FerreiraSilva/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Utility&Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is managed by BlackRock, and its objective is to "provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation". BUI seeks to achieve this objective by investing in equity securities issued by companies in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power business segments and by utilizing an option writing strategy.

This was a fund that I have owned for a while, and recommended on many occasions. However, back in May, I turned to a more neutral outlook, as I saw the fund (as well as the Utilities sector as a whole) as being a bit overvalued. In hindsight, this was a reasonable call. While the S&P 500 has continued to post respectable gains, BUI has fallen a bit, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the divergence in performance, I wanted to take another look at BUI to see if I should adjust my rating going into Q4, as well as 2022. After careful review, I do see some value here, and see plenty of merit to adding to positions now. Yet, I see some downside risk as well, enough to make me reluctant to upgrade my outlook too favorably. Therefore, I am keeping my neutral rating intact, and will discuss some of the pros and cons of buying BUI at the moment in detail below.

A Great Diversifier: Utilities Still A Small Part Of S&P 500

To begin, I want to take a broad look at the Utilities sector as a whole. It should not be a surprise to investors that Utilities have been under-performing. While BUI has seen some weakness, it is not alone, with the global Utilities sector dropping in September. In fact, its lackluster month was particularly painful when we consider how well the Energy sector did, party at its expense:

Source: Bloomberg

This is important, because it does show that Utilities across the globe have some negative momentum. So, there are two ways of looking at this. One, to avoid because it is expected to continue to under-perform or two, to see this as a value opportunity. I personally see it as a bit of a value opportunity, as sector performance does tend to rotate quite a bit over time (perhaps with the exception of Tech - which has been a broad winner for the past decade).

However, even if one is not wildly optimistic on Utilities for relative value, there are other reasons to consider this space. One notable reason is because the sector is a great diversifier. For investors, like myself, who favor broad market ETFs, we tend to find ourselves as having a very heavy weighting towards the Tech sector. This is because the S&P 500 is dominated by Tech, amplifying the exposure in what appears to be a diversified index. While the S&P 500 does carry all the major sectors, it is not evenly weighted. As a result, areas like Energy, Real Estate, Materials, and, importantly, Utilities, have very little exposure. In fact, the Utilities sector makes up only 2.5% of the S&P 500 right now, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

My conclusion here is that buying into sector-specific funds like BUI can be a reasonable way for investors to round out their portfolios. While buying Tech and Consumer plays can be profitable, investors who buy the S&P 500 likely have plenty of exposure in these categories already. That is a key reason why I have sector funds in Energy and Utilities. I see some potential for gains, but it also helps to balance out my broad market funds, like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Despite these being funds I would absolutely recommend, I personally don't believe they are enough on their own. As a result, Utilities, whether BUI or another Utilities fund, offer a way for investors to buy an area they are probably underweight.

Valuation Has Come Down

Now I want to touch on a few reasons why BUI in particular is a decent choice. Personally, I saw the fund's value proposition back in May as being a bit too rich. While I continued to hold on to the fund, I was reluctant to buy, and I'm glad I was. After seeing it come down a bit in price, I noticed its premium to NAV has actually fallen more. This is a positive signal, as it means the market price has fallen faster than the underlying value, giving me some confidence that the companies in the portfolio are holding up well. Specifically, while BUI had a premium over 6% back in May, that premium sits under 2% at current levels today, as shown below, respectively:

Source: BlackRock

Simply, BUI offers a much better value than it did five months ago. Of course, the fund still trades at a premium, so we should not mistake this price as "cheap". However, I see a slight premium for this fund as a reasonable buy, given its long-term performance.

Further, BUI employs a covered call strategy, meaning it sells options to generate income. This strategy works well in markets that are more passive. This is because when markets are volatile, options have a better chance of being exercised. BUI, by writing the options, wants them to go unused and expire worthless, allowing the fund to pocket the options premium that was paid.

With this outlook, we can take comfort in the fact that the end of the year tends to see a dip in volatility. This is certainly a relevant discussion, since we have seen some 1-2% swings in the major indices on a fairly consistent basis in the last few weeks. Yet, we should remember that September and October are typically more volatile months. By contrast, November and December see volatility drop to more normalized ranges:

Source: Lord Abbett

The point here is that investors could front-run these historically less volatile months by getting into covered call funds now. This is not a fool-proof plan of course, as historical averages do not guarantee what we will actually see in the coming months. But given BUI's historic stability, I am confident the fund will manage to maintain its current income during the final stage of 2021.

What Are Some Risks?

Through this review so far, I have painted a generally optimistic view of Utilities, and BUI by extension. In fact, I even noted I recently bought some in the title. Yet, I maintain I am still a bit cautious on this fund, and am buying very selectively. So, this begs the question, why is that?

The reason is that there are a few risks on the horizon that are important to consider. One in particular is fundamental for the Utilities sector, and this is interest rates. As readers probably know, Utilities, as an income-oriented sector, is more sensitive to changes in interest rates than the broader market. Specifically, the inverse relationship between the two is very consistent over time:

Source: Edward Jones

Therefore, investors in BUI should be keenly aware of the interest rate outlook, as that will impact total return. Fortunately, the immediate risk here is not too substantial. While yields have risen recently, they are still very low, and the Fed has made clear there will not be any interest rate hikes this year. However, the outlook for 2022 is mixed, with half of the Fed's members expecting rates to rise next year, as shown by the Fed's "dot plot":

Source: Federal Reserve

I bring this up because investors need to be forward looking, and the outlook is that rates will be going up, not down. In this case, readers probably don't want to load up on a sector that faces a disproportionate headwind from rising rates. However, we also shouldn't get too worried here. Rates are not likely to actually rise until at least mid-2022, so there is plenty of time to prepare and divest exposure (if necessary). This brings me back to my neutral view. I don't want to get too bullish here, but a bearish outlook probably isn't warranted either, given the Fed's broader reluctance to raise rates quickly.

Spending Has Been High, Will Washington Be Generous?

Another attribute that bears watching closely is the financial position of regulated utilities, especially in North America. Over the past few years, these companies have been spending more and more, in order to prepare for eventual energy transitions and to upgrade plants and equipment. With federal and state support coming in short, there has been a consistent uptick in spend across the board, peaking at an all-time high of more than $160 billion in 2020, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

When we think about this, we should consider that revenues to utility companies are regulated and not likely to be rising as quickly as these spending outlays. As a result, the financial positions of regulated utilities have weakened a bit in the last few years. This poses a risk going forward, and will impact the equity premium investors are going to be willing to pay for these individual stocks.

Of course, there is reason for optimism. In isolation, the Utilities sector could see a fairly big windfall, if significant government funding as part of clean-energy initiatives materializes. For example, one plan is to pay utility companies through grants for reducing their dependency on fossil fuels:

Source: Yahoo Finance

A reminder here is that there is still plenty of negotiating going on, with the entire infrastructure plan still in the works (including the clean electricity program). All of these proposals are subject to changes, but I would imagine the Utilities sector is going to get at least something to make upgrades, change strategies, or reduce consumption/output.

Further, a benefit of BUI is that roughly 45% of its holdings are non-U.S., which removes some of this legislative uncertainty that we are seeing in the short-term. The fund is nicely rounded, with plenty of exposure across the developed world:

Source: BlackRock

Ultimately, there are some tailwinds and headwinds to consider here, and BUI has a portfolio in place that should protect investors from a less than desirable outcome in D.C., but allow them to benefit if the Utilities sector ends up with a generous windfall.

Bottom Line

BUI's recent weakness is an opportunity in my view, but one that investors should approach selectively. The fund still trades at a premium, infrastructure/stimulus talks are still uncertain, and North American utility companies have been on a spending binge of late, weakening their cash cushion. However, there are reasons for optimism, such as potential for tax incentives and grants for moving to "clean" energy sources, a more reasonable premium than the fund had in the spring, and a covered call strategy that could benefit from a reduction in volatility at the end of the year. As a result, I have been buying BUI on down days, and suggest readers give the fund some consideration at this time.