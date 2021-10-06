martinrlee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.K. banking group Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) has performed well over the past year but has been drifting sideways over the past several months. At 45p, the shares have lost around 10% since the start of June. I think there are some reasons to explain recent softening of enthusiasm for the name and explore these below. Overall, though, I continue to see price upside for Lloyds and plan to keep holding it in my portfolio.

Downwards Pressure on the Lloyds Share Price

The recent softening comes after a run in which Lloyds has done very well. On a one-year basis, for example, the share price has put on two thirds. (In this article I am using the London listing of the name).

How might we explain the downwards movement in the past four months?

First, I think a breathing space was due. After a strong upward trend over a number of months, even those who felt bullish on Lloyds may have thought that a pause had some logic.

Secondly, there is some nervousness about the direction of the bank. August saw a change of CEO, and the bank has also announced some – fairly small for now – strategic shifts, such as getting into being a residential landlord in the U.K. I don’t think that is a good fit for the bank’s strength and worry it may dilute management focus. Others may be more positive, but I suspect not and indeed I wonder whether that strategic move may partly have dampened enthusiasm for the shares.

Thirdly, I think the dividend news from the bank has been underwhelming. I don’t know if that is fair – the bank has restored its dividend and signalled plans to increase the payout, after all – but while it had been forbidden with other U.K. banks from paying dividends there had been investor excitement about its growing CET ratio surplus which could be used to pay out a special dividend. To date, the dividend reinstatement has been modest and there is no sign of a special dividend in the offing,

Finally, with its large exposure to the U.K., I think Lloyds has been subject to some concerns about where the U.K. economy may go. Broadly I think these have been fairly small – on many metrics including employment, the country has roared back from the pandemic trough. But other indicators look less positive – partially empty U.K. supermarket shelves, fuel shortages and an incompetent U.K. government are causing some concern about how stable the foundations are for sustained economic recovery in the kingdom.

Reasons to be Cheerful

Against that, it’s helpful to recall some core parts of the investment case for Lloyds.

As the U.K.’s largest mortgage lender, the company has a strong position in a lucrative lending market. As well as trading under the eponymous Lloyds name, it owns brands including Halifax and Bank of Scotland, helping to spread its appeal across a variety of demographic and geographic groups within the U.K.

The lucrative nature of that business can be seen in Lloyds’ results. In its interim results in July, it reported what it described as strong growth of £12.6bn in the open mortgage book. The company’s pre-tax profit in that period, of £3.9bn, is testament to the strength of the banking operation. It is worth noting that Lloyds’ current market capitalisation is £32bn. So essentially, if the interim results are extrapolated across the full year, the bank currently trades at a P/E of around 4x. For one of the leading bank groups in the U.K., that seems cheap to me.

Another positive point about the bank is the balance sheet. During the pandemic and beyond it was essentially piling up spare cash which in other circumstances it might have paid out as dividends (these were curtailed for a while by the U.K. banking regulator). At the time of the interim results, that led to Lloyds reporting a CET ratio of 16.7%, which I think may have increased by the time of the full-year results. That compares to an ongoing target of 12.5% plus a management buffer of 1%. That sizeable and likely growing gap equates to money which could help fund future dividends. While the bank has now restored its dividend – for a projected annual yield of 4.3% based on the interim payout and the historical approach of the interim dividend representing one third of the full-year payout – that still puts it at only a little over half where it stood before the pandemic. Yet the business has rebounded strongly. So it’s feasible that the bank could move the dividend (excluding any special dividends it may pay) closer to where it used to be, in which case the prospective dividend percentage yield could be in the mid to high single digits.

Why I think Lloyds is Undervalued

However one looks at it, the valuation metrics for Lloyds at its current share price don’t equate to what one would expect for a leading bank in the U.K. The P/E is in low single digits, the prospective yield is above the FTSE-100 average even if it doesn’t increase or pay a special dividend, and the bank is strongly profitable.

The Lloyds share price has never recovered from the damage it suffered during the financial crisis, which helps explain why it has penny share status despite its enormous size. Notwithstanding that, I think the investment case here is strong. Focus on the U.K. brings risks in the event of a U.K. economic downturn, but equally it insulates the bank to some extent from the impact of foreign performance which feeds into many U.K. banks’ performance. The same can be said for its choice of banking lines: by focusing on personal and business banking, Lloyds can’t reap the rewards of investment banking like its London rival Barclays (BCS), but neither is it as exposed to the potential downside.

In the absence of recession or a significant business deterioration, I think Lloyds ought to be trading on a P/E in the high single digits. It may take a while to get there, but that suggests a share price roughly double what it is today. That would bring it close to the one pound level and leaving behind its penny share status.