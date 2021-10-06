SimoneN/iStock via Getty Images

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) is finally getting very close to receiving the draft permit from the EPA for Florence Copper. Although Taseko hasn't received the permit yet, Taseko announced that the EPA notified them that it intended to send the permit in mid-October.

Progress on Florence Copper should be fairly speedy once Taseko has the remaining permit. Taseko has signed a contract for the copper solvent extraction plant already. An operational Florence Copper would nearly double Taseko's copper production and more than double its operational cash flow. Before-tax cash flow at Florence could end up at more than $200 million USD per year at $4 USD copper if the 2017 Technical Report accurately estimates operational costs.

Additional Financing

Taseko also signed a $50 million USD revolving credit facility with the National Bank of Canada. This credit facility has an initial maturity of 42 months and is underwritten by National Bank of Canada. The facility is secured by a first-lien against Taseko's various assets. Taseko's secured notes due 2026 allowed for up to $145 million USD of additional first-lien secured debt as well as up to $50 million USD in equipment financing.

Taseko appears capable of funding Florence Copper via operational cash flow and existing cash on hand, but this gives it some additional liquidity as a buffer. Copper prices are still favorable for Taseko's cash flow, while Molybdenum prices (at over $18 USD per pound) should allow Taseko to end up with by-product credits of around $0.35 USD per pound of copper produced at Gibraltar.

Notes On Florence Copper

The draft Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permit for Florence Copper has been delayed a bit more, but the EPA has now at least given Taseko a near-term date for when to expect it. Taseko announced that the EPA intends to send the draft UIC permit in mid-October.

This is slightly later than the late Q3 2021 timing that was mentioned before, but given the previous delays in receiving the permit, I had thought that a Q4 2021 permit date wouldn't be surprising anyway.

Taseko has been moving forward in signing contracts for Florence Copper in advance of the draft permit receipt. Metso Outotec announced in mid-September that it was supplying copper solvent extraction and electrowinning technology for Florence Copper.

An operational Florence Copper would significantly boost Taseko's cash flow as it would nearly double Taseko's copper production, while Florence Copper has a lower estimated cost of production compared to Gibraltar. Taseko's share of Gibraltar's 2021 copper production is projected to be around 90 million pounds, while Florence Copper is expected to average 85 million pounds of copper production per year.

At $3 USD copper, Taseko projected $134 million USD in before-tax cash flow during the first full year of production. This would increase to an estimated $207 million USD at $4 USD copper, with royalties (in dollars) increasing a bit as copper revenues increase. Taseko also estimated that the effective income tax rate would be 24% over the lifetime of the Florence Copper Project.

Source: Taseko

Conclusion

After a lengthy wait, the EPA appears set to imminently issue the draft UIC permit for Florence Copper. Getting Florence Copper approved should be a significant boost to Taseko as an operational Florence Copper would nearly double its copper production and more than double its cash flow (due to lower operating costs at Florence Copper).

Taseko also appears to be able to fully fund Florence Copper without needing to sell a stake in the project or taking on additional debt. This is a positive since it can retain the full upside in the project.