robust and gives indication of the growth engine in place. We look forward to providing additional coverage.