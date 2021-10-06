Taseko Mines: Florence Copper Permit Finally Imminent
Summary
- Taseko announced that the EPA intends to issue the draft UIC permit in mid-October.
- While this permit has been long delayed, the wait appears to be finally over.
- Florence Copper could nearly double Taseko's copper production and more than double its operational cash flow.
- Taseko appears able to fund Florence Copper without taking on additional debt or selling a stake in the project, allowing it to retain full upside in the project.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) is finally getting very close to receiving the draft permit from the EPA for Florence Copper. Although Taseko hasn't received the permit yet, Taseko announced that the EPA notified them that it intended to send the permit in mid-October.
Progress on Florence Copper should be fairly speedy once Taseko has the remaining permit. Taseko has signed a contract for the copper solvent extraction plant already. An operational Florence Copper would nearly double Taseko's copper production and more than double its operational cash flow. Before-tax cash flow at Florence could end up at more than $200 million USD per year at $4 USD copper if the 2017 Technical Report accurately estimates operational costs.
Additional Financing
Taseko also signed a $50 million USD revolving credit facility with the National Bank of Canada. This credit facility has an initial maturity of 42 months and is underwritten by National Bank of Canada. The facility is secured by a first-lien against Taseko's various assets. Taseko's secured notes due 2026 allowed for up to $145 million USD of additional first-lien secured debt as well as up to $50 million USD in equipment financing.
Taseko appears capable of funding Florence Copper via operational cash flow and existing cash on hand, but this gives it some additional liquidity as a buffer. Copper prices are still favorable for Taseko's cash flow, while Molybdenum prices (at over $18 USD per pound) should allow Taseko to end up with by-product credits of around $0.35 USD per pound of copper produced at Gibraltar.
Notes On Florence Copper
The draft Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permit for Florence Copper has been delayed a bit more, but the EPA has now at least given Taseko a near-term date for when to expect it. Taseko announced that the EPA intends to send the draft UIC permit in mid-October.
This is slightly later than the late Q3 2021 timing that was mentioned before, but given the previous delays in receiving the permit, I had thought that a Q4 2021 permit date wouldn't be surprising anyway.
Taseko has been moving forward in signing contracts for Florence Copper in advance of the draft permit receipt. Metso Outotec announced in mid-September that it was supplying copper solvent extraction and electrowinning technology for Florence Copper.
An operational Florence Copper would significantly boost Taseko's cash flow as it would nearly double Taseko's copper production, while Florence Copper has a lower estimated cost of production compared to Gibraltar. Taseko's share of Gibraltar's 2021 copper production is projected to be around 90 million pounds, while Florence Copper is expected to average 85 million pounds of copper production per year.
At $3 USD copper, Taseko projected $134 million USD in before-tax cash flow during the first full year of production. This would increase to an estimated $207 million USD at $4 USD copper, with royalties (in dollars) increasing a bit as copper revenues increase. Taseko also estimated that the effective income tax rate would be 24% over the lifetime of the Florence Copper Project.
Source: Taseko
Conclusion
After a lengthy wait, the EPA appears set to imminently issue the draft UIC permit for Florence Copper. Getting Florence Copper approved should be a significant boost to Taseko as an operational Florence Copper would nearly double its copper production and more than double its cash flow (due to lower operating costs at Florence Copper).
Taseko also appears to be able to fully fund Florence Copper without needing to sell a stake in the project or taking on additional debt. This is a positive since it can retain the full upside in the project.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.