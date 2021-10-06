Vale Stock: A Lot Of Shareholder Value, Concerns Overblown

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Over the past few months, the price of iron ore, and therefore the revenue of the key iron ore miners, has been flying. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is no exception and has seen both their top and bottom-line benefit as a result. A substantial portion of cash flow has been redistributed to shareholders through dividends and share buyback programs.

However, recently China has been cracking down on its domestic steel production for environmental reasons. China is the largest producer of steel, with nearly 50% of the global output, and 98% of iron is mined to produce steel. Because of the uncertainty brought to the market by this shakeup, the stock price of all iron miners has fallen substantially.

Overview

First off, I feel the need to mention that despite Vale having multiple product offerings, this article will focus almost entirely on iron ore mining. I chose to focus so heavily on iron since substantially all of their revenue comes from the mining and selling iron ore.

As you can see, not only did iron ore make up a vast majority of their revenue, but the segment grew almost 20% YoY in 1H21. For this reason, iron ore should be essentially the only concern for investors, as growth and turbulence in other segments would not move the needle enough.

Why is their revenue up so much?

Vale owes the increase in revenue to the rise in iron prices post-pandemic, which peaked July 16, 2021.

This increase in the price of iron can primarily be attributed to the demand for steel, which surged post-pandemic when businesses ramped up production in light of COVID restrictions easing.

How did it translate to the bottom line?

Revenue is essentially irrelevant if there is none left at the bottom line. In this case, it is clear that the increase in revenue resulted in a disproportionately large increase in the bottom line.

By percent, the net income increased over 1000%, compared to a revenue increase of about 80%.

How are they using that money to help me?

In the first quarter, Vale announced a program to return money to shareholders through dividends and a share buyback program. They plan to buy back over 5% of the total outstanding shares.

A buyback of shares will artificially increase the value of each share by lowering the supply of all shares. A company repurchasing shares is usually an indication that they believe the shares are undervalued.

Vale is getting right to it with their buyback program as well. In the recent quarter, Vale spent over $2 billion purchasing shares on the open market.

Combined with the dividend payment of $2.2 billion, over $4 billion was returned to shareholders in the recent quarter.

Speaking of the dividend, over the last 12 months, Vale has been more than stellar on that front, returning over 20%.

It is worth noting that this is figure would be skewed a little bit due to low share price and high cash flow, meaning the dividend of this rate would be unsustainable, but a 20% dividend is impressive.

What is the catch?

Given the information above, Vale seems like a steal. Absurdly high dividend, commitment to shareholder value, combined with an industry-leading position would make any stock a clear buy. I mean, look at finviz.

Look at all that green. A 5 P/FCF is almost unheard of. And with these numbers, why is the share price trending down?

The Reason for the Decline

China is acting up, and it is looking like we may see a decline in iron prices as the steel supply chain is shaken up.

China has its heart set on being carbon neutral by 2060. They need to crack down on domestic steel production to achieve this goal, as about 20% of total Chinese emissions are from steel.

They set a goal to have FY21 steel production lower than their FY20 numbers. Here is where this becomes a major problem. In the FH21, steel production rose 12%.

To reach this goal, China would have to essentially slam the breaks on their steel production. This is exactly what they are doing. Policy after policy has been implemented to curb steel production. Companies have essentially no choice but to comply.

Chen Derong, chairman of Baowu Steel Group, said this in an interview.

We have to resolutely implement the output-cut policy-this is a political issue, and there is no room for bargaining

It seems pretty evident that China's steel production will drastically decline in the near future. And when China is responsible for 57% of the world's steel output, that puts intense stress on all parts of the supply chain.

In 2020, 67% of total Vale revenue was from China, which likely increased in the FH21 due to robust Chinese demand. It raises the question, does China cutting production and subsequently reducing demand for iron pose a threat to Vale?

The market has been asking itself this. Vale has fallen from $23 a share in August to just $14 a share at the time of writing.

Why I think they will be fine

What I listed above is a significant disruption to the steel industry. We now have to ask ourselves, what will the result of this situation be?

First off, yes, their revenue will likely fall materially in the coming months. But, at a fundamental level, this is a disruption on the supply side of steel. The demand is likely to remain robust.

Even China is aware of this. They are not only the largest producer of steel in the world but also the largest consumer. One of the ways that China plans to offset the negative implications of shutting down its steel industry is to import steel. Imports of steel to China were up 150% YoY in 2020, and they plan to continue increasing imports as production decreases.

The demand for steel will not be affected by this, at least not significantly. Even China itself will likely have similar steel usage in the future.

Now it is a matter of who can fill the gap China is leaving when it comes to steel production.

Whatever companies and countries take over, Vale is established as a key miner of iron ore and will almost certainly be able to do business with them.

Conclusion

Vale is a leader in the iron ore production industry. While faced with confusing near-term prospects, Vale can survive the outcome of this ordeal. On top of that, their commitment to shareholders through their buyback program and massive dividends makes this stock a good buying opportunity, especially at depressed levels.