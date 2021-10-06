Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As per SA's charting tool, Merck's (MRK) oral anti-COVID tablet had an adverse impact on the established vaccine makers like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). However, while it was also slammed, Thermo Fisher's (NYSE:TMO) stock has suffered to a much less extent.

Putting myself in investors' shoes, the fact that Merck's tablet has shown efficacy in clinical trials could spell doom for vaccine developers as people will surely prefer to take a pill rather than queue to get jabbed.

It could also mean trouble for TMO, as a pill could motivate more people to get protection and further reduce the need to get tested in turn adversely impacting COVID-related sales. However, the market did not punish the company's shares in the same way as the vaccine plays, and I assess whether investors got it right.

COVID revenues down but base up

TMO has benefited from surging demand for COVID-19 diagnostics in 2020 as seen by its quarterly revenues surging in the chart below. However, the increase has been more subdued in 2021.

This is explained by rising vaccination campaigns, synonymous with less need to get tested for the novel coronavirus, in turn affecting sales in the first quarter, but had it not been for strong sales of materials used to make COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the situation would have been worse. At that time, the company had reported $2.9 billion of COVID-19 response revenue, which includes sales related to vaccines and therapies as well as diagnostics.

In the second quarter, the reported number had fallen to $1.9 billion, a significant reduction from the prior quarter. However, overall revenues for the quarter moved the opposite way, up 34% year over year to $9.27 billion, out of which organic sales were 28%. This was all due to a rebound in the base business.

Diving into the details, sales at the Life Sciences Solutions segment improved by 37% year over year to $3.56 billion, while the Analytical Instruments segment sales rose 41% to $1.48 billion. Revenues at the Laboratory Products and Services segment (the top revenue contributor) rose 29% to $3.58 billion. Finally, the Specialty Diagnostics segment recorded a 25% year-over-year rise in revenues to $1.24 billion.

Pursuing further, the rebound in its base business along with COVID-19 windfall gains contributed to a strong bottom-line performance, with adjusted earnings per share of $5.60 beating estimates by $0.13 and surging 43.9% year over year.

More importantly, this was achieved despite a 34.2% y-o-y rise in the cost of revenues, SG&A expenses increasing by 13.9%, and R&D going up by 29.9% year over year. Thus, the adjusted operating margin for the quarter came in at 29.5%, actually reflecting an expansion of 315 bps.

One of the reasons for this is TMO's scale with a market cap of over $225 billion, with a presence spanning across all geographies, enabling it to build a huge COVID installed base around the world rapidly. Interestingly, empowered by its base business, Europe and the Asia Pacific region (including China) grew by 35% and 30% respectively. These were better than the North American region, which grew by 25%, while the rest of the world grew at low double digits.

Contrarily to smaller diagnostic plays which may have developed better products, TMO was able to leverage its scale and resources to rapidly supply labs throughout the world with testing technology. Furthermore, while we tend to think that little marketing effort is required to sell COVID testing kits to panic-stricken health authorities in a high-demand environment, this is not the case, simply due to competition by larger plays.

Comparing with COVID diagnostic peers

I start by looking at SG&A which includes sales and marketing expenses.

In this respect, TMO's SG&A as a percentage of overall revenues has trended lower compared to peer Abbott (ABT) and smaller OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK). This signifies that relatively fewer sales and marketing efforts were required by TMO to drive surging COVID revenues in 2020.

Pursuing into 2021, while there has been a rise in SG&A as a percentage of revenues, this remains at a lower level than Abbott's with a market cap of $208 billion. TMO also spent less in terms of SG&A compared to much smaller OPKO Health, focused on diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. I covered the company back in May 2020, after it had succeeded to develop COVID tests.

On the other hand, Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) much a lower relative SG&A figure is explained by the fact that it is a pureplay diagnostic play, with revenues at a fraction (forty times less) than TMO. The company has also been able to profit from previous strengths in genome testing.

My objective in including much smaller Fulgent's which spends much less in relative terms to generate revenues and conversely generates more operating margins is to show the possibilities for TMO. In view of the different sizes and business models, I certainly do not expect TMO to exhibit the same metrics as Fulgent, but the bigger medical play has scope to improve margins as it expands its product portfolio through acquisitions.

Valuations and key takeaways

Mostly targeting the life science and medical products sectors, TMO has acquired 64 companies, including 16 in the last 5 years.

From 2014 to 2020, the company has made more than $20 billion of acquisitions, enabling it to own the top global brands and benefit from a TAM of more than $160 billion. During this period, SG&A as a percentage of overall sales have been on a gradual decline from 28.35% in FY-2014 to 21.59% during last year.

With a widening range of products and solutions further strengthening the organic portfolio, the company should continue to grow. For this matter, revenue guidance of $35.9 billion for FY-2021 represents 11.4% reported growth over 2020.

As for valuations, with multiples of just 6.21x price to sales (forward), the company remains undervalued relative to the health sector by 16.8%. Hence, adjusting accordingly, I come with an estimate of $635-636, based on the current share price of $569. My estimate is in line with Wall Street analysts' target of $636.

On a cautionary note, investors should adopt a longer-term narrative as many market players seem allergic to growth stocks, and are instead preferring cyclical names. The recent dip is a testimony of volatility and there should be further fluctuations as inflation debates become more virulent.

Still, momentum factors seem to be favoring TMO, with an RSI of 47.5. Also, SA's charting tool shows TMO shares breaking out and starting to outperform the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) on September 16. The ETF's top holding is TMO, at 13.4%.

Furthermore, TMO's management is good at spotting the right inorganic growth opportunities. Here, some will remember that in 2019, it successfully acquired Brammer Bio, a company specializing in viral vectors for gene and cell therapy. The acquisition of the contract manufacturer proved instrumental in expanding manufacturing capabilities for biologic drugs, key for mass creation of vaccines against COVID-19.

Going ahead, with the closing of the PPD acquisition at the end of this year, the company will become a leader in the high-growth clinical research services industry through the addition of complementary services to better serve its customers.

At this juncture, it is important to adopt a dose of realism as there are post-COVID challenges for the life sciences industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic. Two of these are wage rise and supply chain constraints leading to inflationary pressures. For this purpose, the company has made more than $600 million in investments for a reliable supply of critical materials used to produce new vaccines and biologics, with emphasis given to domestic production.

TMO can also rely on business agility through its PPI (Practical Process Improvement) system, a key enabler for ramping as one of the world's largest contract manufacturers in 2020.

Finally, Merck's pill which it has co-developed with Ridgeback Therapeutics has shown only 50% efficacy compared to at least 65% for the FDA's Emergency-approved vaccines. Therefore, investors are right and, it is unlikely that the pill will adversely impact the rapidly growing global demand for injectable sterile drugs, which form part of TMO's COVID response sales, any time soon.